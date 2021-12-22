BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 50
Arcanum 55, Union City Mississinawa Valley 51
Archbold 56, Sherwood Fairview 47
Ashville Teays Valley 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 49
Avon Lake 77, Amherst Steele 58
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Kansas Lakota 40
Bellaire 67, Barnesville 64
Bellbrook 73, Monroe 58
Belmont Union Local 61, Richmond Edison 26
Belpre 55, Racine Southern 53
Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, Mineral Ridge 32
Berlin Hiland 52, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36
Bidwell River Valley 51, Wellston 43
Bishop Hartley 45, Cols. KIPP 43
Boyd Co., Ky. 69, Ironton 53
Bradford 44, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50, Can. McKinley 41
Brooke, W.Va. 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 38
Brookfield 86, Columbiana Crestview 62
Brunswick 52, Medina Highland 49
Bucyrus Wynford 74, Mansfield St. Peter's 56
Caldwell 53, Philo 43
Caledonia River Valley 59, Shelby 48
Camden Preble Shawnee 71, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 45
Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Navarre Fairless 40
Casstown Miami E. 69, DeGraff Riverside 54
Cedarville 43, Spring. NE 42
Centerville 48, Kettering Fairmont 36
Chagrin Falls Kenston 61, Mayfield 55
Chardon 86, Chesterland W. Geauga 51
Chillicothe Huntington 43, Circleville 37
Chillicothe Zane Trace 46, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38
Cin. Anderson 61, Mt. Orab Western Brown 52
Cin. Gamble Montessori 70, Day. Thurgood Marshall 42
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 62, Cin. Purcell Marian 55
Cin. La Salle 56, Cin. Oak Hills 53
Cin. NW 60, Hamilton Ross 49
Cin. St. Xavier 64, Fairfield 61
Cin. Taft 50, Cin. McNicholas 26
Circleville Logan Elm 51, Williamsport Westfall 39
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 58, Blanchester 49
Clayton Northmont 44, Springboro 40
Clyde 81, Tol. Bowsher 62
Cols. Mifflin 45, Whitehall-Yearling 43
Columbia Station Columbia 86, Sheffield Brookside 64
Creston Norwayne 94, West Salem Northwestern 80
Dalton 69, Apple Creek Waynedale 53
Day. Christian 67, Lockland 46
Day. Oakwood 79, Middletown Madison Senior 48
Defiance Ayersville 43, Ft. Jennings 30
Dover 74, Canfield 60
Doylestown Chippewa 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 56
Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Zanesville 57
Dublin Coffman 60, Cols. Northland 45
Dublin Jerome 51, Westerville N. 42
E. Palestine 46, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 39
Eastside, Ind. 54, Edon 43
Eaton 49, Brookville 47
Elyria Open Door 62, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 53
Erie McDowell, Pa. 52, Austintown Fitch 51
Findlay 62, Tol. Cent. Cath. 53
Franklin 62, Lebanon 60
Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 43
Gallipolis Gallia 64, Lancaster Fairfield Union 35
Garrettsville Garfield 78, Warren Champion 40
Germantown Valley View 66, Carlisle 54
Gibsonburg 63, New Riegel 51
Girard 57, Warren JFK 55
Glouster Trimble 71, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 34
Goshen 58, Morrow Little Miami 50
Granville 56, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Granville Christian 70, Fairfield Christian 63
Greenfield McClain 49, Chillicothe Unioto 34
Grove City Christian 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 38
Hamilton 72, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42
Hamilton Badin 55, Trenton Edgewood 54
Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Arlington 37
Heartland Christian 67, Leetonia 31
Hilliard Darby 64, Dublin Scioto 42
Howard E. Knox 52, Danville 47
Hubbard 80, Warren Howland 59
Huber Hts. Wayne 82, Richwood N. Union 65
Huntington, W.Va. 61, Cols. Africentric 51
ISA Academy 84, Covenant Christian, W.Va. 26
Jefferson Area 82, Cortland Lakeview 55
Johnstown Northridge 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 28
Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Crestline 22
Latham Western 60, Portsmouth Clay 14
Lewistown Indian Lake 75, New Carlisle Tecumseh 65
Liberty Center 52, Holgate 39
Lima Sr. 79, Tol. St. Francis 50
Logan 45, Lancaster 44
London 44, Urbana 35
Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, E. Can. 49
Louisville Aquinas 60, Massillon Perry 46
Loveland 60, Oxford Talawanda 48
Lucasville Valley 72, Portsmouth W. 39
Malvern 71, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38
Mansfield Madison 52, Ashland Crestview 43
Marion Harding 66, Bellville Clear Fork 32
Mason 83, Kings Mills Kings 77
