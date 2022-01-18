BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 54, Poolesville 36
Arundel 64, Glen Burnie 41
Blake 60, Sherwood 45
Bohemia Manor 46, North East 36
C. Milton Wright 70, Elkton 36
Century 63, Liberty 57
Col. Richardson 79, Saint Michaels 37
Fallston 57, Rising Sun 52
Gaithersburg 68, Clarksburg 52
Gonzaga College, D.C. 45, Bishop McNamara 43
Linganore 74, Westminster 53
Mountain Ridge 53, Allegany 43
North Hagerstown 74, Boonsboro 55
Northwest - Mtg 73, Seneca Valley 67
Oakdale 58, Middletown 38
Queen Annes County 77, Kent County 61
Seaford, Del. 63, James M. Bennett 36
Severna Park 63, Annapolis 41
Smithsburg 70, Clear Spring 51
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 77, Georgetown Prep 62
Thomas Johnson 50, Walkersville 48
Walt Whitman 70, Watkins Mill 41
Wicomico 71, Parkside 42
Williamsport 60, South Hagerstown 51
Wootton 63, John F. Kennedy 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/