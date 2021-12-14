GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonac 30, Croswell-Lexington 26

Allen Park Cabrini 64, Ann Arbor Central Academy 17

Alpena 55, Bay City John Glenn 30

Bad Axe 53, Capac 19

Baraga 43, Chassell 15

Battle Creek Central 28, Stevensville Lakeshore 24

Battle Creek Lakeview 56, Portage Northern 18

Brighton 70, Walled Lake Central 32

Brooklyn Columbia Central 57, Clinton 15

Buchanan 39, Bridgman 35

Byron 42, Mount Morris 40

Calumet 61, Hancock 52

Canton Prep 48, Westland Universal 9

Centreville 61, Bangor 20

Charlotte 39, Battle Creek Harper Creek 24

Clio 56, Holly 26

Constantine 41, Delton Kellogg 24

DeWitt 54, Eaton Rapids 20

Dearborn Advanced Technology 55, Taylor Prep 7

Dearborn Fordson 57, Dearborn Edsel Ford 33

Detroit Cesar Chavez 29, Dearborn Heights Star International 28

Detroit Country Day 54, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 39

Detroit Mumford 70, Ferndale 12

Dexter 59, Monroe 42

Durand 38, Chesaning 32

Flushing 54, Ortonville Brandon 15

Freeland 55, Mount Pleasant 29

Gaylord St. Mary 54, Bellaire 38

Gibraltar Carlson 41, Allen Park 30

Gobles 57, Saugatuck 47

Goodrich 70, Flint Kearsley 23

Grand Blanc 62, Saginaw 28

Grand Rapids South Christian 49, Wyoming 34

Grosse Ile 55, Gabriel Richard Catholic 43

Grosse Pointe North 54, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 35

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 41, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 28

Holt 52, St. Johns 29

Hudsonville 59, Byron Center 56, OT

Imlay City 47, Armada 29

Ionia 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 41

Lake Orion 42, Birmingham Groves 32

Lansing Catholic 41, Williamston 35

Linden 52, Corunna 39

Martin 40, Lawton 22

Millington 57, St. Louis 29

Montague 45, Whitehall 27

Muskegon Mona Shores 38, Grand Haven 37

Okemos 51, Mason 36

Onsted 49, Hudson 22

Ontonagon 51, Watersmeet 26

Otsego 46, Niles 37

Ovid-Elsie 61, Otisville Lakeville 16

Oxford 49, Lapeer 26

Plainwell 52, Dowagiac Union 23

Ravenna 38, North Muskegon 24

Romulus 71, Redford Union 10

Royal Oak Shrine 76, Detroit Old Redford 14

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 63, Carrollton 36

Saline 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 33

South Lyon 39, Walled Lake Northern 31

South Lyon East 57, Milford 27

Three Oaks River Valley 62, New Buffalo 12

Traverse City St. Francis 55, Charlevoix 31

Unionville-Sebewaing 44, Ubly 36

Webberville 49, Burton Atherton 18

Westfield 53, Warren Michigan Collegiate 18

Yale 37, Richmond 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomingdale vs. Mendon, ccd.

Brownstown Woodhaven vs. Lincoln Park, ccd.

Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Melvindale, ccd.

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Wyoming Lee, ccd.

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Mattawan, ccd.

Sand Creek vs. Morenci, ccd.

Schoolcraft vs. Bronson, ccd.

Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran vs. Calhoun Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

