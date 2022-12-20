BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 40, Garden Plain 22

Andover 70, Salina Central 32

Andover Central 70, Salina Central 32

Baldwin 62, Tonganoxie 35

Bishop Miege 52, Grandview, Mo. 42

Blue Valley 82, Linn 51

Centralia 65, Wetmore 34

Chase County 67, Northern Heights 49

Clifton-Clyde 55, Troy 44

Colby 60, Russell 44

Council Grove 52, Hillsboro 51

Douglass 50, Bluestem 30

Galena 64, Baxter Springs 51

Golden Plains 47, St. Francis 26

Goodland 41, Scott City 33

Greeley County 87, Triplains-Brewster 24

Hesston 54, Wichita Sunrise 39

Hill City 67, Quinter 46

Hugoton 75, Liberal 38

Hutchinson 67, Wichita Campus 34

KC Piper 46, Basehor-Linwood 41

Little River 64, Herington 24

Lyndon 49, Axtell 44

Macksville 57, Cunningham 51

Maize 54, Salina South 45

Maize South 61, Derby 54

Metro Academy 57, Spring Hill 54

Minneola 57, South Central 53

Northern Valley 66, Arapahoe, Neb. 45

Olathe Northwest 57, SM East 50

Pawnee Heights 79, Bucklin 68

Perry-Lecompton 60, Royal Valley 43

Remington 56, Chaparral 39

Wellington 62, Winfield 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you