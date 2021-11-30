GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carrington 55, Velva 52
Central Cass 65, Enderlin 14
Central McLean 47, Hazen 24
Garrison 55, Surrey 43
Grant County 38, Wilton-Wing 34
Hankinson 47, Richland 33
Kenmare 57, Glenburn 27
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 39, May Port CG 31
Linton/HMB 57, Strasburg-Zeeland 29
Maple Valley 52, Lisbon 50
Mott-Regent 58, New Salem-Almont 23
Napoleon/G-S 55, Ellendale 49
New Rockford-Sheyenne 44, Rolette 32
Northern Cass 69, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 37
Oak Grove Lutheran 62, Hillsboro/Central Valley 39
Shiloh Christian 52, Kidder County 40
Stanley 59, Killdeer 46
Tioga 48, Ray 37
Westhope/Newburg 48, Bishop Ryan 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/