PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20

Amherst def. Holdrege, 25-19, 19-25, 28-30, 25-18, 15-8

Archbishop Bergan def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19

Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24

Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-12, 25-6, 25-13

Beatrice def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23

Bellevue West def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23

Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24

Centennial def. Central City, 25-18, 27-25, 25-17

Clarkson-Leigh def. Howells/Dodge, 25-17, 25-9, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

Conestoga def. Weeping Water, 3-1

Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10

Douglas County West def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-4, 25-8, 25-19

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 25-19, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 16-25, 25-22, 35-33, 23-25, 15-10

Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-6, 22-25, 24-26, 15-9

Freeman def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14

Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 10-25, 25-15, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-0, 25-9, 25-9

Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12

Guardian Angels def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Hemingford def. Hyannis, 21-25, 25-16, 31-29, 26-24

Homer def. Walthill, 25-4, 25-10, 25-18

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-7, 25-8

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-5, 25-13

Johnson County Central def. Mead, 25-7, 25-6, 25-13

Johnson-Brock def. Sidney, Iowa, 15-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22

Kearney def. Grand Island Northwest, 30-28, 25-17, 25-22

Kimball def. Leyton, 25-7, 25-16, 25-19

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15

Lexington def. Cozad, 26-24, 25-19, 25-12

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 20-25, 25-13, 20-25, 28-26, 15-4

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-9, 25-7

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Pender, 26-24, 25-21, 25-12

Malcolm def. Blair, 25-20, 25-12, 25-14

Medicine Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16

Milford def. Fairbury, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22

Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-6, 25-12, 25-4

Ogallala def. Hershey, 22-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6

Omaha Concordia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 21-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-8

Overton def. Ravenna, 25-3, 25-7, 25-11

Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-10, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20

Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Pierce def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17

Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14

Riverside def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14

Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22

Seward def. David City, 25-19, 25-17, 27-29, 25-22

Shelby-Rising City def. Madison, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

Shelton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19

St. Paul def. Ord, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18

Syracuse def. Yutan, 15-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 16-14

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, 25-7

Tri County def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8

Wausa def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-18, 25-12, 25-16

Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13

West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 27-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22

Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10

Alma Triangular=

Alma def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-13

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 25-20

Anselmo-Merna Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21

Anselmo-Merna def. South Loup, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21

South Loup def. Mullen, 26-24, 25-19

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-13

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Centura, 25-23, 25-21

Arthur County Triangular=

Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-13

Sandhills/Thedford def. Wallace, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17

Banner County Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-17, 25-7

Hay Springs def. Garden County, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16

Bridgeport Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17

Gordon/Rushville def. Bridgeport, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19

Gordon/Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12

Harvard Triangular=

Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-14

Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-16

Silver Lake def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest Triangular=

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-22, 17-25, 30-28

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-13, 25-18

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-12

McCook Triangular=

McCook def. Chase County, 28-26, 25-19

Minden def. Chase County, 25-5, 25-13

Minden def. McCook, 25-13, 25-9

McCool Junction Triangular=

East Butler def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-23

McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-19

McCool Junction def. Hampton, 13-25, 25-16, 25-19

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-14, 25-3

Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-6, 25-7

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=

Niobrara-Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-19

Osmond def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-23

Osmond def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

Omaha Duchesne Triangular=

Gretna East def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 23-25, 25-7

Gretna East def. Westview, 25-11, 25-17

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Westview, 25-17, 25-8

Plainview Triangular=

Plainview def. Winside, 25-10, 25-18

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-11

St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-14

Platteview Triangular=

Platteview def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-14

Platteview def. York, 19-25, 25-16, 25-13

York def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-16

Red Cloud Tournament=

Meridian def. Deshler, 25-17, 25-12

Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-23, 26-24

Championship=

Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-10

Consolation=

Deshler def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-21

Sandy Creek Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-16

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-19

Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-23

South Platte Triangular=

Brady def. South Platte, 25-13, 25-15

Perkins County def. Brady, 25-20, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

