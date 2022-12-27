BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Davis 53, Crespi, Calif. 46
Lehi 54, Houston Memorial, Texas 41
Norco, Calif. 62, Timpanogos 43
North Sanpete 61, Providence Hall 54
Roy 64, Elko, Nev. 27
Skyridge 63, Whitney, Calif. 34
Summit Academy 54, El Rancho, Calif. 32
Wendover 51, Bryce Valley 42
Whitehorse 60, Cuba, N.M. 57
Orlando Holiday Tournament=
Pleasant Grove 50, Monsignor Farrell, N.Y. 44
Riverton Holiday Tournament=
Cottonwood 80, Judge Memorial 52
Riverton 64, Kearns 41
Utah Autism Holiday Classic=
American Leadership 55, Murray 52
Highland 71, Wasatch 62
Park City 50, Mountain Ridge 49
Viewmont 53, Skyline 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
