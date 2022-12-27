BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Davis 53, Crespi, Calif. 46

Lehi 54, Houston Memorial, Texas 41

Norco, Calif. 62, Timpanogos 43

North Sanpete 61, Providence Hall 54

Roy 64, Elko, Nev. 27

Skyridge 63, Whitney, Calif. 34

Summit Academy 54, El Rancho, Calif. 32

Wendover 51, Bryce Valley 42

Whitehorse 60, Cuba, N.M. 57

Orlando Holiday Tournament=

Pleasant Grove 50, Monsignor Farrell, N.Y. 44

Riverton Holiday Tournament=

Cottonwood 80, Judge Memorial 52

Riverton 64, Kearns 41

Utah Autism Holiday Classic=

American Leadership 55, Murray 52

Highland 71, Wasatch 62

Park City 50, Mountain Ridge 49

Viewmont 53, Skyline 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you