BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda Christian 65, Providence Cristo Rey 28

Bloomington Lighthouse 82, Martinsville Tabernacle 43

Boonville 79, N. Posey 66

Brownstown 83, Salem 42

Carroll (Flora) 75, Tri-County 45

Center Grove 75, Franklin 40

Clay City 53, N. Knox 28

Concord 45, S. Bend St. Joseph's 41

Culver 73, W. Central 45

Danville 84, Monrovia 55

De La Salle, Ill. 63, Bosco 61

Delta 57, Winchester 53

Evansville Christian 55, Owensboro Apollo, Ky. 44

Floyd Central 64, Meade Co., Ky. 21

Frankton 47, Muncie Burris 42

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Ft. Wayne North 61

Ft. Wayne Concordia 51, Bellmont 44

Ft. Wayne Luers 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 59

Gary West 64, Lake Station 60

Hamilton Hts. 64, Clinton Central 56

Heritage Hills 67, Perry Central 52

Indpls N. Central 86, Christel House Manual 61

Indpls Park Tudor 51, Greenwood Christian 47

Indpls Shortridge 53, Liberty Christian 46

Jasper 73, Evansville Bosse 56

Lawrence Central 53, Franklin Central 46

Manchester 80, Lakewood Park 54

Michigan City 83, Lighthouse CPA 43

Mishawaka Marian 48, Goshen 34

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 61, Decatur Central 53

New Haven 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41

Norwell 68, Mississinewa 21

Oldenburg 40, Morristown 27

Owen Valley 50, W. Vigo 49

Phalen 68, Anderson Prep Academy 57

Plymouth 47, Triton 29

Portage 76, Boone Grove 33

River Forest 59, Highland 54

S. Bend Clay 75, Glenn 63

S. Bend Washington 83, Elkhart 47

Scottsburg 66, Eastern (Pekin) 39

Silver Creek 82, Charlestown 55

Taylor 71, N. Miami 35

Tippecanoe Valley 69, Argos 32

Traders Point Christian 57, Indiana Deaf 21

Wes-Del 72, Union City 38

Westfield 49, Pendleton Hts. 39

Westville 54, Hanover Central 53

White River Valley 55, Union (Dugger) 23

Whiteland 69, Columbus East 30

Woodlan 46, Garrett 27

Yorktown 87, Alexandria 49

Cass County Tournament=

Cass 60, Caston 47

Lafayette Tournament=

First Round=

Benton Central 45, McCutcheon 38

Lafayette Harrison 44, Lafayette Jeff 32

Rensselaer 57, Twin Lakes 43

W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Catholic 52

