GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 58, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50

Bayside 58, Atlee 32

Bishop Ireton 54, Norview 46

Central - Wise 79, Eastside 51

Chantilly 40, Loudoun County 37

Churchland 46, Lafayette 40

Fort Chiswell 63, Chilhowie 55

Gretna 37, Tunstall 31

Harrisonburg 57, Monticello 41

Highland Springs 77, Prince George 22

Holy Child, Md. 71, St. John Paul the Great 21

Justice High School 34, Rock Ridge 28

Lake Braddock 58, Riverside 48

Lightridge 50, Manassas Park 32

Louisa 49, Charlottesville 20

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 45, Martinsville 40

Mechanicsville High School 80, Colonial Heights 32

Menchville 67, Massaponax 47

Norcom 42, Norfolk Academy 21

Oak Ridge, Tenn. 71, Pulaski County 64

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 77, Bath County 26

Ridgeview 47, St. Agnes Academy, Tenn. 33

Steward School 45, Central Virginia Disciples 35

Twin Valley 58, East Ridge, Ky. 45

Union 48, Thomas Walker 47

Virginia Academy 51, Episcopal 37

Warwick 45, Tabb 31

Woodbridge 50, Manor High School 46

