BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 54, Poolesville 36

Arundel 64, Glen Burnie 41

Blake 60, Sherwood 45

Bohemia Manor 46, North East 36

C. Milton Wright 70, Elkton 36

Century 63, Liberty 57

Col. Richardson 79, Saint Michaels 37

Fallston 57, Rising Sun 52

Gaithersburg 68, Clarksburg 52

Gonzaga College, D.C. 45, Bishop McNamara 43

Linganore 74, Westminster 53

Mountain Ridge 53, Allegany 43

North Hagerstown 74, Boonsboro 55

Northwest - Mtg 73, Seneca Valley 67

Oakdale 58, Middletown 38

Queen Annes County 77, Kent County 61

Seaford, Del. 63, James M. Bennett 36

Severna Park 63, Annapolis 41

Smithsburg 70, Clear Spring 51

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 77, Georgetown Prep 62

Thomas Johnson 50, Walkersville 48

Walt Whitman 70, Watkins Mill 41

Wicomico 71, Parkside 42

Williamsport 60, South Hagerstown 51

Wootton 63, John F. Kennedy 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you