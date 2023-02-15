GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 73, StoneBridge School 12
Bethel 69, Heritage (Newport News) 44
Bishop McNamara, Md. 57, Bishop Ireton 55
Broadwater Academy 44, Denbigh Baptist 40
Central - Wise 80, Lee High 13
Chatham 56, Dan River 38
Deep Creek 66, Great Bridge 34
E.C. Glass 42, Heritage (Lynchburg) 25
Eastern View 62, Culpeper 45
Edison 59, John R. Lewis 11
Flint Hill 40, Holton Arms, Md. 36
Grassfield 76, Hickory 46
Hayfield 38, Justice High School 31
J.I. Burton 44, Twin Springs 40
James Robinson 57, South County 21
Menchville 72, Warwick 22
Meridian High School 55, William Monroe 20
Millbrook 61, Kettle Run 22
Mount Vernon 57, Annandale 35
Mountain View Christian Academy 34, Wakefield Country Day 20
Nelson County 54, Altavista 41
Norfolk Christian School 47, Walsingham Academy 28
Paul VI Catholic High School 53, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 39
Pulaski County 58, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46
Ridgeview 51, Abingdon 31
Roanoke Catholic 61, Carlisle 33
Rural Retreat 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16
Sherando 60, James Wood 44
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 35, Faith Christian-Roanoke 33
Southampton Academy 40, Amelia Academy 23
TEACH Homeschool 47, Cape Henry Collegiate 17
Union 55, John Battle 39
Va. Episcopal 56, Chatham Hall 9
Western Branch 52, Nansemond River 38
William Campbell 26, Appomattox 22
Woodside 75, Denbigh 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
