GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 54, El Mirage Dysart 43

Bagdad 48, Phoenix School-Deaf 19

Benson 40, Veritas Prep 31

Bonita Vista, Calif. 60, Betty Fairfax High School 38

Canyon-Canyon County, Calif. 56, Mesa Westwood 46

Chandler Hamilton 53, Tucson Flowing Wells 43

Chandler Seton 57, Pine Creek, Colo. 54

Crean Lutheran, Calif. 63, Scottsdale Saguaro 51

Doherty, Colo. 38, Mesa Dobson 33

Ft. Thomas 67, Morenci 43

Gilbert Mesquite 51, Columbine, Colo. 31

Glendale O'Connor 52, St. Anthony, Calif. 50

Kayenta Monument Valley 58, Fort Defiance Window Rock 55

Kingman 59, Kingman Academy of Learning 39

Mesa Mountain View 59, Liberty 25

Miami 57, Duncan 13

Morgan, Utah 42, Glendale Deer Valley 31

Olympia, Wash. 50, Phoenix Country Day 49

Olympian, Calif. 65, Casteel High School 31

Phoenix Desert Vista 65, Lake Highland, Fla. 54

Phoenix Sunnyslope 60, Queen Creek 27

Pima 49, St. David 23

San Carlos 75, St. Michael 49

Scottsdale Notre Dame 46, Great Oak, Calif. 44

Superior 40, Kearny Ray 27

Thatcher 46, Safford 21

Tucson Amphitheater 61, Tucson Catalina Magnet 20

Tucson Desert Christian 47, St. Augustine Catholic 35

Tucson Salpointe 38, Springfield, Ore. 33

Tucson Sunnyside 56, Tucson Palo Verde 28

Verrado 38, Avondale Westview 36

Whiteriver Alchesay 64, Lakeside Blue Ridge 32

Winslow 57, Snowflake 37

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Forest Grove, Ore. 52, Basha 32

Mike Bracket=

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 63, Mesa 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sedona Red Rock vs. Madison Highland, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you