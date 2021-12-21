BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 102, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 45

Alanson 62, Wolverine 45

Alma 51, Chesaning 47

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 48, Ypsilanti 32

Battle Creek Lakeview 63, Kalamazoo Christian 56

Benzie Central 60, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56

Blissfield 63, Lenawee Christian 48

Cadillac 83, Essexville Garber 66

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 57, FAITH HomeSchool 52

Coopersville 59, Zeeland West 56

Culver Academy, Ind. 79, Dowagiac Union 15

Dearborn Edsel Ford 45, Garden City 39

Delton Kellogg 39, Vermontville Maple Valley 36

Detroit Mumford 59, Redford Union 55

Florence, Wis. 69, Crystal Falls Forest Park 32

Fruitport 73, Greenville 56

Grand Rapids Northview 46, Grandville 33

Hamilton 63, Hopkins 56

Hartland 51, Milford 43

Hudsonville Unity Christian 78, Hudsonville 44

Jonesville 52, Waldron 25

Kingsford 80, West Iron County 21

Lansing Catholic 83, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 73

Linden 52, Flint Powers 32

Livonia Franklin 67, Plymouth Christian 52

Manton 69, Royal Oak Shrine 50

Montague 74, Comstock Park 56

New Haven 49, Imlay City 46

Niles Brandywine 60, Bridgman 37

North Central 60, Bark River-Harris 41

Notre Dame Prep 63, Lake Orion 54

Oxford 60, Ortonville Brandon 45

Pewamo-Westphalia 43, Ionia 38

Reed City 74, White Cloud 44

Saginaw Heritage 65, Saginaw Swan Valley 42

Shepherd 61, Coleman 44

South Lyon 62, Livonia Stevenson 57

South Lyon East 63, Novi 59

Stephenson 42, North Dickinson 38

Tecumseh 50, Bedford 45

Tekonsha 47, North Adams-Jerome 31

West Michigan Aviation 71, Wayland Union 62

Wyoming 77, Kelloggsville 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allen Park Cabrini vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.

Detroit U-D Jesuit vs. Detroit Edison(DEPSA), ccd.

Fraser vs. Rochester, ccd.

Ravenna vs. Holton, ccd.

Rudyard vs. Indian River-Inland Lakes, ccd.

Zeeland East vs. Richland Gull Lake, ccd.

