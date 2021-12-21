BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 102, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 45
Alanson 62, Wolverine 45
Alma 51, Chesaning 47
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 48, Ypsilanti 32
Battle Creek Lakeview 63, Kalamazoo Christian 56
Benzie Central 60, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56
Blissfield 63, Lenawee Christian 48
Cadillac 83, Essexville Garber 66
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 57, FAITH HomeSchool 52
Coopersville 59, Zeeland West 56
Culver Academy, Ind. 79, Dowagiac Union 15
Dearborn Edsel Ford 45, Garden City 39
Delton Kellogg 39, Vermontville Maple Valley 36
Detroit Mumford 59, Redford Union 55
Florence, Wis. 69, Crystal Falls Forest Park 32
Fruitport 73, Greenville 56
Grand Rapids Northview 46, Grandville 33
Hamilton 63, Hopkins 56
Hartland 51, Milford 43
Hudsonville Unity Christian 78, Hudsonville 44
Jonesville 52, Waldron 25
Kingsford 80, West Iron County 21
Lansing Catholic 83, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 73
Linden 52, Flint Powers 32
Livonia Franklin 67, Plymouth Christian 52
Manton 69, Royal Oak Shrine 50
Montague 74, Comstock Park 56
New Haven 49, Imlay City 46
Niles Brandywine 60, Bridgman 37
North Central 60, Bark River-Harris 41
Notre Dame Prep 63, Lake Orion 54
Oxford 60, Ortonville Brandon 45
Pewamo-Westphalia 43, Ionia 38
Reed City 74, White Cloud 44
Saginaw Heritage 65, Saginaw Swan Valley 42
Shepherd 61, Coleman 44
South Lyon 62, Livonia Stevenson 57
South Lyon East 63, Novi 59
Stephenson 42, North Dickinson 38
Tecumseh 50, Bedford 45
Tekonsha 47, North Adams-Jerome 31
West Michigan Aviation 71, Wayland Union 62
Wyoming 77, Kelloggsville 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allen Park Cabrini vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.
Detroit U-D Jesuit vs. Detroit Edison(DEPSA), ccd.
Fraser vs. Rochester, ccd.
Ravenna vs. Holton, ccd.
Rudyard vs. Indian River-Inland Lakes, ccd.
Zeeland East vs. Richland Gull Lake, ccd.
