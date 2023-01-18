BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 96, Ninety Six 44
Andrew Jackson 84, Cheraw 46
Andrew Jackson Academy 71, Calhoun Academy 62
Baptist Hill 79, Military Magnet Academy 55
Beaufort 72, North Charleston 67
Bethune-Bowman 59, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 55
Bluffton 55, Colleton County 53
Blythewood 47, Clover 46
Boiling Springs 67, Gaffney 55
Bridges 74, Royal Live Oaks Academy 10
Brookland-Cayce 72, Gilbert 45
Broome 63, Carolina High and Academy 37
Burke 51, Charleston Charter 31
Calhoun Falls 63, Dixie 40
Cathedral Academy 55, Dorchester Academy 36
Central 56, York Prep 49
Chesnee 73, Liberty 45
Christ Church Episcopal 51, St. Joseph 30
Denmark-Olar 70, Calhoun County 45
Dorman 72, James F. Byrnes 66
Dutch Fork 52, Chapin 37
East Clarendon 42, Hemingway 41
First Baptist 63, Hilton Head Prep 58
Fort Dorchester 88, R.B. Stall 81
Fort Mill 70, Spring Valley 37
Fox Creek 56, Batesburg-Leesville 47
Goose Creek 57, Cane Bay 47
Greenville 68, Easley 44
Greenwood 53, Pickens 39
Greer Middle College 69, Blacksburg 45
Hammond 50, Heathwood Hall 34
Hannah-Pamplico 68, Green Sea Floyds 44
High Point Academy 45, Southside Christian 43
Hilton Head Christian Academy 55, Northwood Academy 48
Hilton Head Island 43, May River 38
J.L. Mann 61, Mauldin 59
James Island 56, Lucy G. Beckham 54
Jefferson Davis Academy 69, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 24
Kingstree 70, Andrews 62
Lake City 59, Marlboro County 53
Lamar 70, Latta 57
Lancaster 65, Catawba Ridge 61
Landrum 73, Greenville Technical Charter 51
Laurens Academy 42, Newberry Academy 24
Lexington 82, White Knoll 45
Lower Richland 59, Swansea 31
Manning 67, Dillon 60
Marion 60, Lee Central 51
Marlboro Academy 54, Robert E. Lee Academy 45
Midland Valley 61, South Aiken 45
Newberry 62, Mid-Carolina 52
North 82, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 75
Northside Christian 60, Sumter Christian 36
Northwestern 68, York Comprehensive 38
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 79, Bishop England 50
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Dreher 44
Palmetto 57, Fountain Inn 48
Patrick Henry Academy 95, Colleton Prep 60
Pendleton 58, D.W. Daniel 56
Philip Simmons 76, Hanahan 47
Pinewood Prep 56, Laurence Manning Academy 44
Richard Winn Academy 25, W. Wyman King Academy 22
Scott's Branch 61, Carvers Bay 31
South Pointe 64, Indian Land 58
Southside 53, Belton-Honea Path 45
Spartanburg Christian 73, Oakbrook Prep 59
Stratford 57, Wando 54
Strom Thurmond 81, Pelion 17
Summerville 94, West Ashley 69
T.L. Hanna 71, Hillcrest 47
Union County 63, Emerald 50
W.J. Keenan 55, Gray Collegiate Academy 50
Waccamaw 39, Aynor 20
Wade Hampton (G) 59, Spartanburg 43
Wagener-Salley 69, Ridge Spring-Monetta 52
Walhalla 53, Seneca 47
Westside 79, Berea 52
Williston-Elko 55, Blackville-Hilda 48
Woodland 58, Wade Hampton (H) 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
