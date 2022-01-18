BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 65, Beloit W. Branch 54
Amherst Steele 84, Oberlin Firelands 48
Apple Creek Waynedale 52, Rittman 37
Arlington 60, Ada 45
Avon 64, Medina Highland 50
Bay Village Bay 85, N. Olmsted 47
Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Columbiana Crestview 43
Bidwell River Valley 0, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Bloomdale Elmwood 74, Elmore Woodmore 41
Botkins 55, Russia 48
Brunswick 79, Euclid 72
Can. Cent. Cath. 74, Hartville Lake Center Christian 53
Canal Fulton Northwest 44, Akr. Manchester 34
Canal Winchester 72, Ashville Teays Valley 50
Canfield 75, Warren Howland 70
Cedarville 48, Mechanicsburg 46
Centerburg 88, Danville 65
Centerville 78, SPIRE 63
Chagrin Falls 56, Beachwood 45
Cin. Elder 58, Cin. Oak Hills 41
Cin. Gamble Montessori 83, Cin. Oyler 24
Cin. Princeton 71, Mason 61
Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Cin. N. College Hill 57
Cin. Riverview East 53, Cin. SCPA 18
Cin. Seven Hills 48, Cin. Clark Montessori 45
Cin. Taft 93, Cin. Hughes 58
Cin. Turpin 80, Milford 52
Cin. Walnut Hills 89, Cin. Anderson 64
Cin. Winton Woods 63, Morrow Little Miami 41
Cin. Woodward 79, Cin. Western Hills 73
Clayton Northmont 58, Sidney 51
Cols. Beechcroft 76, East 43
Cols. Franklin Hts. 67, Grove City 46
Cols. Linden-McKinley 74, North Intl 32
Cols. Northland 55, Cols. Mifflin 48
Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Eastmoor 50
Cols. Whetstone 45, Cols. Centennial 42
Columbus Grove 62, Lima Bath 46
Copley 60, Austintown Fitch 56
Cortland Lakeview 64, Newton Falls 41
Crestline 73, Attica Seneca E. 68
Creston Norwayne 79, Jeromesville Hillsdale 56
Dalton 87, Doylestown Chippewa 32
Day. Chaminade Julienne 62, Hamilton Badin 44
Defiance 51, Archbold 41
Delaware Hayes 75, Caledonia River Valley 65
Dover 60, Uniontown Lake 44
Elyria 62, Oberlin 53
Felicity-Franklin 76, Blanchester 43
Frankfort Adena 52, Southeastern 46
Franklin 76, Trenton Edgewood 66
Fremont Ross 86, Tol. Waite 48
Galion Northmor 69, Mt. Gilead 43
Gates Mills Hawken 58, Chesterland W. Geauga 49
Georgetown 66, Bethel-Tate 34
Gibsonburg 64, Lakeside Danbury 48
Grafton Midview 68, Columbia Station Columbia 66
Granville 63, Newark Cath. 45
Grove City Cent. Crossing 45, Gahanna Cols. Academy 36
Hamilton New Miami 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46
Harrison 60, Cin. Colerain 54
Harrod Allen E. 86, Vanlue 66
Heath 79, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43
Hebron Lakewood 48, Millersport 36
Hilliard Darby 64, Worthington Kilbourne 40
Holgate 45, N. Baltimore 41
Independence 42, Cuyahoga Hts. 40
Jamestown Greeneview 54, W. Jefferson 47
Kidron Cent. Christian 65, E. Can. 53
Kings Mills Kings 76, Cin. West Clermont 62
Lewistown Indian Lake 64, Bellefontaine 34
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Middletown 38
Lima Perry 64, Minster 45
Lima Sr. 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 55
Louisville 71, Can. South 37
Lowellville 59, Columbiana 49
Lucas 59, Ashland Crestview 48
Mansfield Madison 43, Lexington 42
Marion Elgin 66, Cols. Cristo Rey 32
Mayfield 70, Hudson 46
Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Wooster 58
Minerva 60, Ravenna SE 52
Minford 62, Lucasville Valley 59
Monroeville 69, Bucyrus Wynford 62
Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Sr. 57
N. Ridgeville 66, LaGrange Keystone 65
New Concord John Glenn 60, Thornville Sheridan 52
New Middletown Spring. 60, Poland Seminary 50
