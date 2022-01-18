BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 65, Beloit W. Branch 54

Amherst Steele 84, Oberlin Firelands 48

Apple Creek Waynedale 52, Rittman 37

Arlington 60, Ada 45

Avon 64, Medina Highland 50

Bay Village Bay 85, N. Olmsted 47

Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Columbiana Crestview 43

Bidwell River Valley 0, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 74, Elmore Woodmore 41

Botkins 55, Russia 48

Brunswick 79, Euclid 72

Can. Cent. Cath. 74, Hartville Lake Center Christian 53

Canal Fulton Northwest 44, Akr. Manchester 34

Canal Winchester 72, Ashville Teays Valley 50

Canfield 75, Warren Howland 70

Cedarville 48, Mechanicsburg 46

Centerburg 88, Danville 65

Centerville 78, SPIRE 63

Chagrin Falls 56, Beachwood 45

Cin. Elder 58, Cin. Oak Hills 41

Cin. Gamble Montessori 83, Cin. Oyler 24

Cin. Princeton 71, Mason 61

Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Cin. N. College Hill 57

Cin. Riverview East 53, Cin. SCPA 18

Cin. Seven Hills 48, Cin. Clark Montessori 45

Cin. Taft 93, Cin. Hughes 58

Cin. Turpin 80, Milford 52

Cin. Walnut Hills 89, Cin. Anderson 64

Cin. Winton Woods 63, Morrow Little Miami 41

Cin. Woodward 79, Cin. Western Hills 73

Clayton Northmont 58, Sidney 51

Cols. Beechcroft 76, East 43

Cols. Franklin Hts. 67, Grove City 46

Cols. Linden-McKinley 74, North Intl 32

Cols. Northland 55, Cols. Mifflin 48

Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Eastmoor 50

Cols. Whetstone 45, Cols. Centennial 42

Columbus Grove 62, Lima Bath 46

Copley 60, Austintown Fitch 56

Cortland Lakeview 64, Newton Falls 41

Crestline 73, Attica Seneca E. 68

Creston Norwayne 79, Jeromesville Hillsdale 56

Dalton 87, Doylestown Chippewa 32

Day. Chaminade Julienne 62, Hamilton Badin 44

Defiance 51, Archbold 41

Delaware Hayes 75, Caledonia River Valley 65

Dover 60, Uniontown Lake 44

Elyria 62, Oberlin 53

Felicity-Franklin 76, Blanchester 43

Frankfort Adena 52, Southeastern 46

Franklin 76, Trenton Edgewood 66

Fremont Ross 86, Tol. Waite 48

Galion Northmor 69, Mt. Gilead 43

Gates Mills Hawken 58, Chesterland W. Geauga 49

Georgetown 66, Bethel-Tate 34

Gibsonburg 64, Lakeside Danbury 48

Grafton Midview 68, Columbia Station Columbia 66

Granville 63, Newark Cath. 45

Grove City Cent. Crossing 45, Gahanna Cols. Academy 36

Hamilton New Miami 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46

Harrison 60, Cin. Colerain 54

Harrod Allen E. 86, Vanlue 66

Heath 79, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43

Hebron Lakewood 48, Millersport 36

Hilliard Darby 64, Worthington Kilbourne 40

Holgate 45, N. Baltimore 41

Independence 42, Cuyahoga Hts. 40

Jamestown Greeneview 54, W. Jefferson 47

Kidron Cent. Christian 65, E. Can. 53

Kings Mills Kings 76, Cin. West Clermont 62

Lewistown Indian Lake 64, Bellefontaine 34

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Middletown 38

Lima Perry 64, Minster 45

Lima Sr. 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 55

Louisville 71, Can. South 37

Lowellville 59, Columbiana 49

Lucas 59, Ashland Crestview 48

Mansfield Madison 43, Lexington 42

Marion Elgin 66, Cols. Cristo Rey 32

Mayfield 70, Hudson 46

Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Wooster 58

Minerva 60, Ravenna SE 52

Minford 62, Lucasville Valley 59

Monroeville 69, Bucyrus Wynford 62

Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Sr. 57

N. Ridgeville 66, LaGrange Keystone 65

New Concord John Glenn 60, Thornville Sheridan 52

New Middletown Spring. 60, Poland Seminary 50

