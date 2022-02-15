BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 58, George School 55

Bedford 71, Bishop McCort 56

Cedar Cliff 50, Cumberland Valley 46

Church Farm School 61, Jenkintown 42

Clearfield 71, Curwensville 49

Collegium Charter School 86, Delco Christian 31

Dallas 58, Hazleton Area 39

Eisenhower 43, Saegertown 40

Fairview 67, Oil City 31

Franklin 69, Sharon 26

General McLane 36, Erie McDowell 35

Gratz 49, Engineering And Science 31

Grove City 66, Sharpsville 58

Lakeview 51, Commodore Perry 26

Methacton 55, Pope John Paul II 42

Pine-Richland 85, Hempfield 61

Port Allegany 65, Galeton 25

Propel Braddock Hills 57, Propel Andrew Street 25

Rocky Grove 53, Mercer 40

Shaler 85, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56

Shippensburg 75, Camp Hill Trinity 60

String Theory Schools 60, Frankford 58

West Philadelphia 74, Martin Luther King 36

Williamsport 60, Central Mountain 39

Wilson 67, Notre Dame-Green Pond 53

Wyalusing 45, Sullivan County 15

