BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 85, Eden Valley-Watkins 45
Alexandria 93, Detroit Lakes 53
Apple Valley 67, Stillwater 53
Austin 62, Mankato East 43
Barnesville 82, Wadena-Deer Creek 60
Becker 80, Zimmerman 56
Benilde-St. Margaret's 77, Mound Westonka 65
Blake 82, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
Buffalo 97, Cambridge-Isanti 74
Caledonia 67, Onalaska, Wis. 56
Chesterton Academy 79, Hmong Academy 30
Coon Rapids 114, St. Paul Harding 41
DeLaSalle 82, St. Thomas Academy 50
Deer River 102, Mesabi East 72
Delano 81, Monticello 78
Duluth East 83, Cloquet 60
Eagan 59, White Bear Lake 46
East Ridge 78, Lakeville North 63
Eden Prairie 60, Burnsville 22
Fairmont 47, Tri-City United 44
Foley 64, Royalton 55
Goodhue 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47
Hawley 80, Frazee 44
Hayfield 82, Schaeffer Academy 50
Henning 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 52
Hermantown 79, Duluth Denfeld 44
Holy Family Catholic 75, Watertown-Mayer 60
Hopkins 68, Maple Grove 56
Jackson County Central 48, Luverne 40
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, United South Central 56
Jordan 78, Waconia 60
Kaleidoscope Charter 81, LILA 42
Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Ortonville 33
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 75, Madelia 49
Lake of the Woods 46, Littlefork-Big Falls 45
Lakeview 61, Murray County Central 45
Lanesboro 52, Mabel-Canton 41
Legacy Christian 84, Mounds Park Academy 35
Lewiston-Altura 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 40
Liberty Classical 73, Nova Classical Academy 34
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 67, Bertha-Hewitt 65, OT
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 64, Kingsland 54
MACCRAY 83, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68
Mahtomedi 76, St. Anthony 49
Mankato Loyola 78, Cleveland 39
Melrose 66, Holdingford 35
Milaca 76, Spectrum 66
Minneapolis South 94, St. Paul Highland Park 44
Minneapolis Southwest 62, Holy Angels 37
Minneapolis Washburn 87, St. Paul Humboldt 33
Minnetonka 75, Chaska 59
Minnewaska 50, Litchfield 48
Mora 57, Maple Lake 14
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 76, New London-Spicer 37
New Richland-H-E-G 62, Blooming Prairie 53
New Ulm 65, Norwood-Young America 58
Nicollet 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 64
Northern Freeze 60, Kittson County Central 43
Northland 100, Kelliher/Northome 60
Park (Cottage Grove) 61, Hastings 59
Park Center 66, Edina 61
Pelican Rapids 63, Park Rapids 47
Princeton 84, St. Cloud Tech 74
Redwood Valley 68, Pipestone 64
Rockford 76, Breck 55
Rogers 56, St. Michael-Albertville 42
Rothsay 77, Underwood 50
Rush City 72, Ogilvie 33
Rushford-Peterson 61, Fillmore Central 44
Sartell-St. Stephen 52, Bemidji 39
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 50
South St. Paul 86, Fridley 71
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 87, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 52
Southwest Minnesota Christian 83, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72
Spring Grove 71, Houston 22
St. Agnes 76, Hill-Murray 57
St. Francis 56, Rocori 53
St. Paul Academy 51, St. Croix Prep 43
St. Peter 67, Blue Earth Area 59
Stewartville 82, Waseca 43
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 87, Alden-Conger 69
Two Harbors 92, Esko 42
Wabasso 69, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Sebeka 56
Warroad 70, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 65
Wayzata 81, Prior Lake 57
West Central 69, Staples-Motley 42
West Fargo, N.D. 56, Moorhead 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Duluth Marshall vs. Greenway, ccd.
Mayer-Lutheran vs. Maranatha Christian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/