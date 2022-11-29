GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver 53, Pine View 39
Bingham 65, American Fork 54
Bountiful 61, Murray 27
Brighton 71, Alta 50
Carbon 58, Cedar City 24
Cedar Valley 57, South Summit 42
Copper Hills 49, Layton 39
Corner Canyon 56, Green Canyon 47
Davis 46, Mountain Crest 26
Emery 62, Delta 50
Farmington 62, Northridge 36
Fremont 59, Skyridge 53
Grantsville 53, Draper APA 39
Herriman 59, Cyprus 27
Hurricane 52, Canyon View 40
Intermountain Christian 37, American Prep WV 25
Juab 64, North Summit 59
Judge Memorial 66, Bonneville 36
Kanab 69, Wayne 42
Maeser Prep Academy 49, Rowland Hall 43
Moapa Valley, Nev. 33, Enterprise 28
Morgan 67, Union 23
Mountain Ridge 64, Cottonwood 29
Mountain View 67, Stansbury 39
North Sevier 39, Piute 35
Ogden 63, Tooele 19
Payson 54, Maple Mountain 38
Real Salt Lake 35, Waterford 27
Riverton 60, Viewmont 58
Skyline 46, Orem 35
Wasatch 50, Layton Christian Academy 44
Weber 28, Roy 24
West Jordan 55, Park City 25
Westlake 59, Highland 44
Woods Cross 47, Clearfield 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
