BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 69, Villa Grove/Heritage 57

Abingdon 52, Monmouth United 49

Agape Christian 73, Joppa-Maple Grove 34

Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Hampshire 42

Altamont 72, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 46

Alton 70, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 36

Alton Marquette 53, Highland 48

Andrew 68, Lincoln Way West 49

Annawan 60, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 39

Argenta-Oreana 75, Blue Ridge 55

Arthur Christian 44, Champaign Judah Christian 32

Athens 52, Midwest Central 51

Auburn 60, Pittsfield 52

Belleville East 57, McCluer, Mo. 44

Bensenville (Fenton) 49, Elgin 38

Bernards, N.J. 81, Belvidere 48

Bethalto Civic Memorial 70, Hillsboro 63

Bloomington Central Catholic 74, Illinois Valley Central 43

Bloomington Christian 87, Urbana University 43

Blue Island Eisenhower 74, Argo 69

Bluford Webber 60, Woodlawn 37

Bogan 78, Kennedy 64

Bolingbrook 71, Lincoln-Way East 61

Bowen 83, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 24

Bradley-Bourbonnais 54, Stagg 51

Brother Rice 49, Marist 48

Brownstown-St Elmo 57, Martinsville 44

Burlington Central 75, Crystal Lake South 54

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 63, West Prairie 54

Byron 67, Orangeville 28

Camp Point Central 63, Payson Seymour 53

Casey-Westfield 60, Olney (Richland County) 56

Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Westville 41

Centralia 78, Cairo 25

Centralia Christ Our Rock 81, Grayville 33

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 43, Arcola 39

Chatham Glenwood 63, Springfield Southeast 47

Chester 51, New Athens 47

Chicago (Butler) 66, Chicago (Comer) 59

Chicago (Carver Military) 48, Epic Academy Charter 24

Chicago (Intrinsic) 67, CICS-Northtown 52

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 71, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 58

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 40

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 58, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 52

Chicago Ag Science 68, Chicago ( SSICP) 14

Chicago Mt. Carmel 77, Providence-St. Mel 38

Chicago Washington 53, Hirsch 44

Christopher 42, Du Quoin 34, OT

Cisne 74, Red Hill 55

Coal City 46, Peotone 39

Cobden 65, Elverado 58

Columbia 64, Carlyle 51

Corliss 59, Fenger 55

Dakota 55, Freeport (Aquin) 16

DePaul College Prep 65, Providence 20

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 76, Heritage 49

Decatur MacArthur 79, Springfield 45

Decatur St. Teresa 52, Shelbyville 50

Delavan 45, Lewistown 30

Downers North 65, Wheaton North 31

Downers South 69, Addison Trail 52

Dunbar 67, Hubbard 42

Earlville 83, Leland 20

Edwardsville 75, Cahokia 43

Effingham St. Anthony 50, Flora 39

Eldorado 48, Anna-Jonesboro 34

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 53, Aurora Central Catholic 38

