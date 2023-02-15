GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 73, StoneBridge School 12

Bethel 69, Heritage (Newport News) 44

Bishop McNamara, Md. 57, Bishop Ireton 55

Broadwater Academy 44, Denbigh Baptist 40

Central - Wise 80, Lee High 13

Chatham 56, Dan River 38

Deep Creek 66, Great Bridge 34

E.C. Glass 42, Heritage (Lynchburg) 25

Eastern View 62, Culpeper 45

Edison 59, John R. Lewis 11

Flint Hill 40, Holton Arms, Md. 36

Grassfield 76, Hickory 46

Hayfield 38, Justice High School 31

J.I. Burton 44, Twin Springs 40

James Robinson 57, South County 21

Menchville 72, Warwick 22

Meridian High School 55, William Monroe 20

Millbrook 61, Kettle Run 22

Mount Vernon 57, Annandale 35

Mountain View Christian Academy 34, Wakefield Country Day 20

Nelson County 54, Altavista 41

Norfolk Christian School 47, Walsingham Academy 28

Paul VI Catholic High School 53, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 39

Pulaski County 58, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46

Ridgeview 51, Abingdon 31

Roanoke Catholic 61, Carlisle 33

Rural Retreat 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16

Sherando 60, James Wood 44

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 35, Faith Christian-Roanoke 33

Southampton Academy 40, Amelia Academy 23

TEACH Homeschool 47, Cape Henry Collegiate 17

Union 55, John Battle 39

Va. Episcopal 56, Chatham Hall 9

Western Branch 52, Nansemond River 38

William Campbell 26, Appomattox 22

Woodside 75, Denbigh 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

