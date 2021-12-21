BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck High 103, Bismarck St. Mary's 99

Central Cass 47, Thompson 45

Dakota Prairie 51, Carrington 43

Drake/Anamoose 52, St. John 39

Enderlin 76, Milnor-North Sargent 42

Fargo Davies 84, West Fargo 75

Fargo North 76, Wahpeton 48

Fargo South 69, Valley City 64

Flasher 61, Center-Stanton 47

Grand Forks Central 45, Fargo Shanley 36

Harding County, S.D. 54, Grant County/Mott-Regent Co-op 49

Harvey-Wells County 50, Velva 38

Hazen 73, Central McLean 35

Kindred 77, Richland 44

LaMoure/L-M 57, Lisbon 36

Lemmon, S.D. 59, New England 45

Lewis and Clark North Shore 62, Tgu-towner 45

Linton/HMB 49, Beach 43

Mandaree 83, Warwick 34

May-Port CG 48, Cavalier 43

Minot 89, Watford City 47

Northern Cass 67, Tri-State 31

Oak Grove Lutheran 96, Hankinson 65

Powers Lake 58, Trenton 45

Rugby 43, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 31

Sheyenne 92, Devils Lake 69

South Border 65, Napoleon/G-S 58

Standing Rock 72, Hettinger/Scranton 34

Westhope 56, Rolla 38

Williston 67, Turtle Mountain 62

Wilton-Wing 93, Solen 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

