GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 58, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50
Bayside 58, Atlee 32
Bishop Ireton 54, Norview 46
Central - Wise 79, Eastside 51
Chantilly 40, Loudoun County 37
Churchland 46, Lafayette 40
Fort Chiswell 63, Chilhowie 55
Gretna 37, Tunstall 31
Harrisonburg 57, Monticello 41
Highland Springs 77, Prince George 22
Holy Child, Md. 71, St. John Paul the Great 21
Justice High School 34, Rock Ridge 28
Lake Braddock 58, Riverside 48
Lightridge 50, Manassas Park 32
Louisa 49, Charlottesville 20
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 45, Martinsville 40
Mechanicsville High School 80, Colonial Heights 32
Menchville 67, Massaponax 47
Norcom 42, Norfolk Academy 21
Oak Ridge, Tenn. 71, Pulaski County 64
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 77, Bath County 26
Ridgeview 47, St. Agnes Academy, Tenn. 33
Steward School 45, Central Virginia Disciples 35
Twin Valley 58, East Ridge, Ky. 45
Union 48, Thomas Walker 47
Virginia Academy 51, Episcopal 37
Warwick 45, Tabb 31
Woodbridge 50, Manor High School 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/