PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20
Amherst def. Holdrege, 25-19, 19-25, 28-30, 25-18, 15-8
Archbishop Bergan def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19
Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24
Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-12, 25-6, 25-13
Beatrice def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
Bellevue West def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24
Centennial def. Central City, 25-18, 27-25, 25-17
Clarkson-Leigh def. Howells/Dodge, 25-17, 25-9, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
Conestoga def. Weeping Water, 3-1
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10
Douglas County West def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-4, 25-8, 25-19
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 25-19, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 16-25, 25-22, 35-33, 23-25, 15-10
Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-6, 22-25, 24-26, 15-9
Freeman def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14
Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 10-25, 25-15, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-0, 25-9, 25-9
Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12
Guardian Angels def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Hemingford def. Hyannis, 21-25, 25-16, 31-29, 26-24
Homer def. Walthill, 25-4, 25-10, 25-18
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-7, 25-8
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-5, 25-13
Johnson County Central def. Mead, 25-7, 25-6, 25-13
Johnson-Brock def. Sidney, Iowa, 15-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22
Kearney def. Grand Island Northwest, 30-28, 25-17, 25-22
Kimball def. Leyton, 25-7, 25-16, 25-19
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15
Lexington def. Cozad, 26-24, 25-19, 25-12
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 20-25, 25-13, 20-25, 28-26, 15-4
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-9, 25-7
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Pender, 26-24, 25-21, 25-12
Malcolm def. Blair, 25-20, 25-12, 25-14
Medicine Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16
Milford def. Fairbury, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22
Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-6, 25-12, 25-4
Ogallala def. Hershey, 22-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6
Omaha Concordia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 21-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-8
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-3, 25-7, 25-11
Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-10, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20
Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Pierce def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17
Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14
Riverside def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14
Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22
Seward def. David City, 25-19, 25-17, 27-29, 25-22
Shelby-Rising City def. Madison, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21
Shelton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19
St. Paul def. Ord, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18
Syracuse def. Yutan, 15-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 16-14
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, 25-7
Tri County def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8
Wausa def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-18, 25-12, 25-16
Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13
West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 27-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10
Alma Triangular=
Alma def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-13
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 25-20
Anselmo-Merna Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21
Anselmo-Merna def. South Loup, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21
South Loup def. Mullen, 26-24, 25-19
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-13
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Centura, 25-23, 25-21
Arthur County Triangular=
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-13
Sandhills/Thedford def. Wallace, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17
Banner County Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-17, 25-7
Hay Springs def. Garden County, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16
Bridgeport Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17
Gordon/Rushville def. Bridgeport, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19
Gordon/Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12
Harvard Triangular=
Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-14
Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-16
Silver Lake def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest Triangular=
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-22, 17-25, 30-28
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-13, 25-18
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-12
McCook Triangular=
McCook def. Chase County, 28-26, 25-19
Minden def. Chase County, 25-5, 25-13
Minden def. McCook, 25-13, 25-9
McCool Junction Triangular=
East Butler def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-23
McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-19
McCool Junction def. Hampton, 13-25, 25-16, 25-19
Nebraska Christian Triangular=
Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-14, 25-3
Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-6, 25-7
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=
Niobrara-Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-19
Osmond def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-23
Osmond def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
Omaha Duchesne Triangular=
Gretna East def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 23-25, 25-7
Gretna East def. Westview, 25-11, 25-17
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Westview, 25-17, 25-8
Plainview Triangular=
Plainview def. Winside, 25-10, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-11
St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-14
Platteview Triangular=
Platteview def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-14
Platteview def. York, 19-25, 25-16, 25-13
York def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-16
Red Cloud Tournament=
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-17, 25-12
Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-23, 26-24
Championship=
Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-10
Consolation=
Deshler def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-21
Sandy Creek Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-16
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-19
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-23
South Platte Triangular=
Brady def. South Platte, 25-13, 25-15
Perkins County def. Brady, 25-20, 25-16
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