New Richmond 69, Newport, Ky. 58
New Riegel 46, Fremont St. Joseph 24
Plain City Jonathan Alder 40, St. Paris Graham 28
Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Oak Hill 63
Richmond Hts. 62, Orange 30
Richwood N. Union 60, London 43
Rocky River 41, Fairview 40
Rootstown 70, Akr. Springfield 51
Sandusky 73, Sandusky Perkins 51
Sandusky St. Mary 42, Kansas Lakota 31
Shaker Hts. 90, Lorain 75
Smithville 75, West Salem Northwestern 58
Spencerville 53, St. Henry 51
Spring. Cath. Cent. 64, Milford Center Fairbanks 50
Spring. Shawnee 63, Urbana 38
Sunbury Big Walnut 40, Marion Harding 39
Swanton 51, Gorham Fayette 41
Tiffin Calvert 65, Old Fort 46
Tol. Rogers 56, Tol. Bowsher 45
Tol. Scott 74, Tol. Maumee Valley 61
Tree of Life 60, Shekinah Christian 32
Utica 59, Newark Licking Valley 55
Vermilion 63, Lorain Clearview 32
Versailles 50, Vandalia Butler 29
Vienna Mathews 76, Kinsman Badger 58
Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 48
Westlake 62, Elyria Cath. 51
Wheelersburg 60, S. Webster 48
Wickliffe 70, Mantua Crestwood 49
Willard 60, Norwalk St. Paul 31
Wooster Triway 83, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 78
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 67, Massillon Tuslaw 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. North vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ccd.
Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. Cortland Maplewood, ppd.
Ashtabula St. John vs. Brookfield, ppd.
Athens vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ppd.
Batavia Clermont NE vs. Lees Creek E. Clinton, ccd.
Bellaire vs. Martins Ferry, ccd.
Bridgeport vs. Cameron, W.Va., ppd.
Burton Berkshire vs. Middlefield Cardinal, ppd.
Cambridge vs. St. Clairsville, ccd.
Camden Preble Shawnee vs. Carlisle, ccd.
Cin. McNicholas vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ccd.
Cle. JFK vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.
Cle. Rhodes vs. Cle. John Adams, ccd.
Coshocton vs. Byesville Meadowbrook, ccd.
Dresden Tri-Valley vs. New Lexington, ccd.
E. Cle. Shaw vs. Chardon, ccd.
E. Liverpool vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ccd.
Fairborn vs. Troy, ccd.
Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Bristol, ppd.
Geneva vs. Painesville Harvey, ccd.
Kenton vs. Coldwater, ppd.
Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Girard, ppd.
Lockland vs. Norwood, ppd.
Maple Hts. vs. Can. Glenoak, ccd.
Mentor Lake Cath. vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.
Mogadore vs. Akr. Garfield, ppd.
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Hanoverton United, ppd.
Nelsonville-York vs. Belpre, ppd.
New Hope Christian vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ppd.
Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Parma, ccd.
Philo vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.
Pickerington N. vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ccd.
Piketon vs. Greenfield McClain, ppd.
Rocky River Lutheran W. vs. Garfield Hts. Trinity, ccd.
Sebring McKinley vs. Leetonia, ppd.
Streetsboro vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston, ccd.
Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Xenia, ccd.
Uhrichsville Claymont vs. Zanesville Maysville, ccd.
W. Lafayette Ridgewood vs. New Concord John Glenn, ccd.
Wadsworth vs. Massillon, ppd.
Waynesville vs. Day. Oakwood, ccd.
Windham vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.
Youngs. Boardman vs. Warren Harding, ccd.
Youngs. Mooney vs. Mineral Ridge, ppd.
Zanesville W. Muskingum vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/