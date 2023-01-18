BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleview Christian 50, Front Range Baptist 44
Brush 77, Frontier Academy 41
Castle View 62, Chaparral 55
Coronado 73, Canon City 60
Crowley County 60, Las Animas 40
Custer County 95, Cripple Creek-Victor 15
Delta 63, Rifle High School 28
Denver East 81, Mountain Vista 72
Denver North 65, John F. Kennedy 57
Doherty 72, Liberty 46
Eaton 76, Valley 34
FMHS 59, Palisade 14
Fairview 75, Poudre 58
Fort Collins 74, Boulder 65
Fort Lupton 59, Jefferson Academy 54
Fossil Ridge 70, Broomfield 53
Fountain-Fort Carson 65, Pine Creek 59
Frederick 77, Skyline High School 58
Front Range Christian School 72, Denver Christian 59
Heritage 50, Legend 46
Highlands Ranch 73, ThunderRidge 64
James Irwin Charter School 58, Colorado Springs 53
La Junta 53, Lamar 47
Mesa Ridge 67, Harrison 49
Middle Park 55, Vail Mountain School 52
Monarch 66, Rocky Mountain 50
Mountain View 56, Niwot 43
Palmer 67, Widefield High School 56
Platte Valley 73, Timnath 43
Pueblo County 51, Pueblo Centennial 47
Regis Jesuit 75, Ponderosa 64
Resurrection Christian 66, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 51
Roaring Fork 62, Grand Valley 41
Rock Canyon 91, Douglas County 70
Roosevelt 55, Northridge 48
Severance 67, Thompson Valley 66
Stratton 70, Hi-Plains 41
Summit 59, Buena Vista 54
University 67, Berthoud 52
Vista PEAK 56, Denver South 51
Wiggins 11, Prairie 2
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
