BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. Firestone 45
Akr. East 67, Akr. North 35
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 63, Akr. Ellet 62
Akr. Manchester 59, Apple Creek Waynedale 41
Alliance 61, Louisville 55
Alliance Marlington 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 43
Amanda-Clearcreek 70, Cols. Horizon Science 52
Amanda-Clearcreek 70, Horizon Science 52
Amherst Steele 86, Lorain Clearview 49
Antwerp 55, Ottoville 33
Ashland Crestview 62, Crestline 44
Aurora 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52
Bainbridge Paint Valley 72, Peebles 59
Barnesville 67, Bellaire 52
Batavia Clermont NE 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 42
Bay Village Bay 59, Richfield Revere 58, 4OT
Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 55
Beaver Eastern 76, Portsmouth W. 61
Bedford 58, Copley 49
Belmont Union Local 67, St. Clairsville 61
Beloit W. Branch 53, Canfield S. Range 47
Berlin Hiland 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 39
Bishop Hartley 60, Cols. Wellington 36
Botkins 48, Minster 33
Bowerston Conotton Valley 41, Newcomerstown 29
Bristol 63, Garrettsville Garfield 36
Brookfield 57, Columbiana 53
Brunswick 83, LaGrange Keystone 55
Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47
Cambridge 37, Martins Ferry 26
Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Day. Stivers 46
Campbell Memorial 66, Youngs. Valley Christian 45
Can. McKinley 66, Can. Glenoak 56
Can. South 53, Navarre Fairless 35
Canal Winchester 78, Cols. Franklin Hts. 49
Canfield 73, Youngs. East 20
Cedarville 40, S. Charleston SE 31
Celina 43, Delphos Jefferson 37
Centerburg 77, Cardington-Lincoln 43
Centerville 71, Miamisburg 39
Chardon NDCL 66, Andrews Osborne Academy 63
Chillicothe Huntington 53, W. Union 29
Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, McArthur Vinton County 46
Cin. Elder 67, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60
Cin. Gamble Montessori 76, Community Christian (Independence), Ky. 16
Cin. La Salle 59, E. Central, Ind. 40
Cin. Madeira 54, Reading 43
Cin. Mariemont 98, Cin. Finneytown 69
Cin. Princeton 80, Cin. Colerain 57
Cin. Riverview East 74, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 40
Cin. Summit Country Day 54, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16
Cin. Sycamore 72, W. Chester Lakota W. 54
Cin. Taft 88, Cin. Aiken 50
Cin. Walnut Hills 72, Cin. West Clermont 35
Cin. Western Hills 76, Cin. Hughes 68
Cin. Withrow 65, Cin. Shroder 23
Cin. Woodward 81, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 25
Cin. Wyoming 73, Cin. Deer Park 39
Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 62
Cols. Independence 79, Cols. Marion-Franklin 38
Cols. Mifflin 49, Cols. Linden-McKinley 48
Cols. Northland 70, North Intl 39
Cols. Upper Arlington 65, Grove City 54
Columbia Station Columbia 73, Elyria Open Door 54
Columbiana Crestview 56, Hanoverton United 34
Creston Norwayne 79, Orrville 52
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. St. Ignatius 60, OT
Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Day. Carroll 47
Delaware Christian 64, Northside Christian 55
Detroit University Prep, Mich. 60, Tol. Start 52
Dover 57, Wooster 50
Dresden Tri-Valley 73, Warsaw River View 62
East 52, Cols. Whetstone 48
Euclid 101, Eastlake North 67
Fairfield 59, Hamilton 39
Fairport Harbor Harding 75, Southington Chalker 60
Fairview 55, Warrensville Hts. 42
Fayetteville-Perry 57, Lynchburg-Clay 50
Felicity-Franklin 58, Blanchester 55
Franklin 81, Day. Belmont 55
Fremont Ross 75, Sandusky Perkins 58
Ft. Loramie 55, Sidney Fairlawn 33
Ft. Recovery 59, St. Paris Graham 57
Gahanna Cols. Academy 61, Cols. KIPP 44
Galion Northmor 56, Fredericktown 54, OT
Georgetown 63, Bethel-Tate 23
Gorham Fayette 54, Stryker 43
Grafton Midview 68, Oberlin 62
Granville Christian 67, Liberty Christian Academy 55
Greenfield McClain 52, Washington C.H. 49
Grove City Cent. Crossing 45, Bishop Ready 40
Grove City Christian 51, Cols. Patriot Prep 49
Groveport Madison Christian 52, Tree of Life 50
Groveport-Madison 66, Reynoldsburg 65
Hamilton Ross 57, Monroe 33
Hicksville 39, Bryan 36
Hilliard Bradley 48, Hilliard Darby 45
Hillsboro 56, Chillicothe 33
Howard E. Knox 46, Mt. Gilead 28
Huber Hts. Wayne 57, Clayton Northmont 34
Ironton 54, Gallipolis Gallia 51
Ironton Rock Hill 59, Chesapeake 48, OT
Jackson 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 32
Kenton 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40
Kettering Fairmont 57, Springboro 38
Kidron Cent. Christian 63, Medina Christian Academy 35
