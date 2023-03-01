BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VPA Playoffs=
Division 1=
First Round=
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 54, Colchester 53
Brattleboro 46, Burr & Burton Academy 36
Rutland 60, Essex 37
South Burlington 55, Mount Anthony Union 43
Division 2=
First Round=
Fair Haven Union 65, Missisquoi Valley Union 41
Hartford 61, Otter Valley Union 41
Harwood Union 62, Middlebury Union 51
Montpelier 95, Milton 48
Mount Abraham Union 62, Lyndon Institute 58
Mount St. Joseph Academy 56, Enosburg Falls 36
Spaulding 88, Lamoille Union 45
Division 3=
First Round=
Hazen Union 91, Stowe 27
Vergennes Union 61, Peoples Academy 46
White River Valley 73, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 41
Division 4=
First Round=
Arlington Memorial 63, Grace Christian 47
Blue Mountain Union 63, Williamstown 47
Leland & Gray Union 62, Poultney 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
