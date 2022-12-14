BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 88, Win-E-Mac 55

Albert Lea 72, Faribault 53

Andover 67, Osseo 59

Austin 83, Red Wing 62

Avail Academy 78, Community of Peace 60

Belle Plaine 91, LeSueur-Henderson 40

Caledonia 73, Rushford-Peterson 50

Champlin Park 68, Elk River 65

Chaska 81, Minnetonka 78

Chisago Lakes 75, Hill-Murray 45

Chisholm 54, Greenway 18

DeLaSalle 95, Richfield 70

Delano 87, Waconia 71

East Ridge 76, Cretin-Derham Hall 62

Edina 55, Lakeville South 47

Goodhue 52, Cannon Falls 40

Holy Angels 82, Bloomington Kennedy 30

Holy Family Catholic 95, Glencoe-Silver Lake 61

Hopkins 76, St. Louis Park 63

Hudson, Wis. 61, Hastings 54

Kasson-Mantorville 70, Pine Island 47

Kingsland 59, Glenville-Emmons 37

La Crescent 62, Fillmore Central 53

Lake City 71, Stewartville 52

Lakeville North 67, Wayzata 58

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51

Mabel-Canton 69, Grand Meadow 50

Maple Grove 66, Spring Lake Park 55

Maranatha Christian 81, Cristo Rey Jesuit 41

Minneapolis Southwest 76, Eagan 57

Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41

Mounds View 53, Irondale 44

Mountain Iron-Buhl 92, Littlefork-Big Falls 46

New Life Academy 89, Concordia Academy 66

New Prague 69, St. Peter 53

New Ulm 71, Fairmont 63

North St. Paul 68, Northfield 65

Norwood-Young America 69, Tri-City United 55

PACT Charter 66, Mounds Park Academy 58

Park Center 108, Anoka 44

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 81, Lewiston-Altura 66

Potomac School, Va. 70, St. James Area 40

River Falls, Wis. 73, St. Paul Central 70

Robbinsdale Armstrong 80, Coon Rapids 61

Robbinsdale Cooper 80, Columbia Heights 77

Rochester Century 65, Owatonna 48

Rochester Mayo 58, Rochester John Marshall 56

Rock Ridge 94, Mesabi East 34

Rockford 55, Providence Academy 48

Rogers 63, Centennial 59

Rosemount 62, Bloomington Jefferson 50

Roseville 54, Park (Cottage Grove) 52

Schaeffer Academy 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Shakopee 82, Chanhassen 79

Sibley East 59, Mayer Lutheran 51

Southland 72, Hou 30

St. Agnes 55, St. Croix Prep 46

St. Anthony 72, Brooklyn Center 54

St. Charles 82, Dover-Eyota 77

St. Croix Lutheran 61, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 58

St. Paul Harding 76, Christ's Household of Faith 58

St. Paul Highland Park 78, Two Rivers 71

St. Paul Humboldt 70, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 67

Stillwater 81, Woodbury 60

Totino-Grace 81, Blaine 48

Wabasha-Kellogg 54, Chatfield 48

Warroad 65, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 64

White Bear Lake 63, Forest Lake 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian/Ellsworth vs. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, ppd.

Brandon-Evansville vs. Parkers Prairie, ppd.

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, ppd.

Dassel-Cokato vs. Hutchinson, ppd.

Dawson-Boyd vs. Renville County West, ppd.

Duluth East vs. Cambridge-Isanti, ppd.

Fridley vs. Monticello, ppd.

Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Red Rock Central, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Kaleidoscope Charter vs. Ogilvie, ppd.

Luverne vs. Jackson County Central, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Menahga vs. Bertha-Hewitt, ppd.

New York Mills vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, ppd.

Pelican Rapids vs. Thief River Falls, ppd.

Pine City vs. St. Francis, ppd.

Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie, ppd.

Red Lake County vs. East Grand Forks, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Red Lake vs. Cass Lake-Bena, ppd.

Royalton vs. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, ppd.

Rush City vs. Mora, ppd.

Sacred Heart vs. Stephen-Argyle, ppd.

St. Cloud Tech vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, ppd.

St. John's Prep vs. Braham, ppd.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs. Lakeview, ppd.

Windom vs. Worthington, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

