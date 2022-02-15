BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 58, George School 55
Bedford 71, Bishop McCort 56
Cedar Cliff 50, Cumberland Valley 46
Church Farm School 61, Jenkintown 42
Clearfield 71, Curwensville 49
Collegium Charter School 86, Delco Christian 31
Dallas 58, Hazleton Area 39
Eisenhower 43, Saegertown 40
Fairview 67, Oil City 31
Franklin 69, Sharon 26
General McLane 36, Erie McDowell 35
Gratz 49, Engineering And Science 31
Grove City 66, Sharpsville 58
Lakeview 51, Commodore Perry 26
Methacton 55, Pope John Paul II 42
Pine-Richland 85, Hempfield 61
Port Allegany 65, Galeton 25
Propel Braddock Hills 57, Propel Andrew Street 25
Rocky Grove 53, Mercer 40
Shaler 85, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56
Shippensburg 75, Camp Hill Trinity 60
String Theory Schools 60, Frankford 58
West Philadelphia 74, Martin Luther King 36
Williamsport 60, Central Mountain 39
Wilson 67, Notre Dame-Green Pond 53
Wyalusing 45, Sullivan County 15
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/