New Richmond 69, Newport, Ky. 58

New Riegel 46, Fremont St. Joseph 24

Plain City Jonathan Alder 40, St. Paris Graham 28

Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Oak Hill 63

Richmond Hts. 62, Orange 30

Richwood N. Union 60, London 43

Rocky River 41, Fairview 40

Rootstown 70, Akr. Springfield 51

Sandusky 73, Sandusky Perkins 51

Sandusky St. Mary 42, Kansas Lakota 31

Shaker Hts. 90, Lorain 75

Smithville 75, West Salem Northwestern 58

Spencerville 53, St. Henry 51

Spring. Cath. Cent. 64, Milford Center Fairbanks 50

Spring. Shawnee 63, Urbana 38

Sunbury Big Walnut 40, Marion Harding 39

Swanton 51, Gorham Fayette 41

Tiffin Calvert 65, Old Fort 46

Tol. Rogers 56, Tol. Bowsher 45

Tol. Scott 74, Tol. Maumee Valley 61

Tree of Life 60, Shekinah Christian 32

Utica 59, Newark Licking Valley 55

Vermilion 63, Lorain Clearview 32

Versailles 50, Vandalia Butler 29

Vienna Mathews 76, Kinsman Badger 58

Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 48

Westlake 62, Elyria Cath. 51

Wheelersburg 60, S. Webster 48

Wickliffe 70, Mantua Crestwood 49

Willard 60, Norwalk St. Paul 31

Wooster Triway 83, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 78

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 67, Massillon Tuslaw 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. North vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ccd.

Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. Cortland Maplewood, ppd.

Ashtabula St. John vs. Brookfield, ppd.

Athens vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ppd.

Batavia Clermont NE vs. Lees Creek E. Clinton, ccd.

Bellaire vs. Martins Ferry, ccd.

Bridgeport vs. Cameron, W.Va., ppd.

Burton Berkshire vs. Middlefield Cardinal, ppd.

Cambridge vs. St. Clairsville, ccd.

Camden Preble Shawnee vs. Carlisle, ccd.

Cin. McNicholas vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ccd.

Cle. JFK vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.

Cle. Rhodes vs. Cle. John Adams, ccd.

Coshocton vs. Byesville Meadowbrook, ccd.

Dresden Tri-Valley vs. New Lexington, ccd.

E. Cle. Shaw vs. Chardon, ccd.

E. Liverpool vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ccd.

Fairborn vs. Troy, ccd.

Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Bristol, ppd.

Geneva vs. Painesville Harvey, ccd.

Kenton vs. Coldwater, ppd.

Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Girard, ppd.

Lockland vs. Norwood, ppd.

Maple Hts. vs. Can. Glenoak, ccd.

Mentor Lake Cath. vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.

Mogadore vs. Akr. Garfield, ppd.

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Hanoverton United, ppd.

Nelsonville-York vs. Belpre, ppd.

New Hope Christian vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ppd.

Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Parma, ccd.

Philo vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.

Pickerington N. vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ccd.

Piketon vs. Greenfield McClain, ppd.

Rocky River Lutheran W. vs. Garfield Hts. Trinity, ccd.

Sebring McKinley vs. Leetonia, ppd.

Streetsboro vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston, ccd.

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Xenia, ccd.

Uhrichsville Claymont vs. Zanesville Maysville, ccd.

W. Lafayette Ridgewood vs. New Concord John Glenn, ccd.

Wadsworth vs. Massillon, ppd.

Waynesville vs. Day. Oakwood, ccd.

Windham vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.

Youngs. Boardman vs. Warren Harding, ccd.

Youngs. Mooney vs. Mineral Ridge, ppd.

Zanesville W. Muskingum vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

