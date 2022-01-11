BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 46, Oak Hill 37

Brooke 63, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 57

Calhoun County 54, Van 52

Cameron 67, Madonna 63

Clay-Battelle 85, Wood County Christian 39

Crown City S. Gallia, Ohio 73, Hannan 31

Hancock, Md. 68, Paw Paw 43

Harman 55, Union Grant 39

Huntington 61, George Washington 58, OT

Hurricane 50, St. Albans 44

James Monroe 84, Greenbrier West 56

Jefferson 59, Hedgesville 43

Logan 62, Winfield 58

Magnolia 73, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 59

Martinsburg 88, Washington 40

Moorefield 68, East Hardy 53

Mountain Ridge, Md. 70, Frankfort 40

Northern Garrett, Md. 66, Keyser 64

Notre Dame 68, Liberty Harrison 43

Poca 69, Herbert Hoover 42

Point Pleasant 58, Racine Southern, Ohio 51

Scott 76, Chapmanville 42

Sissonville 49, Lincoln County 47

South Charleston 67, Cabell Midland 61

Summers County 55, Meadow Bridge 53

University 72, Wheeling Park 54

Weir 40, John Marshall 36

Wheeling Central 80, Shadyside, Ohio 68

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you