BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield 46, Oak Hill 37
Brooke 63, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 57
Calhoun County 54, Van 52
Cameron 67, Madonna 63
Clay-Battelle 85, Wood County Christian 39
Crown City S. Gallia, Ohio 73, Hannan 31
Hancock, Md. 68, Paw Paw 43
Harman 55, Union Grant 39
Huntington 61, George Washington 58, OT
Hurricane 50, St. Albans 44
James Monroe 84, Greenbrier West 56
Jefferson 59, Hedgesville 43
Logan 62, Winfield 58
Magnolia 73, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 59
Martinsburg 88, Washington 40
Moorefield 68, East Hardy 53
Mountain Ridge, Md. 70, Frankfort 40
Northern Garrett, Md. 66, Keyser 64
Notre Dame 68, Liberty Harrison 43
Poca 69, Herbert Hoover 42
Point Pleasant 58, Racine Southern, Ohio 51
Scott 76, Chapmanville 42
Sissonville 49, Lincoln County 47
South Charleston 67, Cabell Midland 61
Summers County 55, Meadow Bridge 53
University 72, Wheeling Park 54
Weir 40, John Marshall 36
Wheeling Central 80, Shadyside, Ohio 68
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/