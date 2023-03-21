BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class AA=
Quarterfinal=
Albany 69, Pequot Lakes 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61
Holy Family Catholic 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 52
Minnehaha Academy 53, Maple River 48
Class AAA=
Quarterfinal=
Alexandria 62, Mankato East 57
DeLaSalle 71, Stewartville 66
Orono 84, Hermantown 82
Totino-Grace 86, St. Francis 36
Class AAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Eastview 72, Minnetonka 68
Lakeville North 87, Buffalo 59
Park Center 92, Andover 72
Wayzata 81, White Bear Lake 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
