GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carrington 55, Velva 52

Central Cass 65, Enderlin 14

Central McLean 47, Hazen 24

Garrison 55, Surrey 43

Grant County 38, Wilton-Wing 34

Hankinson 47, Richland 33

Kenmare 57, Glenburn 27

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 39, May Port CG 31

Linton/HMB 57, Strasburg-Zeeland 29

Maple Valley 52, Lisbon 50

Mott-Regent 58, New Salem-Almont 23

Napoleon/G-S 55, Ellendale 49

New Rockford-Sheyenne 44, Rolette 32

Northern Cass 69, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 37

Oak Grove Lutheran 62, Hillsboro/Central Valley 39

Shiloh Christian 52, Kidder County 40

Stanley 59, Killdeer 46

Tioga 48, Ray 37

Westhope/Newburg 48, Bishop Ryan 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

