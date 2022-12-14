GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arab 44, Oneonta 36
Ariton 36, Dale County 32
Athens Bible 39, Oakwood Adventist Academy 38
Blount 49, B.C. Rain 18
Brilliant 57, Vina 31
Buckhorn 56, Grissom 37
Bullock County 46, Notasulga 16
Carroll-Ozark 57, Daleville 10
Cedar Bluff 58, Woodville 50
Clements 52, Elkmont 43
Collinsville 66, Gaston 19
Columbia 41, Decatur 20
Cornerstone School 48, Holy Family Catholic 3
Cottage Hill 39, East Central, Miss. 33
Curry 54, Haleyville 35
Dal Co 32, Maplesville 30
Daphne 49, Baldwin County 22
East Limestone 65, Ardmore 41
Elba 55, Goshen 26
Ellwood Christian Academy 53, Autaugaville 25
Escambia County 46, Flomaton 41
Fairfield 46, Midfield 43
Foley 66, Spanish Fort 35
Gadsden 55, Jacksonville 23
Geneva 48, Carroll-Ozark 19
Good Hope 79, Priceville 62
Handley 51, Talladega 49
Highland Home 30, Georgiana 21
Horseshoe Bend 65, Woodland 51
Huffman 56, James Clemens 50
Ider 72, Valley Head 42
Isabella 72, Verbena 14
Jackson 61, Clarke County 33
Jasper 58, Winfield 12
LeFlore 48, Citronelle 15
Lexington 50, Hatton 35
Madison Academy 38, Athens 30
Marion County 50, Fayette County 10
Mary Montgomery 49, Alma Bryant 47
Meek 50, Oakman 9
Meridian, Miss. 39, Sumter Central High School 32
Minor 50, Woodlawn 6
Mortimer Jordan 71, Bessemer City 19
North Jackson 36, Madison County 34
Northside 44, Holt 31
Pelham 46, Tuscaloosa County 42
Phil Campbell 61, Colbert Heights 24
Plainview 75, Asbury 17
Robertsdale 44, Elberta 23
Rogers 58, Central-Florence 41
Samson 45, Slocomb 6
Satsuma 53, McIntosh 25
Southeastern 57, Cleveland 46
Southside-Selma 55, R.C. Hatch 32
Sparkman 53, Albertville 42
Spring Garden 72, Sand Rock 42
Springville 62, Locust Fork 39
St. Clair County 47, Moody 35
Susan Moore 65, J.B. Pennington 24
Talladega County Central 46, Ragland 33
Tanner 48, Alabama CTE 12
Thompson 39, Helena 18
Wadley 33, Beauregard 30
West Point 52, Brewer 40
Westminster Christian Academy 69, Florence 43
Wilcox Central 57, J.F. Shields 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
B.T. Washington vs. Smiths Station, ccd.
Central - Clay County vs. Saks, ccd.
John Carroll Catholic vs. McAdory, ccd.
Mae Jemison vs. Hazel Green, ccd.
Pike Road vs. Marbury, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
