BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 69, Villa Grove/Heritage 57
Abingdon 52, Monmouth United 49
Agape Christian 73, Joppa-Maple Grove 34
Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Hampshire 42
Altamont 72, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 46
Alton 70, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 36
Alton Marquette 53, Highland 48
Andrew 68, Lincoln Way West 49
Annawan 60, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 39
Argenta-Oreana 75, Blue Ridge 55
Arthur Christian 44, Champaign Judah Christian 32
Athens 52, Midwest Central 51
Auburn 60, Pittsfield 52
Belleville East 57, McCluer, Mo. 44
Bensenville (Fenton) 49, Elgin 38
Bernards, N.J. 81, Belvidere 48
Bethalto Civic Memorial 70, Hillsboro 63
Bloomington Central Catholic 74, Illinois Valley Central 43
Bloomington Christian 87, Urbana University 43
Blue Island Eisenhower 74, Argo 69
Bluford Webber 60, Woodlawn 37
Bogan 78, Kennedy 64
Bolingbrook 71, Lincoln-Way East 61
Bowen 83, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 24
Bradley-Bourbonnais 54, Stagg 51
Brother Rice 49, Marist 48
Brownstown-St Elmo 57, Martinsville 44
Burlington Central 75, Crystal Lake South 54
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 63, West Prairie 54
Byron 67, Orangeville 28
Camp Point Central 63, Payson Seymour 53
Casey-Westfield 60, Olney (Richland County) 56
Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Westville 41
Centralia 78, Cairo 25
Centralia Christ Our Rock 81, Grayville 33
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 43, Arcola 39
Chatham Glenwood 63, Springfield Southeast 47
Chester 51, New Athens 47
Chicago (Butler) 66, Chicago (Comer) 59
Chicago (Carver Military) 48, Epic Academy Charter 24
Chicago (Intrinsic) 67, CICS-Northtown 52
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 71, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 58
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 40
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 58, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 52
Chicago Ag Science 68, Chicago ( SSICP) 14
Chicago Mt. Carmel 77, Providence-St. Mel 38
Chicago Washington 53, Hirsch 44
Christopher 42, Du Quoin 34, OT
Cisne 74, Red Hill 55
Coal City 46, Peotone 39
Cobden 65, Elverado 58
Columbia 64, Carlyle 51
Corliss 59, Fenger 55
Dakota 55, Freeport (Aquin) 16
DePaul College Prep 65, Providence 20
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 76, Heritage 49
Decatur MacArthur 79, Springfield 45
Decatur St. Teresa 52, Shelbyville 50
Delavan 45, Lewistown 30
Downers North 65, Wheaton North 31
Downers South 69, Addison Trail 52
Dunbar 67, Hubbard 42
Earlville 83, Leland 20
Edwardsville 75, Cahokia 43
Effingham St. Anthony 50, Flora 39
Eldorado 48, Anna-Jonesboro 34
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 53, Aurora Central Catholic 38
Englewood STEM 66, Chicago King 45
Eureka 47, Heyworth 44
Fairbury Prairie Central 57, St. Joseph-Ogden 44
Faith Christian 78, Quad Cities 55
Farina South Central 60, Neoga 45
Farmington 57, Peoria Heights (Quest) 37
Fenwick 59, St. Francis de Sales 43
Galena 80, West Carroll 18
Gilman Iroquois West 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 50
Glenbrook South 62, Buffalo Grove 41
Granite City 62, Jerseyville Jersey 50
Grant 64, Round Lake 41
Grant Park 89, Southland 82
Greenville 58, Litchfield 48
Hall 46, St. Bede 43
Hancock 30, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 14
Harlan 71, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 67
