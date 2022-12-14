GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arab 44, Oneonta 36

Ariton 36, Dale County 32

Athens Bible 39, Oakwood Adventist Academy 38

Blount 49, B.C. Rain 18

Brilliant 57, Vina 31

Buckhorn 56, Grissom 37

Bullock County 46, Notasulga 16

Carroll-Ozark 57, Daleville 10

Cedar Bluff 58, Woodville 50

Clements 52, Elkmont 43

Collinsville 66, Gaston 19

Columbia 41, Decatur 20

Cornerstone School 48, Holy Family Catholic 3

Cottage Hill 39, East Central, Miss. 33

Curry 54, Haleyville 35

Dal Co 32, Maplesville 30

Daphne 49, Baldwin County 22

East Limestone 65, Ardmore 41

Elba 55, Goshen 26

Ellwood Christian Academy 53, Autaugaville 25

Escambia County 46, Flomaton 41

Fairfield 46, Midfield 43

Foley 66, Spanish Fort 35

Gadsden 55, Jacksonville 23

Geneva 48, Carroll-Ozark 19

Good Hope 79, Priceville 62

Handley 51, Talladega 49

Highland Home 30, Georgiana 21

Horseshoe Bend 65, Woodland 51

Huffman 56, James Clemens 50

Ider 72, Valley Head 42

Isabella 72, Verbena 14

Jackson 61, Clarke County 33

Jasper 58, Winfield 12

LeFlore 48, Citronelle 15

Lexington 50, Hatton 35

Madison Academy 38, Athens 30

Marion County 50, Fayette County 10

Mary Montgomery 49, Alma Bryant 47

Meek 50, Oakman 9

Meridian, Miss. 39, Sumter Central High School 32

Minor 50, Woodlawn 6

Mortimer Jordan 71, Bessemer City 19

North Jackson 36, Madison County 34

Northside 44, Holt 31

Pelham 46, Tuscaloosa County 42

Phil Campbell 61, Colbert Heights 24

Plainview 75, Asbury 17

Robertsdale 44, Elberta 23

Rogers 58, Central-Florence 41

Samson 45, Slocomb 6

Satsuma 53, McIntosh 25

Southeastern 57, Cleveland 46

Southside-Selma 55, R.C. Hatch 32

Sparkman 53, Albertville 42

Spring Garden 72, Sand Rock 42

Springville 62, Locust Fork 39

St. Clair County 47, Moody 35

Susan Moore 65, J.B. Pennington 24

Talladega County Central 46, Ragland 33

Tanner 48, Alabama CTE 12

Thompson 39, Helena 18

Wadley 33, Beauregard 30

West Point 52, Brewer 40

Westminster Christian Academy 69, Florence 43

Wilcox Central 57, J.F. Shields 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

B.T. Washington vs. Smiths Station, ccd.

Central - Clay County vs. Saks, ccd.

John Carroll Catholic vs. McAdory, ccd.

Mae Jemison vs. Hazel Green, ccd.

Pike Road vs. Marbury, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

