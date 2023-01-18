BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 96, Ninety Six 44

Andrew Jackson 84, Cheraw 46

Andrew Jackson Academy 71, Calhoun Academy 62

Baptist Hill 79, Military Magnet Academy 55

Beaufort 72, North Charleston 67

Bethune-Bowman 59, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 55

Bluffton 55, Colleton County 53

Blythewood 47, Clover 46

Boiling Springs 67, Gaffney 55

Bridges 74, Royal Live Oaks Academy 10

Brookland-Cayce 72, Gilbert 45

Broome 63, Carolina High and Academy 37

Burke 51, Charleston Charter 31

Calhoun Falls 63, Dixie 40

Cathedral Academy 55, Dorchester Academy 36

Central 56, York Prep 49

Chesnee 73, Liberty 45

Christ Church Episcopal 51, St. Joseph 30

Denmark-Olar 70, Calhoun County 45

Dorman 72, James F. Byrnes 66

Dutch Fork 52, Chapin 37

East Clarendon 42, Hemingway 41

First Baptist 63, Hilton Head Prep 58

Fort Dorchester 88, R.B. Stall 81

Fort Mill 70, Spring Valley 37

Fox Creek 56, Batesburg-Leesville 47

Goose Creek 57, Cane Bay 47

Greenville 68, Easley 44

Greenwood 53, Pickens 39

Greer Middle College 69, Blacksburg 45

Hammond 50, Heathwood Hall 34

Hannah-Pamplico 68, Green Sea Floyds 44

High Point Academy 45, Southside Christian 43

Hilton Head Christian Academy 55, Northwood Academy 48

Hilton Head Island 43, May River 38

J.L. Mann 61, Mauldin 59

James Island 56, Lucy G. Beckham 54

Jefferson Davis Academy 69, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 24

Kingstree 70, Andrews 62

Lake City 59, Marlboro County 53

Lamar 70, Latta 57

Lancaster 65, Catawba Ridge 61

Landrum 73, Greenville Technical Charter 51

Laurens Academy 42, Newberry Academy 24

Lexington 82, White Knoll 45

Lower Richland 59, Swansea 31

Manning 67, Dillon 60

Marion 60, Lee Central 51

Marlboro Academy 54, Robert E. Lee Academy 45

Midland Valley 61, South Aiken 45

Newberry 62, Mid-Carolina 52

North 82, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 75

Northside Christian 60, Sumter Christian 36

Northwestern 68, York Comprehensive 38

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 79, Bishop England 50

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Dreher 44

Palmetto 57, Fountain Inn 48

Patrick Henry Academy 95, Colleton Prep 60

Pendleton 58, D.W. Daniel 56

Philip Simmons 76, Hanahan 47

Pinewood Prep 56, Laurence Manning Academy 44

Richard Winn Academy 25, W. Wyman King Academy 22

Scott's Branch 61, Carvers Bay 31

South Pointe 64, Indian Land 58

Southside 53, Belton-Honea Path 45

Spartanburg Christian 73, Oakbrook Prep 59

Stratford 57, Wando 54

Strom Thurmond 81, Pelion 17

Summerville 94, West Ashley 69

T.L. Hanna 71, Hillcrest 47

Union County 63, Emerald 50

W.J. Keenan 55, Gray Collegiate Academy 50

Waccamaw 39, Aynor 20

Wade Hampton (G) 59, Spartanburg 43

Wagener-Salley 69, Ridge Spring-Monetta 52

Walhalla 53, Seneca 47

Westside 79, Berea 52

Williston-Elko 55, Blackville-Hilda 48

Woodland 58, Wade Hampton (H) 56