Englewood STEM 66, Chicago King 45

Eureka 47, Heyworth 44

Fairbury Prairie Central 57, St. Joseph-Ogden 44

Faith Christian 78, Quad Cities 55

Farina South Central 60, Neoga 45

Farmington 57, Peoria Heights (Quest) 37

Fenwick 59, St. Francis de Sales 43

Galena 80, West Carroll 18

Gilman Iroquois West 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 50

Glenbrook South 62, Buffalo Grove 41

Granite City 62, Jerseyville Jersey 50

Grant 64, Round Lake 41

Grant Park 89, Southland 82

Greenville 58, Litchfield 48

Hall 46, St. Bede 43

Hancock 30, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 14

Harlan 71, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 67

Harrisburg 56, Fairfield 55

Harvest Christian Academy 75, Alden-Hebron 54

Herrin 70, West Frankfort 44

Hillcrest 57, Lemont 39

Hinckley-Big Rock 67, Indian Creek 40

Hinsdale Central 53, Glenbard West 39

Horizon Science-Southwest 51, Kelly 32

Huntley 68, Crystal Lake Central 45

IC Catholic 58, Westmont 49

Illini West (Carthage) 42, Augusta Southeastern 41

Jacksonville Routt 50, Griggsville-Perry 37

Julian 55, Chicago (Goode) 23

Kaneland 86, Rochelle 64

Kenwood 89, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 55

Larkin 82, Glenbard East 52

Lena-Winslow 51, Pearl City 29

Lincoln 58, Bloomington 53

Lindblom 86, Morgan Park 80

Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, St. Viator 48

Lisle 65, Streator 59

Lockport 53, Sandburg 43

Lovejoy 53, Murphysboro 52

Loyola 41, Montini 24

Maria 56, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 53

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Carmel 43

Maryville Christian 54, Mulberry Grove 25

Massac County 78, Century 31

McHenry 37, Dundee-Crown 32

Mendota 72, Bureau Valley 58

Milford 47, Georgetown La Salette 34

Milledgeville 65, Amboy 25

Momence 60, Donovan 53

Monmouth-Roseville 59, Riverdale 55

Monticello 58, Stanford Olympia 47

Mooseheart 68, Westminster Christian 48

Morris 57, Ottawa 33

Morton 75, Galesburg 61

Mt. Carmel 58, Newton 42

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 47

Mt. Zion 55, Rantoul 51

New Berlin 54, Buffalo Tri-City 47

Nokomis 60, McGivney Catholic High School 47

Normal University 75, Rochester 70

Norris City (NCOE) 51, Gallatin County 49

North Shore Country Day 79, Morgan Park Academy 35

O'Fallon 47, Miller Career, Mo. 42

OPH 66, Union (Dugger), Ind. 58, OT

Oak Lawn Community 64, Thornton Fractional South 58

Oak Lawn Richards 69, Shepard 58

Okaw Valley 56, Cumberland 40

Ottawa Marquette 75, Lowpoint-Washburn 42

Pecatonica 70, Durand 44

Peoria (H.S.) 71, Dunlap 46

Phillips 74, Brooks Academy 48

Plano 51, LaSalle-Peru 44

Pleasant Plains 49, Winchester (West Central) 47

Pope County 69, Carrier Mills 47

Prairie Ridge 43, Cary-Grove 35

Princeton 60, Dixon 52

Proviso East 76, Leyden 65

Quest Academy 49, Roanoke-Benson 38

Quincy Notre Dame 76, Joliet Catholic 65

Raymond Lincolnwood 54, Springfield Lutheran 28

Red Bud 65, Trico 33

Reed-Custer 36, Herscher 31

Richwoods 51, Pekin 43

Robinson 59, Lawrenceville 42

Rockridge 61, Orion 32

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 73, Eisenhower 58

Sandwich 52, Sycamore 42

Scales Mound 50, Stockton 38

Serena 77, Somonauk 31

Shawnee 80, Dongola 49

Sherrard 42, Morrison 35

Simeon 81, Chicago CICS-Longwood 40

South Elgin 43, Glenbard South 36

St. Anne 72, Watseka (coop) 33

St. Francis 55, Ridgewood 54, OT

St. Laurence 63, St. Ignatius 60

St. Patrick 58, Nazareth 54

St. Rita 58, De La Salle 45

Steeleville 67, Sparta 62

Steinmetz 51, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 36

Sterling Newman 54, Kewanee 45

Sullivan 44, Moweaqua Central A&M 37

Thornton Fractional North 55, Evergreen Park 44

Tinley Park 71, Reavis 59

Tolono Unity 43, Champaign St. Thomas More 36

Triad 61, Mattoon 33

Tuscola 85, Warrensburg-Latham 33

Waltonville 64, Wayne City 58

Warsaw West Hancock 87, Mendon Unity 36

Washington 52, Mahomet-Seymour 47, 2OT

West Chicago 49, Bartlett 38

Westlake 84, Parkview Christian Academy 51

Willowbrook 67, Hinsdale South 56

Wilmington 59, Manteno 56, OT

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 43, North Clay 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Curie vs. Hyde Park, ppd.

