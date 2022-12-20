BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 40, Garden Plain 22
Andover 70, Salina Central 32
Andover Central 70, Salina Central 32
Baldwin 62, Tonganoxie 35
Bishop Miege 52, Grandview, Mo. 42
Blue Valley 82, Linn 51
Centralia 65, Wetmore 34
Chase County 67, Northern Heights 49
Clifton-Clyde 55, Troy 44
Colby 60, Russell 44
Council Grove 52, Hillsboro 51
Douglass 50, Bluestem 30
Galena 64, Baxter Springs 51
Golden Plains 47, St. Francis 26
Goodland 41, Scott City 33
Greeley County 87, Triplains-Brewster 24
Hesston 54, Wichita Sunrise 39
Hill City 67, Quinter 46
Hugoton 75, Liberal 38
Hutchinson 67, Wichita Campus 34
KC Piper 46, Basehor-Linwood 41
Little River 64, Herington 24
Lyndon 49, Axtell 44
Macksville 57, Cunningham 51
Maize 54, Salina South 45
Maize South 61, Derby 54
Metro Academy 57, Spring Hill 54
Minneola 57, South Central 53
Northern Valley 66, Arapahoe, Neb. 45
Olathe Northwest 57, SM East 50
Pawnee Heights 79, Bucklin 68
Perry-Lecompton 60, Royal Valley 43
Remington 56, Chaparral 39
Wellington 62, Winfield 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.