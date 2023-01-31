GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 80, Sweet Water 34
Abbeville 49, Daleville 17
Addison 71, Belgreen 41
Andalusia 41, Opp 14
Appalachian 33, Cornerstone School 31
Ardmore 76, Brewer 41
Athens 37, Decatur 22
Beauregard 62, Beulah 38
Belgreen 46, Russellville 43
Billingsley 30, Verbena 20
Bob Jones 59, Mae Jemison 40
Briarwood Christian 48, Benjamin Russell 32
Brilliant 50, Vina 43
Caledonia, Miss. 47, South Lamar 32
Carbon Hill 57, Cordova 54
Central - Clay County 49, Munford 25
Central-Tuscaloosa 40, Sulligent 28
Chelsea 58, Pelham 48
Chilton County 62, Elmore County 14
Clay-Chalkville 65, Oak Mountain 41
Collinsville 59, Cedar Bluff 24
Crenshaw Christian Academy 59, Meadowview Christian 29
Curry 60, Oak Grove 40
Davidson 44, Murphy 37
Demopolis 42, Greensboro 35
Deshler 65, Priceville 61
Dora 66, Sumiton Christian 41
East Limestone 62, West Limestone 38
Elba 49, Brantley 34
Elkmont 54, Tanner 18
Enterprise 61, Prattville 57
Escambia County 32, Hillcrest-Evergreen 25
Etowah 56, DAR 52
Ezekiel Academy 49, Heritage Christian 11
Fort Payne 55, Cherokee County 42
Gadsden 45, Springville 37
Geneva County 74, Dale County 41
Glencoe 53, Weaver 32
Goshen 52, Pike Liberal Arts 28
Hatton 55, Danville 47
Hillcrest 49, American Christian Academy 12
Holtville 51, Thorsby 42
Homewood 50, Bibb County 24
Hoover 52, Hazel Green 38
Huffman 50, Fairfield 11
Ider 83, Whitesburg Christian 11
J.B. Pennington 57, Cleveland 32
Jacksonville Christian 62, Alabama School for the Deaf 25
Jefferson Christian Academy 67, Victory Chr. 56
Lanett 55, Handley 53
Lauderdale County 59, Central-Florence 21
Lawrence County 61, Winston County 22
LeFlore 63, Citronelle 27
Lexington 47, Wilson 29
Linden 36, R.C. Hatch 27
Luverne 55, Georgiana 37
Madison County 39, Alabama CTE 9
Marbury 59, Montevallo 37
Marengo 32, Choctaw County 30
Marion County 54, Lamar County 48
Mars Hill Bible 74, Westminster Christian Academy 40
McAdory 52, Hueytown 32
Moody 56, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 31
New Brockton 57, Zion Chapel 44
New Hope 73, North Jackson 21
Northridge 69, Calera 34
Orange Beach 59, Elberta 14
Parker 55, Minor 47
Paul Bryant 43, Sipsey Valley 33
Pickens County 45, Berry 43
Plainview 68, Jacksonville 24
Ramsay 50, Park Crossing 44
Red Level 48, Pleasant Home 20
Robert E. Lee 40, Jeff Davis 37
Sardis 53, Geraldine 31
Satsuma 54, Chickasaw 14
Skyline 72, Pisgah 34
Southside-Selma 53, Wetumpka 30
Spanish Fort 46, Robertsdale 14
Sparkman 56, Huntsville 39
St. James 47, Prattville Christian Academy 39
St. John Paul II Catholic 56, Brooks 20
St. Michael Catholic 54, B.C. Rain 31
Susan Moore 52, Good Hope 39
Sylvania 68, Sand Rock 51
Talladega 56, Alexandria 32
Tharptown 47, Hackleburg 39
Thomasville 53, Clarke County 40
Thompson 50, Helena 40
Tuscaloosa Academy 53, Aliceville 34
Vestavia Hills 62, Cullman 28
Vincent 61, Holy Family Catholic 6
Vinemont 64, Saint Bernard Prep 23
Wicksburg 57, Providence Christian 52
Wilcox Central 48, B. T. Washington Magnet 31
Winterboro 54, Shelby County 22
Woodland 68, Wellborn 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
B.B. Comer vs. Tallassee, ccd.
Brindlee Mountain vs. Fyffe, ccd.
Calhoun vs. Goshen, ccd.
Central-Hayneville vs. Ellwood Christian Academy, ccd.
Saraland vs. East Central, Miss., ccd.
Sidney Lanier vs. Selma, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
