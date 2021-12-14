GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonac 30, Croswell-Lexington 26
Allen Park Cabrini 64, Ann Arbor Central Academy 17
Alpena 55, Bay City John Glenn 30
Bad Axe 53, Capac 19
Baraga 43, Chassell 15
Battle Creek Central 28, Stevensville Lakeshore 24
Battle Creek Lakeview 56, Portage Northern 18
Brighton 70, Walled Lake Central 32
Brooklyn Columbia Central 57, Clinton 15
Buchanan 39, Bridgman 35
Byron 42, Mount Morris 40
Calumet 61, Hancock 52
Canton Prep 48, Westland Universal 9
Centreville 61, Bangor 20
Charlotte 39, Battle Creek Harper Creek 24
Clio 56, Holly 26
Constantine 41, Delton Kellogg 24
DeWitt 54, Eaton Rapids 20
Dearborn Advanced Technology 55, Taylor Prep 7
Dearborn Fordson 57, Dearborn Edsel Ford 33
Detroit Cesar Chavez 29, Dearborn Heights Star International 28
Detroit Country Day 54, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 39
Detroit Mumford 70, Ferndale 12
Dexter 59, Monroe 42
Durand 38, Chesaning 32
Flushing 54, Ortonville Brandon 15
Freeland 55, Mount Pleasant 29
Gaylord St. Mary 54, Bellaire 38
Gibraltar Carlson 41, Allen Park 30
Gobles 57, Saugatuck 47
Goodrich 70, Flint Kearsley 23
Grand Blanc 62, Saginaw 28
Grand Rapids South Christian 49, Wyoming 34
Grosse Ile 55, Gabriel Richard Catholic 43
Grosse Pointe North 54, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 35
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 41, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 28
Holt 52, St. Johns 29
Hudsonville 59, Byron Center 56, OT
Imlay City 47, Armada 29
Ionia 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 41
Lake Orion 42, Birmingham Groves 32
Lansing Catholic 41, Williamston 35
Linden 52, Corunna 39
Martin 40, Lawton 22
Millington 57, St. Louis 29
Montague 45, Whitehall 27
Muskegon Mona Shores 38, Grand Haven 37
Okemos 51, Mason 36
Onsted 49, Hudson 22
Ontonagon 51, Watersmeet 26
Otsego 46, Niles 37
Ovid-Elsie 61, Otisville Lakeville 16
Oxford 49, Lapeer 26
Plainwell 52, Dowagiac Union 23
Ravenna 38, North Muskegon 24
Romulus 71, Redford Union 10
Royal Oak Shrine 76, Detroit Old Redford 14
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 63, Carrollton 36
Saline 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 33
South Lyon 39, Walled Lake Northern 31
South Lyon East 57, Milford 27
Three Oaks River Valley 62, New Buffalo 12
Traverse City St. Francis 55, Charlevoix 31
Unionville-Sebewaing 44, Ubly 36
Webberville 49, Burton Atherton 18
Westfield 53, Warren Michigan Collegiate 18
Yale 37, Richmond 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomingdale vs. Mendon, ccd.
Brownstown Woodhaven vs. Lincoln Park, ccd.
Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Melvindale, ccd.
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Wyoming Lee, ccd.
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Mattawan, ccd.
Sand Creek vs. Morenci, ccd.
Schoolcraft vs. Bronson, ccd.
Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran vs. Calhoun Christian, ccd.
