GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleview Christian 33, Front Range Baptist 29
Brush 74, Frontier Academy 38
Chaparral 44, Castle View 37
Delta 50, Rifle High School 9
Denver North 63, John F. Kennedy 17
Denver West 62, Hinkley 57
Douglas County 60, Rock Canyon 53
Eaton 37, Valley 14
FMHS 51, Palisade 12
Fort Collins 46, Boulder 8
Fountain-Fort Carson 59, Pine Creek 54
Frederick 59, Skyline High School 19
Glenwood Springs 52, Montrose High School 47
Greeley Central 69, Greeley West 25
Gunnison 50, Crested Butte 30
Hi-Plains 48, Stratton 38
Highlands Ranch 37, ThunderRidge 34
Jefferson Academy 52, St. Mary's Academy 23
Lake 39, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 30
Legend 49, Heritage 39
Liberty 24, Doherty 0
Mountain View 78, Niwot 13
Platte Valley 56, Timnath 24
Regis Jesuit 80, Ponderosa 15
Rocky Mountain 77, Monarch 62
Summit 39, Buena Vista 36
Swallows Charter Academy 33, Cotopaxi 29
Thompson Valley 72, Severance 41
University 47, Berthoud 39
Wiggins 53, Prairie 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
