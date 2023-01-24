BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 74, Wilton-Wing 60
Bishop Ryan 90, Glenburn 33
Century 100, Dickinson 66
Devils Lake 69, Fargo South 60
Dickinson Trinity 65, Heart River 44
Edgeley/K-M 43, Linton/HMB 35
Fargo Davies 90, Grand Forks Red River 68
Fargo North 80, Valley City 62
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 81, Lakota 37
Grand Forks Central 82, Grafton 73
Grant County/Mott-Regent 73, Hazen 66
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 61, New Rockford-Sheyenne 51
Mandan 82, Legacy 62
Minot 86, Bismarck 82
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 77, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 40
New Salem-Almont 75, Solen 17
North Border 68, May-Port CG 56
North Star 78, Warwick 74
Parshall/NSP Co-op 64, Trinity Christian 54
Rugby 69, Bottineau 55
Sargent County 72, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 51
Sheyenne 65, West Fargo Horace 49
Shiloh 76, Standing Rock 53
South Border 47, Kidder County 31
St. John 84, Dakota Prairie 38
St. Mary's 80, Watford City 64
TGU 61, Velva 47
Thompson 75, Larimore 31
Tioga 74, Nedrose 50
West Fargo 89, Wahpeton 81
Westhope/Newburg 87, Drake/Anamoose 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
