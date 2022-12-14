BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 88, Win-E-Mac 55
Albert Lea 72, Faribault 53
Andover 67, Osseo 59
Austin 83, Red Wing 62
Avail Academy 78, Community of Peace 60
Belle Plaine 91, LeSueur-Henderson 40
Caledonia 73, Rushford-Peterson 50
Champlin Park 68, Elk River 65
Chaska 81, Minnetonka 78
Chisago Lakes 75, Hill-Murray 45
Chisholm 54, Greenway 18
DeLaSalle 95, Richfield 70
Delano 87, Waconia 71
East Ridge 76, Cretin-Derham Hall 62
Edina 55, Lakeville South 47
Goodhue 52, Cannon Falls 40
Holy Angels 82, Bloomington Kennedy 30
Holy Family Catholic 95, Glencoe-Silver Lake 61
Hopkins 76, St. Louis Park 63
Hudson, Wis. 61, Hastings 54
Kasson-Mantorville 70, Pine Island 47
Kingsland 59, Glenville-Emmons 37
La Crescent 62, Fillmore Central 53
Lake City 71, Stewartville 52
Lakeville North 67, Wayzata 58
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51
Mabel-Canton 69, Grand Meadow 50
Maple Grove 66, Spring Lake Park 55
Maranatha Christian 81, Cristo Rey Jesuit 41
Minneapolis Southwest 76, Eagan 57
Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41
Mounds View 53, Irondale 44
Mountain Iron-Buhl 92, Littlefork-Big Falls 46
New Life Academy 89, Concordia Academy 66
New Prague 69, St. Peter 53
New Ulm 71, Fairmont 63
North St. Paul 68, Northfield 65
Norwood-Young America 69, Tri-City United 55
PACT Charter 66, Mounds Park Academy 58
Park Center 108, Anoka 44
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 81, Lewiston-Altura 66
Potomac School, Va. 70, St. James Area 40
River Falls, Wis. 73, St. Paul Central 70
Robbinsdale Armstrong 80, Coon Rapids 61
Robbinsdale Cooper 80, Columbia Heights 77
Rochester Century 65, Owatonna 48
Rochester Mayo 58, Rochester John Marshall 56
Rock Ridge 94, Mesabi East 34
Rockford 55, Providence Academy 48
Rogers 63, Centennial 59
Rosemount 62, Bloomington Jefferson 50
Roseville 54, Park (Cottage Grove) 52
Schaeffer Academy 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Shakopee 82, Chanhassen 79
Sibley East 59, Mayer Lutheran 51
Southland 72, Hou 30
St. Agnes 55, St. Croix Prep 46
St. Anthony 72, Brooklyn Center 54
St. Charles 82, Dover-Eyota 77
St. Croix Lutheran 61, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 58
St. Paul Harding 76, Christ's Household of Faith 58
St. Paul Highland Park 78, Two Rivers 71
St. Paul Humboldt 70, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 67
Stillwater 81, Woodbury 60
Totino-Grace 81, Blaine 48
Wabasha-Kellogg 54, Chatfield 48
Warroad 65, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 64
White Bear Lake 63, Forest Lake 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian/Ellsworth vs. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, ppd.
Brandon-Evansville vs. Parkers Prairie, ppd.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, ppd.
Dassel-Cokato vs. Hutchinson, ppd.
Dawson-Boyd vs. Renville County West, ppd.
Duluth East vs. Cambridge-Isanti, ppd.
Fridley vs. Monticello, ppd.
Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Red Rock Central, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Kaleidoscope Charter vs. Ogilvie, ppd.
Luverne vs. Jackson County Central, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Menahga vs. Bertha-Hewitt, ppd.
New York Mills vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, ppd.
Pelican Rapids vs. Thief River Falls, ppd.
Pine City vs. St. Francis, ppd.
Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie, ppd.
Red Lake County vs. East Grand Forks, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Red Lake vs. Cass Lake-Bena, ppd.
Royalton vs. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, ppd.
Rush City vs. Mora, ppd.
Sacred Heart vs. Stephen-Argyle, ppd.
St. Cloud Tech vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, ppd.
St. John's Prep vs. Braham, ppd.
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs. Lakeview, ppd.
Windom vs. Worthington, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
