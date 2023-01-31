GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 80, Sweet Water 34

Abbeville 49, Daleville 17

Addison 71, Belgreen 41

Andalusia 41, Opp 14

Appalachian 33, Cornerstone School 31

Ardmore 76, Brewer 41

Athens 37, Decatur 22

Beauregard 62, Beulah 38

Belgreen 46, Russellville 43

Billingsley 30, Verbena 20

Bob Jones 59, Mae Jemison 40

Briarwood Christian 48, Benjamin Russell 32

Brilliant 50, Vina 43

Caledonia, Miss. 47, South Lamar 32

Carbon Hill 57, Cordova 54

Central - Clay County 49, Munford 25

Central-Tuscaloosa 40, Sulligent 28

Chelsea 58, Pelham 48

Chilton County 62, Elmore County 14

Clay-Chalkville 65, Oak Mountain 41

Collinsville 59, Cedar Bluff 24

Crenshaw Christian Academy 59, Meadowview Christian 29

Curry 60, Oak Grove 40

Davidson 44, Murphy 37

Demopolis 42, Greensboro 35

Deshler 65, Priceville 61

Dora 66, Sumiton Christian 41

East Limestone 62, West Limestone 38

Elba 49, Brantley 34

Elkmont 54, Tanner 18

Enterprise 61, Prattville 57

Escambia County 32, Hillcrest-Evergreen 25

Etowah 56, DAR 52

Ezekiel Academy 49, Heritage Christian 11

Fort Payne 55, Cherokee County 42

Gadsden 45, Springville 37

Geneva County 74, Dale County 41

Glencoe 53, Weaver 32

Goshen 52, Pike Liberal Arts 28

Hatton 55, Danville 47

Hillcrest 49, American Christian Academy 12

Holtville 51, Thorsby 42

Homewood 50, Bibb County 24

Hoover 52, Hazel Green 38

Huffman 50, Fairfield 11

Ider 83, Whitesburg Christian 11

J.B. Pennington 57, Cleveland 32

Jacksonville Christian 62, Alabama School for the Deaf 25

Jefferson Christian Academy 67, Victory Chr. 56

Lanett 55, Handley 53

Lauderdale County 59, Central-Florence 21

Lawrence County 61, Winston County 22

LeFlore 63, Citronelle 27

Lexington 47, Wilson 29

Linden 36, R.C. Hatch 27

Luverne 55, Georgiana 37

Madison County 39, Alabama CTE 9

Marbury 59, Montevallo 37

Marengo 32, Choctaw County 30

Marion County 54, Lamar County 48

Mars Hill Bible 74, Westminster Christian Academy 40

McAdory 52, Hueytown 32

Moody 56, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 31

New Brockton 57, Zion Chapel 44

New Hope 73, North Jackson 21

Northridge 69, Calera 34

Orange Beach 59, Elberta 14

Parker 55, Minor 47

Paul Bryant 43, Sipsey Valley 33

Pickens County 45, Berry 43

Plainview 68, Jacksonville 24

Ramsay 50, Park Crossing 44

Red Level 48, Pleasant Home 20

Robert E. Lee 40, Jeff Davis 37

Sardis 53, Geraldine 31

Satsuma 54, Chickasaw 14

Skyline 72, Pisgah 34

Southside-Selma 53, Wetumpka 30

Spanish Fort 46, Robertsdale 14

Sparkman 56, Huntsville 39

St. James 47, Prattville Christian Academy 39

St. John Paul II Catholic 56, Brooks 20

St. Michael Catholic 54, B.C. Rain 31

Susan Moore 52, Good Hope 39

Sylvania 68, Sand Rock 51

Talladega 56, Alexandria 32

Tharptown 47, Hackleburg 39

Thomasville 53, Clarke County 40

Thompson 50, Helena 40

Tuscaloosa Academy 53, Aliceville 34

Vestavia Hills 62, Cullman 28

Vincent 61, Holy Family Catholic 6

Vinemont 64, Saint Bernard Prep 23

Wicksburg 57, Providence Christian 52

Wilcox Central 48, B. T. Washington Magnet 31

Winterboro 54, Shelby County 22

Woodland 68, Wellborn 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

B.B. Comer vs. Tallassee, ccd.

Brindlee Mountain vs. Fyffe, ccd.

Calhoun vs. Goshen, ccd.

Central-Hayneville vs. Ellwood Christian Academy, ccd.

Saraland vs. East Central, Miss., ccd.

Sidney Lanier vs. Selma, ccd.

