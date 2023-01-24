BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 74, Wilton-Wing 60

Bishop Ryan 90, Glenburn 33

Century 100, Dickinson 66

Devils Lake 69, Fargo South 60

Dickinson Trinity 65, Heart River 44

Edgeley/K-M 43, Linton/HMB 35

Fargo Davies 90, Grand Forks Red River 68

Fargo North 80, Valley City 62

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 81, Lakota 37

Grand Forks Central 82, Grafton 73

Grant County/Mott-Regent 73, Hazen 66

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 61, New Rockford-Sheyenne 51

Mandan 82, Legacy 62

Minot 86, Bismarck 82

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 77, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 40

New Salem-Almont 75, Solen 17

North Border 68, May-Port CG 56

North Star 78, Warwick 74

Parshall/NSP Co-op 64, Trinity Christian 54

Rugby 69, Bottineau 55

Sargent County 72, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 51

Sheyenne 65, West Fargo Horace 49

Shiloh 76, Standing Rock 53

South Border 47, Kidder County 31

St. John 84, Dakota Prairie 38

St. Mary's 80, Watford City 64

TGU 61, Velva 47

Thompson 75, Larimore 31

Tioga 74, Nedrose 50

West Fargo 89, Wahpeton 81

Westhope/Newburg 87, Drake/Anamoose 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

