BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Germantown Friends 81, Mercersburg Academy 65
Martin Luther King 55, Strawberry Mansion 26
Southern Columbia 54, Canton 28
Class 1A District I=
Semifinal=
Faith Christian Academy 46, Phil-Montgomery Christian 38
Class 1A District IV=
Quarterfinal=
Lourdes Regional 61, Meadowbrook Christian 55
North Penn/Liberty 47, Sullivan County 25
Northumberland Christian 66, Bucktail 45
Class 1A District IX=
Play-In=
Clarion Area 60, Sheffield 41
Class 2A District I=
Semifinal=
Delco Christian 52, Bristol 51
Class 2A District III=
Quarterfinal=
Greenwood 63, Upper Dauphin 47
Lancaster Mennonite 59, Fairfield 42
Class 2A WPIAL=
First Round=
Carlynton 74, Jefferson-Morgan 40
Fort Cherry 80, California 52
Greensburg Central Catholic 70, South Side 43
Monessen 69, Jeannette 59
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 73, Chartiers-Houston 43
Serra Catholic 61, Shenango 54
Sto-Rox 72, Springdale 46
Winchester Thurston 61, Carmichaels 51
Class 3A District VI=
Quarterfinal=
Penns Valley 51, Philipsburg-Osceola 40
Class 3A District II=
Quarterfinal=
Carbondale 54, Lakeland 45
Dunmore 61, Wyoming Seminary 20
Class 3A District IV=
Play-In=
Mount Carmel 53, South Williamsport 51
Class 4A District I=
Semifinal=
Collegium Charter School 56, New Hope-Solebury 23
Pope John Paul II 51, Springfield Montco 43
Class 5A District VI=
Semifinal=
Bellefonte 63, Hollidaysburg 45
Central Mountain 68, Shikellamy 53
Class 5A District II=
Quarterfinal=
Abington Heights 41, Crestwood 35
Pittston Area 49, Valley View 47
Wallenpaupack 34, Tunkhannock 30
Class 6A District I=
Second Round=
Abington 41, West Chester East 36, OT
Bensalem 57, West Chester Henderson 42
Cheltenham 63, Perkiomen Valley 53
Garnet Valley 53, Spring-Ford 50
Lower Merion 59, Council Rock North 50
Methacton 56, Penn Wood 39
Norristown 46, Haverford 39
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 63, Downingtown West 58
Class 6A District III=
First Round=
Cedar Cliff 55, Muhlenberg 54
Chambersburg 45, Red Lion 41
Warwick 42, Lebanon 30
West Lawn Wilson 61, Waynesboro 47
Class 6A WPIAL=
First Round=
Butler 81, Norwin 73
Mount Lebanon 75, Hempfield Area 51
North Allegheny 71, Baldwin 59
Pine-Richland 64, Bethel Park 41
Upper St. Clair 85, Penn-Trafford 59
Pittsburgh Public League=
Semifinal=
Imhotep Charter 78, West Philadelphia 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Pocono vs. West Scranton, ppd.