Kinsman Badger 83, Cortland Maplewood 57
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 31
Latham Western 51, Ironton St. Joseph 35
Leavittsburg LaBrae 46, Niles McKinley 37
Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 53
Leesburg Fairfield 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 57
Legacy Christian 57, Waynesville 44
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47, Westerville Cent. 34
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 69, Cin. Oak Hills 24
Lima Bath 57, Lima Cent. Cath. 53
Lisbon Beaver 58, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49
Lisbon David Anderson 65, Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 49
Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Mogadore Field 59
Logan 44, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41
London Madison Plains 49, Jamestown Greeneview 40
Lorain 43, Cle. Cent. Cath. 34
Loveland 68, Kings Mills Kings 60
Lowellville 67, Ravenna SE 62
Lucasville Valley 73, Minford 64
Macedonia Nordonia 55, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52
Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 48
Marion Elgin 39, Morral Ridgedale 35
Massillon Tuslaw 63, Doylestown Chippewa 56
Mayfield 64, N. Royalton 49
Mentor Lake Cath. 56, Willoughby S. 41
Middletown 72, Mason 66
Milford Center Fairbanks 57, Urbana 54, OT
Mogadore 87, Atwater Waterloo 70
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52, Harrod Allen E. 42
N. Can. Hoover 46, Green 41
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 67, Heartland Christian 65
N. Lewisburg Triad 66, Spring. NE 60
New Albany 64, Cols. St. Charles 61
New Boston Glenwood 74, Portsmouth Clay 40
New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Tipp City Bethel 64
New Concord John Glenn 50, Coshocton 45
New Hope Christian 56, Fairfield Christian 43
New Lexington 52, McConnelsville Morgan 41
New Richmond 58, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54
Newton Local 79, Day. Miami Valley 36
Northside Christian 51, Shekinah Christian 50
Oak Harbor 49, Vermilion 38
Oak Hill 61, Crown City S. Gallia 52
Old Fort 66, Lakeside Danbury 48
Oregon Stritch 73, Tol. Bowsher 54
Pandora-Gilboa 52, Kalida 46, 2OT
Parma 63, Medina Buckeye 61
Peninsula Woodridge 51, Norton 41
Philo 68, Crooksville 25
Pickerington Cent. 77, Pickerington N. 60
Poland Seminary 63, Austintown Fitch 53
Pomeroy Meigs 71, Reedsville Eastern 36
Proctorville Fairland 63, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35
RULH 61, Sardinia Eastern Brown 56
Racine Southern 75, Bidwell River Valley 63
S. Webster 66, Wheelersburg 56
Salineville Southern 75, Bidwell River Valley 63, OT
Shadyside 54, New Matamoras Frontier 45
Sidney Lehman 63, Ansonia 60
South 52, Cols. Eastmoor 49
Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, Spring. Greenon 49
Steubenville 51, John Marshall, W.Va. 38
Stewart Federal Hocking 78, Albany Alexander 51
Stow-Munroe Falls 60, Kent Roosevelt 51
Strasburg-Franklin 64, E. Can. 35
Streetsboro 68, Ravenna 40
Strongsville 64, Elyria Cath. 61
Sullivan Black River 62, Loudonville 44
Thornville Sheridan 61, Zanesville Maysville 58
Tiffin Columbian 65, Fostoria 53
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 75, Tol. St. Francis 58
Troy 60, Xenia 51
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47
Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, Union City, Ind. 48
Vienna Mathews 83, Warren Lordstown 34
Vincent Warren 66, Belpre 44
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 69, Hamilton New Miami 62
W. Carrollton 62, Fairborn 59
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, 2OT
Wadsworth 73, Massillon Perry 50
Warren Howland 56, Newton Falls 38
Waterford 41, Sarahsville Shenandoah 39
Waverly 67, McDermott Scioto NW 29
Westerville N. 68, Delaware Hayes 32
Westerville S. 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 34
Westlake 71, Independence 67
Williamsburg 66, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47
Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Richmond Edison 22
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Rayland Buckeye 42
Yellow Springs 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 33
Youngs. Boardman 59, Tallmadge 55
Youngs. Chaney High School 71, Warren Harding 70
Youngs. Liberty 40, McDonald 36
Youngs. Ursuline 75, Cortland Lakeview 36
Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Minerva 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Anderson vs. Milford, ccd.
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/