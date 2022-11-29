BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda Christian 65, Providence Cristo Rey 28
Bloomington Lighthouse 82, Martinsville Tabernacle 43
Boonville 79, N. Posey 66
Brownstown 83, Salem 42
Carroll (Flora) 75, Tri-County 45
Center Grove 75, Franklin 40
Clay City 53, N. Knox 28
Concord 45, S. Bend St. Joseph's 41
Culver 73, W. Central 45
Danville 84, Monrovia 55
De La Salle, Ill. 63, Bosco 61
Delta 57, Winchester 53
Evansville Christian 55, Owensboro Apollo, Ky. 44
Floyd Central 64, Meade Co., Ky. 21
Frankton 47, Muncie Burris 42
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Ft. Wayne North 61
Ft. Wayne Concordia 51, Bellmont 44
Ft. Wayne Luers 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 59
Gary West 64, Lake Station 60
Hamilton Hts. 64, Clinton Central 56
Heritage Hills 67, Perry Central 52
Indpls N. Central 86, Christel House Manual 61
Indpls Park Tudor 51, Greenwood Christian 47
Indpls Shortridge 53, Liberty Christian 46
Jasper 73, Evansville Bosse 56
Lawrence Central 53, Franklin Central 46
Manchester 80, Lakewood Park 54
Michigan City 83, Lighthouse CPA 43
Mishawaka Marian 48, Goshen 34
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 61, Decatur Central 53
New Haven 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41
Norwell 68, Mississinewa 21
Oldenburg 40, Morristown 27
Owen Valley 50, W. Vigo 49
Phalen 68, Anderson Prep Academy 57
Plymouth 47, Triton 29
Portage 76, Boone Grove 33
River Forest 59, Highland 54
S. Bend Clay 75, Glenn 63
S. Bend Washington 83, Elkhart 47
Scottsburg 66, Eastern (Pekin) 39
Silver Creek 82, Charlestown 55
Taylor 71, N. Miami 35
Tippecanoe Valley 69, Argos 32
Traders Point Christian 57, Indiana Deaf 21
Wes-Del 72, Union City 38
Westfield 49, Pendleton Hts. 39
Westville 54, Hanover Central 53
White River Valley 55, Union (Dugger) 23
Whiteland 69, Columbus East 30
Woodlan 46, Garrett 27
Yorktown 87, Alexandria 49
Cass County Tournament=
Cass 60, Caston 47
Lafayette Tournament=
First Round=
Benton Central 45, McCutcheon 38
Lafayette Harrison 44, Lafayette Jeff 32
Rensselaer 57, Twin Lakes 43
W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Catholic 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
