BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Germantown Friends 81, Mercersburg Academy 65

Martin Luther King 55, Strawberry Mansion 26

Southern Columbia 54, Canton 28

Class 1A District I=

Semifinal=

Faith Christian Academy 46, Phil-Montgomery Christian 38

Class 1A District IV=

Quarterfinal=

Lourdes Regional 61, Meadowbrook Christian 55

North Penn/Liberty 47, Sullivan County 25

Northumberland Christian 66, Bucktail 45

Class 1A District IX=

Play-In=

Clarion Area 60, Sheffield 41

Class 2A District I=

Semifinal=

Delco Christian 52, Bristol 51

Class 2A District III=

Quarterfinal=

Greenwood 63, Upper Dauphin 47

Lancaster Mennonite 59, Fairfield 42

Class 2A WPIAL=

First Round=

Carlynton 74, Jefferson-Morgan 40

Fort Cherry 80, California 52

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, South Side 43

Monessen 69, Jeannette 59

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 73, Chartiers-Houston 43

Serra Catholic 61, Shenango 54

Sto-Rox 72, Springdale 46

Winchester Thurston 61, Carmichaels 51

Class 3A District VI=

Quarterfinal=

Penns Valley 51, Philipsburg-Osceola 40

Class 3A District II=

Quarterfinal=

Carbondale 54, Lakeland 45

Dunmore 61, Wyoming Seminary 20

Class 3A District IV=

Play-In=

Mount Carmel 53, South Williamsport 51

Class 4A District I=

Semifinal=

Collegium Charter School 56, New Hope-Solebury 23

Pope John Paul II 51, Springfield Montco 43

Class 5A District VI=

Semifinal=

Bellefonte 63, Hollidaysburg 45

Central Mountain 68, Shikellamy 53

Class 5A District II=

Quarterfinal=

Abington Heights 41, Crestwood 35

Pittston Area 49, Valley View 47

Wallenpaupack 34, Tunkhannock 30

Class 6A District I=

Second Round=

Abington 41, West Chester East 36, OT

Bensalem 57, West Chester Henderson 42

Cheltenham 63, Perkiomen Valley 53

Garnet Valley 53, Spring-Ford 50

Lower Merion 59, Council Rock North 50

Methacton 56, Penn Wood 39

Norristown 46, Haverford 39

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 63, Downingtown West 58

Class 6A District III=

First Round=

Cedar Cliff 55, Muhlenberg 54

Chambersburg 45, Red Lion 41

Warwick 42, Lebanon 30

West Lawn Wilson 61, Waynesboro 47

Class 6A WPIAL=

First Round=

Butler 81, Norwin 73

Mount Lebanon 75, Hempfield Area 51

North Allegheny 71, Baldwin 59

Pine-Richland 64, Bethel Park 41

Upper St. Clair 85, Penn-Trafford 59

Pittsburgh Public League=

Semifinal=

Imhotep Charter 78, West Philadelphia 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Pocono vs. West Scranton, ppd.

