BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 70, Ashton-Franklin Center 69

Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Oswego 57

Aurora Christian 81, Aurora Central Catholic 27

Barrington 62, Hersey 29

Beecher 62, Clifton Central 31

Bolingbrook 68, Waubonsie Valley 50

Breese Central 48, Triad 35

Breese Mater Dei 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 60, OT

Brother Rice 76, Montini 51

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 50, Biggsville West Central 38

Byron 56, Pecatonica 53

Carlyle 59, Chester 51

Carmel 74, Lakes Community 58

Carrier Mills 74, Thompsonville 42

Centralia 50, Jerseyville Jersey 45

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 68, Buffalo Tri-City 42

Champaign Centennial 60, Urbana 54, OT

Charleston 42, Mahomet-Seymour 41

Chatham Glenwood 48, Jacksonville 44

Chicago (Goode) 51, Hancock 20

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 46

Chicago Mt. Carmel 63, De La Salle 60

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 88, Holy Trinity 36

Christopher 58, West Frankfort 38

Collinsville 49, Belleville West 35

Columbia 67, Red Bud 38

Concord (Triopia) 53, Jacksonville Routt 49

Crab Orchard 57, Gallatin County 43

Cumberland 50, Casey-Westfield 43

DePaul College Prep 44, Marmion 32

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 56, Arthur-Okaw Christian 39

Decatur MacArthur 80, Rochester 33

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Stanford Olympia 39

Delavan 57, Tremont 56, OT

Dunbar 58, Harlan 20

Effingham St. Anthony 87, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 55

Englewood Excel 50, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 47

Excel Academy of South Shore 41, Gage Park 38

Fairfield 55, Flora 47

Fithian Oakwood 49, Champaign St. Thomas More 47

Freeport (Aquin) 46, Stockton 43

Fremd 57, Elk Grove 35

Galesburg 65, Sterling 61

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 51, Woodstock North 39

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39, Downs Tri-Valley 31

Glenbard South 66, West Chicago 54

Glenbard West 77, St. Charles East 52

Grant Park 61, Donovan 17

Harvest Christian Academy 78, Westminster Christian 57

Havana 67, Rushville-Industry 49

Herrin 77, Cairo 50

Herscher 48, Lisle 25

Hillsboro 69, Raymond Lincolnwood 53

Hinckley-Big Rock 45, DePue 15

IC Catholic 64, Elmwood Park 33

Illini West (Carthage) 52, Mendon Unity 47

Johnsburg 83, Westlake 61

Kewanee 60, Sterling Newman 38

Kirkland Hiawatha 68, Earlville 39

Lake Forest 43, Stevenson 31

Larkin 63, Bartlett 58

Lemont 71, Shepard 29

Leo 104, St. Francis de Sales 15

Lewistown 62, West Prairie 38

Leyden 53, Kennedy 31

Liberty 71, Augusta Southeastern 67, 4OT

Lincoln 40, Taylorville 32

Loyola 65, Providence-St. Mel 38

Maine South 53, Nazareth 37

Marist 56, St. Laurence 43

Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 47, Quentin Road Bible School 35

Martinsville 62, Palestine-Hutsonville 58

Mascoutah 47, Salem 42

Mattoon 64, Effingham 24

McGivney Catholic High School 48, Bethalto Civic Memorial 47

Midland 59, Peoria Heights (Quest) 26

Milford 43, Westville 34

Minooka 45, Plainfield North 39

Moline 79, Geneseo 40

Momence 61, Illinois Lutheran 29

Monticello 49, Williamsville 28

Morris 47, Sandwich 32

Mundelein 51, Waukegan 40

Naperville Central 87, Willowbrook 63

Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Rockford Lutheran 44

Niles West 69, Maine East 40

Nokomis 50, Gillespie 40

North-Mac 43, Carlinville 31

Northridge Prep 50, Lake Forest Academy 10

O'Fallon 42, Edwardsville 30

Oak Forest 73, Argo 47

Oak Lawn Community 65, Tinley Park 64

Oak Lawn Richards 67, Bremen 52

Okaw Valley 50, Sullivan 24

Okawville 40, Trico 37

Oregon 64, West Carroll 21

Oswego East 62, Yorkville 35

Ottawa 48, Kaneland 40

Pana 72, Shelbyville 40

Pawnee 48, Springfield Lutheran 43

Peoria Notre Dame 68, Peoria (H.S.) 42

Petersburg PORTA 51, Beardstown 29

Pittsfield 43, Winchester (West Central) 40

Plainfield Central 70, Plainfield South 50

Plainfield East 49, Joliet West 48, OT

Pope County 46, Galatia 40

Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 51, Beardstown 29

Quest Academy 62, Illinois Valley Central 54

Quincy 100, Rock Island Alleman 30

Riverdale 59, Monmouth-Roseville 58

Riverside-Brookfield 82, Ridgewood 35

Rock Island 83, East Moline United 61

Rockridge 65, Orion 24

Rolling Meadows 52, Conant 36

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53, Springfield 50

Sesser-Valier 58, Edwards County 47

Sparta 78, Valmeyer 66

Springfield Lanphier 53, Springfield Southeast 35

St. Francis 77, St. Edward 33

St. Ignatius 67, Fenwick 38

St. Joseph-Ogden 75, Hoopeston Area High School 46

Streator 59, Peotone 42

Terre Haute South, Ind. 63, Robinson 58

Thornton Fractional North 58, Evergreen Park 51

Thornton Fractional South 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 44

Thornwood 66, Dyett 57

Tolono Unity 58, Marshall 51

Trenton Wesclin 64, Piasa Southwestern 23

Tuscola 85, ALAH 38

Union (Dugger), Ind. 60, Red Hill 31

Unity Christian 60, Galesburg Christian High School 47

Vernon Hills 70, Grayslake Central 49

Wilmington 42, Coal City 40

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Arcola 33

Spring Valley Hall Tournament=

LaSalle-Peru 59, Mendota 24

Ottawa Marquette 65, Hall 40

Princeton 70, St. Bede 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you