Massillon Tuslaw 51, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47
Maumee 68, Tol. Waite 28
McArthur Vinton County 55, Athens 36
McConnelsville Morgan 71, Beverly Ft. Frye 66
McDermott Scioto NW 45, Navarre Fairless 40
McDowell County, N.C. 52, Austintown Fitch 51
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Miller City 39
Miami Valley Christian Academy 78, Hamilton New Miami 67
Miamisburg 76, Beavercreek 56
Milford Center Fairbanks 52, London Madison Plains 35
Milton-Union 70, Tipp City Bethel 58
Minford 58, Jackson 53
Mogadore 64, Burton Berkshire 42
Mt. Gilead 66, Cardington-Lincoln 61
Mt. Vernon 59, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44
Muhlenberg County, Ky. 86, Batavia 53
N. Baltimore 57, W. Unity Hilltop 49
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 56, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 52
N. Can. Hoover 53, Youngs. Boardman 44
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, McDonald 52
New Albany 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43
New Lexington 54, Vincent Warren 49
New Middletown Spring. 58, Lowellville 54
New Philadelphia 52, Massillon 41
Newton Local 52, New Lebanon Dixie 41
Ontario 60, Marion Pleasant 56, OT
Oregon Stritch 64, Paulding 55
Painesville Riverside 67, Perry 45
Parma 51, Brooklyn 44
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 77, Fairview 59
Perrysburg 74, Wauseon 38
Pettisville 39, Bryan 31
Piketon 44, W. Union 11
Pioneer N. Central 64, Montpelier 31
Piqua 68, Greenville 43
Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, Spring. NW 15
Pomeroy Meigs 66, Nelsonville-York 38
Proctorville Fairland 56, New Madison Tri-Village 53
Reading 71, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 37
Reynoldsburg 67, Lakewood St. Edward 63
Richwood N. Union 67, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48
Riverside Stebbins 77, Xenia 53
Rockford Parkway 47, Celina 33
Rocky River 70, Akr. Ellet 60
S. Webster 58, McDermott Scioto NW 39
Shadyside 56, Martins Ferry 39
Smithville 55, Rittman 46
Sparta Highland 66, Galion 61
Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Mechanicsburg 50
Spring. Greenon 56, W. Liberty-Salem 53, OT
Spring. Shawnee 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37
St. Clairsville 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 36
St. Henry 51, Ft. Loramie 35
Stewart Federal Hocking 55, Waterford 53
Strongsville 71, Can. South 48
Stryker 48, Swanton 46
Sugarcreek Garaway 58, Sarahsville Shenandoah 41
Tol. St. John's 81, Fremont Ross 73
Tol. Whitmer 74, Oregon Clay 37
Trotwood-Madison 73, Bishop Fenwick 65
Troy Christian 46, Day. Northridge 38
Utica 64, Tree of Life 54
Van Wert 59, Ottoville 54
Versailles 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 39
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 43, New Paris National Trail 41
W. Jefferson 46, S. Charleston SE 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53
Wapakoneta 43, Harrod Allen E. 27
Warsaw River View 64, Coshocton 55
Waverly 78, Beaver Eastern 46
Wellington 47, Oberlin Firelands 44
Wellsville 66, Oak Glen, W.Va. 56
Wheelersburg 62, Oak Hill 45
Williamsburg 72, Norwood 37
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Magnolia, W.Va. 44
Wooster 74, Orrville 56
Wooster Triway 62, Akr. Manchester 60, OT
Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 45
Youngs. Ursuline 56, Can. Cent. Cath. 43
Zanesville Maysville 60, Cambridge 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. East vs. Tol. Scott, ccd.
Alliance vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ccd.
Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Conneaut, ccd.
Berea-Midpark vs. Grafton Midview, ppd.
Chardon NDCL vs. Gates Mills Gilmour, ppd.
Cuyahoga Falls vs. Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown, ccd.
Day. Ponitz Tech. vs. Day. Meadowdale, ccd.
Elyria Cath. vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Elyria vs. N. Ridgeville, ppd.
Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Middlefield Cardinal, ccd.
Franklin Middletown Christian vs. Cin. Christian, ppd.
Garfield Hts. Trinity vs. Mantua Crestwood, ccd.
Lorain Clearview vs. Sullivan Black River, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Mentor Lake Cath. vs. Orange, ccd.
Mentor vs. Warren Harding, ccd.
Millersburg W. Holmes vs. Carrollton, ccd.
Minerva vs. Akr. Springfield, ppd.
Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. RULH, ccd.
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Bowling Green, ppd.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Franklin Furnace Green, ppd.
Rootstown vs. Ravenna, ppd.
Sidney vs. W. Carrollton, ppd.
Struthers vs. Hudson, ccd.
Twinsburg vs. Chagrin Falls, ppd.
