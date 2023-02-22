BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atrisco Heritage 48, Cibola 39

Capitan 60, Cloudcroft 36

Carrizozo 46, Hondo 37

Clovis 79, Roswell 75

Cobre 47, Hatch Valley 42

Crownpoint 67, Thoreau 58

Des Moines 63, Wagon Mound 45

Eldorado 71, Piedra Vista 37

Estancia 73, Native American Community Academy 25

Farmington 59, La Cueva 54

Gateway Christian 44, Floyd 42

Logan 72, Clovis Christian 58

Los Alamos 64, Pojoaque 60

McCurdy 58, Questa 9

Monte del Sol 82, Tierra Encantada 47

Mora 54, Penasco 45

NMMI 44, Dexter 32

Santa Fe Indian 64, Raton 30

Santa Rosa 87, Clayton 59

Tatum 63, Loving 41

Tohatchi 72, Newcomb 57

West Las Vegas 83, Santa Fe Prep 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

