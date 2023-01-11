PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 3, Luverne 2

Andover 3, Maple Grove 2

Blaine 4, Anoka 0

Blake 5, Owatonna 2

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Waconia 1

Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 0

Buffalo 2, Hopkins/Park 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park Co-op 6, Osseo/Park Center 3

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 5, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Chisago Lakes 5, Princeton 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4, Superior, Wis. 3

East Ridge 5, White Bear Lake 0

Edina 5, North Wright County 1

Fairmont 1, Mankato West 0

Fargo Davies, N.D. 10, East Grand Forks 4

Fergus Falls 3, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 1

Fort Frances, Ontario 2, International Falls 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, Duluth Marshall 1

Holy Family Catholic 6, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0

Mankato East 5, Rochester Century 0

Metro-South 4, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1

Minnetonka 10, Wayzata 2

Moorhead 4, Alexandria 1

Mound Westonka/SWC 9, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

New Ulm 13, Worthington 0

Orono 5, Benilde-St. Margaret's 5

Park (Cottage Grove) 6, Woodbury 3

Rock Ridge 5, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 1

Rogers 2, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 1

Roseville/Mahtomedi Co-op 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Simley 5, Hastings 1

South St. Paul 3, North/Tartan Co-op 2

Spring Lake Park 6, Park Center 3

Stillwater 5, Mounds View/Irondale Co-op 1

Two Rivers/ St. Paul Co-op 4, Red Wing 1

Warroad 7, Roseau 1

Waseca 6, Austin 1

Willmar 3, River Lakes 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you