GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver 53, Pine View 39

Bingham 65, American Fork 54

Bountiful 61, Murray 27

Brighton 71, Alta 50

Carbon 58, Cedar City 24

Cedar Valley 57, South Summit 42

Copper Hills 49, Layton 39

Corner Canyon 56, Green Canyon 47

Davis 46, Mountain Crest 26

Emery 62, Delta 50

Farmington 62, Northridge 36

Fremont 59, Skyridge 53

Grantsville 53, Draper APA 39

Herriman 59, Cyprus 27

Hurricane 52, Canyon View 40

Intermountain Christian 37, American Prep WV 25

Juab 64, North Summit 59

Judge Memorial 66, Bonneville 36

Kanab 69, Wayne 42

Maeser Prep Academy 49, Rowland Hall 43

Moapa Valley, Nev. 33, Enterprise 28

Morgan 67, Union 23

Mountain Ridge 64, Cottonwood 29

Mountain View 67, Stansbury 39

North Sevier 39, Piute 35

Ogden 63, Tooele 19

Payson 54, Maple Mountain 38

Real Salt Lake 35, Waterford 27

Riverton 60, Viewmont 58

Skyline 46, Orem 35

Wasatch 50, Layton Christian Academy 44

Weber 28, Roy 24

West Jordan 55, Park City 25

Westlake 59, Highland 44

Woods Cross 47, Clearfield 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

