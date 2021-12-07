BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 85, Eden Valley-Watkins 45

Alexandria 93, Detroit Lakes 53

Apple Valley 67, Stillwater 53

Austin 62, Mankato East 43

Barnesville 82, Wadena-Deer Creek 60

Becker 80, Zimmerman 56

Benilde-St. Margaret's 77, Mound Westonka 65

Blake 82, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

Buffalo 97, Cambridge-Isanti 74

Caledonia 67, Onalaska, Wis. 56

Chesterton Academy 79, Hmong Academy 30

Coon Rapids 114, St. Paul Harding 41

DeLaSalle 82, St. Thomas Academy 50

Deer River 102, Mesabi East 72

Delano 81, Monticello 78

Duluth East 83, Cloquet 60

Eagan 59, White Bear Lake 46

East Ridge 78, Lakeville North 63

Eden Prairie 60, Burnsville 22

Fairmont 47, Tri-City United 44

Foley 64, Royalton 55

Goodhue 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47

Hawley 80, Frazee 44

Hayfield 82, Schaeffer Academy 50

Henning 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 52

Hermantown 79, Duluth Denfeld 44

Holy Family Catholic 75, Watertown-Mayer 60

Hopkins 68, Maple Grove 56

Jackson County Central 48, Luverne 40

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, United South Central 56

Jordan 78, Waconia 60

Kaleidoscope Charter 81, LILA 42

Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Ortonville 33

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 75, Madelia 49

Lake of the Woods 46, Littlefork-Big Falls 45

Lakeview 61, Murray County Central 45

Lanesboro 52, Mabel-Canton 41

Legacy Christian 84, Mounds Park Academy 35

Lewiston-Altura 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 40

Liberty Classical 73, Nova Classical Academy 34

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 67, Bertha-Hewitt 65, OT

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 64, Kingsland 54

MACCRAY 83, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68

Mahtomedi 76, St. Anthony 49

Mankato Loyola 78, Cleveland 39

Melrose 66, Holdingford 35

Milaca 76, Spectrum 66

Minneapolis South 94, St. Paul Highland Park 44

Minneapolis Southwest 62, Holy Angels 37

Minneapolis Washburn 87, St. Paul Humboldt 33

Minnetonka 75, Chaska 59

Minnewaska 50, Litchfield 48

Mora 57, Maple Lake 14

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 76, New London-Spicer 37

New Richland-H-E-G 62, Blooming Prairie 53

New Ulm 65, Norwood-Young America 58

Nicollet 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 64

Northern Freeze 60, Kittson County Central 43

Northland 100, Kelliher/Northome 60

Park (Cottage Grove) 61, Hastings 59

Park Center 66, Edina 61

Pelican Rapids 63, Park Rapids 47

Princeton 84, St. Cloud Tech 74

Redwood Valley 68, Pipestone 64

Rockford 76, Breck 55

Rogers 56, St. Michael-Albertville 42

Rothsay 77, Underwood 50

Rush City 72, Ogilvie 33

Rushford-Peterson 61, Fillmore Central 44

Sartell-St. Stephen 52, Bemidji 39

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 50

South St. Paul 86, Fridley 71

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 87, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 52

Southwest Minnesota Christian 83, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72

Spring Grove 71, Houston 22

St. Agnes 76, Hill-Murray 57

St. Francis 56, Rocori 53

St. Paul Academy 51, St. Croix Prep 43

St. Peter 67, Blue Earth Area 59

Stewartville 82, Waseca 43

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 87, Alden-Conger 69

Two Harbors 92, Esko 42

Wabasso 69, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Sebeka 56

Warroad 70, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 65

Wayzata 81, Prior Lake 57

West Central 69, Staples-Motley 42

West Fargo, N.D. 56, Moorhead 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Duluth Marshall vs. Greenway, ccd.

Mayer-Lutheran vs. Maranatha Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you