BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 83, Sturgis 42

Adrian Madison 39, Ida 35

Athens 51, Jackson Prep 43

Bath 63, Potterville 44

Battle Creek Pennfield 78, Charlotte 53

Bay City John Glenn 51, Gladwin 42

Belleville 63, Dearborn 43

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 70, Bangor 44

Berrien Springs 47, Cassopolis 40

Big Rapids 65, Cedar Springs 64

Birmingham Groves 40, Birmingham Seaholm 38

Blanchard Montabella 71, Coleman 39

Bloomfield Hills 62, Warren Cousino HS 32

Britton-Deerfield 56, East Jackson 46

Brown City 63, Dryden 36

Buckley 63, Traverse City Christian 60

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 66, Boyne Falls 53

Cadillac 55, Manistee 26

Caledonia 80, Mattawan 55

Canton 56, Brighton 41

Canton Prep 53, Whitmore Lake 41

Carson City-Crystal 37, St. Charles 18

Cass City 66, Bay City All Saints 17

Clare 47, Reed City 46

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 40, Stephenson 33

Cornerstone Lincoln-King 76, Westfield 51

Corunna 51, Holly 45

Dansville 52, Portland St. Patrick 45

DeWitt 53, Haslett 42

Dearborn Advanced Technology 54, Lincoln Park 50

Dearborn Fordson 80, Livonia Churchill 41

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 59, Dearborn Edsel Ford 52

Delton Kellogg 72, Allegan 53

Dollar Bay 78, Baraga 31

Dowagiac Union 60, Coloma 31

Dundee 54, Whiteford 45

Ellsworth 64, Mackinaw City 57

Escanaba 48, Marquette 34

Fenton 59, Goodrich 49

Flint Powers 68, Saginaw Swan Valley 44

Fowler 56, Fulton-Middleton 55

Fowlerville 56, Lansing Catholic 51

Fruitport Calvary Christian 58, Muskegon Catholic Central 54

GR Sacred Heart 43, Kent City Algoma Christian 40

Galesburg-Augusta 66, Battle Creek Academy 16

Gaylord St. Mary 40, Bellaire 26

Gibraltar Carlson 62, New Boston Huron 55

Grand Haven 67, St. Joseph 39

Grand Ledge 52, Jackson 42

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 69, East Grand Rapids 34

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 70, Holland Christian 64

Grand Rapids South Christian 68, Byron Center 37

Grandville Calvin Christian 60, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 56

Greenville 50, Comstock Park 48

Harbor Light Christian 56, Wolverine 27

Harper Woods 80, Oakland Intl 18

Harrison 60, Marion 47

Hartland 51, Novi 41

Holt 76, Lansing Sexton 58

Hopkins 59, West Michigan Aviation 56

Houghton 66, West Iron County 24

Howard City Tri-County 67, Byron Center 57

Howard City Tri-County 67, Zion Christian 57

Hudson 61, Sand Creek 49

Hudsonville Unity Christian 71, Zeeland East 52

Indian River-Inland Lakes 82, Fife Lake Forest Area 37

Ionia 56, Hastings 36

Jackson Christian 52, Calhoun Christian 43

Jackson Northwest 57, Eaton Rapids 43

Jenison 57, Zeeland West 46

Kalamazoo Christian 71, Centreville 44

Kalkaska 44, Manton 30

L'Anse 57, Hancock 40

Lake Fenton 59, Linden 35

Lake Odessa Lakewood 66, Belding 59

Lawton 48, Paw Paw 35

Leslie 61, Grass Lake 39

Livonia Franklin 63, Westland John Glenn 52

Lutheran Westland 74, Taylor Prep 44

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 57, Clinton 48

Marshall 71, Richland Gull Lake 66

Midland 47, Traverse City West 45

Millington 62, North Branch 49

Montrose 45, Pinconning 36

Morley-Stanwood 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 48, OT

Mount Morris 54, Kingston 41

New Buffalo 83, S. Bend Career Academy, Ind. 73

Newaygo 54, White Cloud 38

Niles Brandywine 75, Gobles 29

North Farmington 45, Clarkston 43

Northville 56, Plymouth 43

Oakridge High School 54, Mason County Central 46

Ovid-Elsie 37, Durand 31

Painesdale Jeffers 67, Calumet 24

Peck 53, Kinde-North Huron 42

Plainwell 60, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 48

Portage Northern 57, Vicksburg 46

Prairie Hts., Ind. 60, Bronson 38

Richmond 64, Marysville 49

Riverview 66, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 58

Rochester 54, Auburn Hills Avondale 38

Saginaw Heritage 75, Frankenmuth 58

South Lyon 53, White Lake Lakeland 28

Southfield Christian 82, Imlay City 67

Sparta 57, Grant 55

St. Clair 51, Yale 47

Swartz Creek 62, Owosso 37

Tawas 67, Midland Calvary Baptist 33

Taylor Trillium Academy 84, Burton Bentley 45

Tecumseh 43, Blissfield 19

Three Oaks River Valley 78, Decatur 35

Three Rivers 56, Buchanan 48

Tol. Christian, Ohio 61, Lenawee Christian 47

Traverse City St. Francis 50, Traverse City Central 48, 2OT

Utica Eisenhower 60, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 31

Vestaburg 61, Lakeview 20

Walled Lake Central 48, South Lyon East 37

Walled Lake Northern 62, Waterford Mott 60, OT

Watervliet 59, South Haven 43

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 51, Beaverton 42

Whitehall 53, Montague 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clawson vs. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, ccd.

Fraser vs. Warren Woods Tower, ccd.

Howell vs. Salem, ccd.

Lansing Christian vs. Jackson Christian, ccd.

Melvindale vs. Allen Park, ccd.

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.

Okemos vs. Coldwater, ccd.

Warren De La Salle vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, ccd.

Wayne Memorial vs. Livonia Stevenson, ccd.

West Bloomfield vs. Allen Park Cabrini, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