Harrisburg 56, Fairfield 55
Harvest Christian Academy 75, Alden-Hebron 54
Herrin 70, West Frankfort 44
Hillcrest 57, Lemont 39
Hinckley-Big Rock 67, Indian Creek 40
Hinsdale Central 53, Glenbard West 39
Horizon Science-Southwest 51, Kelly 32
Huntley 68, Crystal Lake Central 45
IC Catholic 58, Westmont 49
Illini West (Carthage) 42, Augusta Southeastern 41
Jacksonville Routt 50, Griggsville-Perry 37
Julian 55, Chicago (Goode) 23
Kaneland 86, Rochelle 64
Kenwood 89, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 55
Larkin 82, Glenbard East 52
Lena-Winslow 51, Pearl City 29
Lincoln 58, Bloomington 53
Lindblom 86, Morgan Park 80
Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, St. Viator 48
Lisle 65, Streator 59
Lockport 53, Sandburg 43
Lovejoy 53, Murphysboro 52
Loyola 41, Montini 24
Maria 56, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 53
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Carmel 43
Maryville Christian 54, Mulberry Grove 25
Massac County 78, Century 31
McHenry 37, Dundee-Crown 32
Mendota 72, Bureau Valley 58
Milford 47, Georgetown La Salette 34
Milledgeville 65, Amboy 25
Momence 60, Donovan 53
Monmouth-Roseville 59, Riverdale 55
Monticello 58, Stanford Olympia 47
Mooseheart 68, Westminster Christian 48
Morris 57, Ottawa 33
Morton 75, Galesburg 61
Mt. Carmel 58, Newton 42
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 47
Mt. Zion 55, Rantoul 51
New Berlin 54, Buffalo Tri-City 47
Nokomis 60, McGivney Catholic High School 47
Normal University 75, Rochester 70
Norris City (NCOE) 51, Gallatin County 49
North Shore Country Day 79, Morgan Park Academy 35
O'Fallon 47, Miller Career, Mo. 42
OPH 66, Union (Dugger), Ind. 58, OT
Oak Lawn Community 64, Thornton Fractional South 58
Oak Lawn Richards 69, Shepard 58
Okaw Valley 56, Cumberland 40
Ottawa Marquette 75, Lowpoint-Washburn 42
Pecatonica 70, Durand 44
Peoria (H.S.) 71, Dunlap 46
Phillips 74, Brooks Academy 48
Plano 51, LaSalle-Peru 44
Pleasant Plains 49, Winchester (West Central) 47
Pope County 69, Carrier Mills 47
Prairie Ridge 43, Cary-Grove 35
Princeton 60, Dixon 52
Proviso East 76, Leyden 65
Quest Academy 49, Roanoke-Benson 38
Quincy Notre Dame 76, Joliet Catholic 65
Raymond Lincolnwood 54, Springfield Lutheran 28
Red Bud 65, Trico 33
Reed-Custer 36, Herscher 31
Richwoods 51, Pekin 43
Robinson 59, Lawrenceville 42
Rockridge 61, Orion 32
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 73, Eisenhower 58
Sandwich 52, Sycamore 42
Scales Mound 50, Stockton 38
Serena 77, Somonauk 31
Shawnee 80, Dongola 49
Sherrard 42, Morrison 35
Simeon 81, Chicago CICS-Longwood 40
South Elgin 43, Glenbard South 36
St. Anne 72, Watseka (coop) 33
St. Francis 55, Ridgewood 54, OT
St. Laurence 63, St. Ignatius 60
St. Patrick 58, Nazareth 54
St. Rita 58, De La Salle 45
Steeleville 67, Sparta 62
Steinmetz 51, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 36
Sterling Newman 54, Kewanee 45
Sullivan 44, Moweaqua Central A&M 37
Thornton Fractional North 55, Evergreen Park 44
Tinley Park 71, Reavis 59
Tolono Unity 43, Champaign St. Thomas More 36
Triad 61, Mattoon 33
Tuscola 85, Warrensburg-Latham 33
Waltonville 64, Wayne City 58
Warsaw West Hancock 87, Mendon Unity 36
Washington 52, Mahomet-Seymour 47, 2OT
West Chicago 49, Bartlett 38
Westlake 84, Parkview Christian Academy 51
Willowbrook 67, Hinsdale South 56
Wilmington 59, Manteno 56, OT
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 43, North Clay 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Curie vs. Hyde Park, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
