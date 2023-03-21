BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class AA=

Quarterfinal=

Albany 69, Pequot Lakes 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61

Holy Family Catholic 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 52

Minnehaha Academy 53, Maple River 48

Class AAA=

Quarterfinal=

Alexandria 62, Mankato East 57

DeLaSalle 71, Stewartville 66

Orono 84, Hermantown 82

Totino-Grace 86, St. Francis 36

Class AAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Eastview 72, Minnetonka 68

Lakeville North 87, Buffalo 59

Park Center 92, Andover 72

Wayzata 81, White Bear Lake 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

