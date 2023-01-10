GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin 51, Inter-Lakes 40
Bow 35, Hanover 23
Colebrook 47, Littleton 14
Concord Christian 59, Campbell 8
Dover 54, Londonderry 51
Goffstown 55, Concord 42
Gorham 33, Profile 32
Hollis/Brookline 52, Milford 33
Hopkinton 49, Hillsboro-Deering 20
John Stark 45, Merrimack Valley 34
Kearsarge 41, Fall Mountain 24
Keene 51, Nashua North 42
Kennett 71, Coe-Brown 31
Laconia 62, Plymouth Regional 26
Moultonborough 53, Franklin 38
Nashua South 50, Manchester Central 29
Newfound Regional 41, Mascoma Valley 36
Oyster River 69, Sanborn Regional 45
Pelham 49, Manchester West 24
Pittsburg 40, Lisbon 29
Portsmouth 71, Pinkerton 62
Portsmouth Christian Academy 48, Mascenic Regional 43
Salem 42, Manchester Memorial 40
Spaulding 53, Merrimack 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Somersworth 27
Stevens 54, Monadnock 38
Timberlane 47, Kingswood 34
Winnisquam 59, Prospect Mountain 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.