BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleview Christian 50, Front Range Baptist 44

Brush 77, Frontier Academy 41

Castle View 62, Chaparral 55

Coronado 73, Canon City 60

Crowley County 60, Las Animas 40

Custer County 95, Cripple Creek-Victor 15

Delta 63, Rifle High School 28

Denver East 81, Mountain Vista 72

Denver North 65, John F. Kennedy 57

Doherty 72, Liberty 46

Eaton 76, Valley 34

FMHS 59, Palisade 14

Fairview 75, Poudre 58

Fort Collins 74, Boulder 65

Fort Lupton 59, Jefferson Academy 54

Fossil Ridge 70, Broomfield 53

Fountain-Fort Carson 65, Pine Creek 59

Frederick 77, Skyline High School 58

Front Range Christian School 72, Denver Christian 59

Heritage 50, Legend 46

Highlands Ranch 73, ThunderRidge 64

James Irwin Charter School 58, Colorado Springs 53

La Junta 53, Lamar 47

Mesa Ridge 67, Harrison 49

Middle Park 55, Vail Mountain School 52

Monarch 66, Rocky Mountain 50

Mountain View 56, Niwot 43

Palmer 67, Widefield High School 56

Platte Valley 73, Timnath 43

Pueblo County 51, Pueblo Centennial 47

Regis Jesuit 75, Ponderosa 64

Resurrection Christian 66, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 51

Roaring Fork 62, Grand Valley 41

Rock Canyon 91, Douglas County 70

Roosevelt 55, Northridge 48

Severance 67, Thompson Valley 66

Stratton 70, Hi-Plains 41

Summit 59, Buena Vista 54

University 67, Berthoud 52

Vista PEAK 56, Denver South 51

Wiggins 11, Prairie 2

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

