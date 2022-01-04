BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 83, Sturgis 42
Adrian Madison 39, Ida 35
Athens 51, Jackson Prep 43
Bath 63, Potterville 44
Battle Creek Pennfield 78, Charlotte 53
Bay City John Glenn 51, Gladwin 42
Belleville 63, Dearborn 43
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 70, Bangor 44
Berrien Springs 47, Cassopolis 40
Big Rapids 65, Cedar Springs 64
Birmingham Groves 40, Birmingham Seaholm 38
Blanchard Montabella 71, Coleman 39
Bloomfield Hills 62, Warren Cousino HS 32
Britton-Deerfield 56, East Jackson 46
Brown City 63, Dryden 36
Buckley 63, Traverse City Christian 60
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 66, Boyne Falls 53
Cadillac 55, Manistee 26
Caledonia 80, Mattawan 55
Canton 56, Brighton 41
Canton Prep 53, Whitmore Lake 41
Carson City-Crystal 37, St. Charles 18
Cass City 66, Bay City All Saints 17
Clare 47, Reed City 46
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 40, Stephenson 33
Cornerstone Lincoln-King 76, Westfield 51
Corunna 51, Holly 45
Dansville 52, Portland St. Patrick 45
DeWitt 53, Haslett 42
Dearborn Advanced Technology 54, Lincoln Park 50
Dearborn Fordson 80, Livonia Churchill 41
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 59, Dearborn Edsel Ford 52
Delton Kellogg 72, Allegan 53
Dollar Bay 78, Baraga 31
Dowagiac Union 60, Coloma 31
Dundee 54, Whiteford 45
Ellsworth 64, Mackinaw City 57
Escanaba 48, Marquette 34
Fenton 59, Goodrich 49
Flint Powers 68, Saginaw Swan Valley 44
Fowler 56, Fulton-Middleton 55
Fowlerville 56, Lansing Catholic 51
Fruitport Calvary Christian 58, Muskegon Catholic Central 54
GR Sacred Heart 43, Kent City Algoma Christian 40
Galesburg-Augusta 66, Battle Creek Academy 16
Gaylord St. Mary 40, Bellaire 26
Gibraltar Carlson 62, New Boston Huron 55
Grand Haven 67, St. Joseph 39
Grand Ledge 52, Jackson 42
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 69, East Grand Rapids 34
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 70, Holland Christian 64
Grand Rapids South Christian 68, Byron Center 37
Grandville Calvin Christian 60, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 56
Greenville 50, Comstock Park 48
Harbor Light Christian 56, Wolverine 27
Harper Woods 80, Oakland Intl 18
Harrison 60, Marion 47
Hartland 51, Novi 41
Holt 76, Lansing Sexton 58
Hopkins 59, West Michigan Aviation 56
Houghton 66, West Iron County 24
Howard City Tri-County 67, Byron Center 57
Howard City Tri-County 67, Zion Christian 57
Hudson 61, Sand Creek 49
Hudsonville Unity Christian 71, Zeeland East 52
Indian River-Inland Lakes 82, Fife Lake Forest Area 37
Ionia 56, Hastings 36
Jackson Christian 52, Calhoun Christian 43
Jackson Northwest 57, Eaton Rapids 43
Jenison 57, Zeeland West 46
Kalamazoo Christian 71, Centreville 44
Kalkaska 44, Manton 30
L'Anse 57, Hancock 40
Lake Fenton 59, Linden 35
Lake Odessa Lakewood 66, Belding 59
Lawton 48, Paw Paw 35
Leslie 61, Grass Lake 39
Livonia Franklin 63, Westland John Glenn 52
Lutheran Westland 74, Taylor Prep 44
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 57, Clinton 48
Marshall 71, Richland Gull Lake 66
Midland 47, Traverse City West 45
Millington 62, North Branch 49
Montrose 45, Pinconning 36
Morley-Stanwood 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 48, OT
Mount Morris 54, Kingston 41
New Buffalo 83, S. Bend Career Academy, Ind. 73
Newaygo 54, White Cloud 38
Niles Brandywine 75, Gobles 29
North Farmington 45, Clarkston 43
Northville 56, Plymouth 43
Oakridge High School 54, Mason County Central 46
Ovid-Elsie 37, Durand 31
Painesdale Jeffers 67, Calumet 24
Peck 53, Kinde-North Huron 42
Plainwell 60, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 48
Portage Northern 57, Vicksburg 46
Prairie Hts., Ind. 60, Bronson 38
Richmond 64, Marysville 49
Riverview 66, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 58
Rochester 54, Auburn Hills Avondale 38
Saginaw Heritage 75, Frankenmuth 58
South Lyon 53, White Lake Lakeland 28
Southfield Christian 82, Imlay City 67
Sparta 57, Grant 55
St. Clair 51, Yale 47
Swartz Creek 62, Owosso 37
Tawas 67, Midland Calvary Baptist 33
Taylor Trillium Academy 84, Burton Bentley 45
Tecumseh 43, Blissfield 19
Three Oaks River Valley 78, Decatur 35
Three Rivers 56, Buchanan 48
Tol. Christian, Ohio 61, Lenawee Christian 47
Traverse City St. Francis 50, Traverse City Central 48, 2OT
Utica Eisenhower 60, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 31
Vestaburg 61, Lakeview 20
Walled Lake Central 48, South Lyon East 37
Walled Lake Northern 62, Waterford Mott 60, OT
Watervliet 59, South Haven 43
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 51, Beaverton 42
Whitehall 53, Montague 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clawson vs. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, ccd.
Fraser vs. Warren Woods Tower, ccd.
Howell vs. Salem, ccd.
Lansing Christian vs. Jackson Christian, ccd.
Melvindale vs. Allen Park, ccd.
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.
Okemos vs. Coldwater, ccd.
Warren De La Salle vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, ccd.
Wayne Memorial vs. Livonia Stevenson, ccd.
West Bloomfield vs. Allen Park Cabrini, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/