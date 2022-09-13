PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adrian def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
Alden-Conger def. Mankato Loyola, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13
Andover def. Forest Lake, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 16-14
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23
Belle Plaine def. Mankato East, 25-22, 25-9, 25-15
Bemidji def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Jordan, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
Big Lake def. Becker, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14, 18-25, 15-5
Blaine def. Totino-Grace, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
Canby def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Wabasso, 25-6, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22
Centennial def. Irondale, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24
Chatfield def. Fillmore Central, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16
Chisago Lakes def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-18, 14-25, 25-16
Cleveland def. Nicollet, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9
Cloquet def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-14, 25-16, 25-10
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Two Rivers, 25-9, 25-17, 25-11
Dover-Eyota def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-18, 26-24, 25-13
Eden Prairie def. Waconia, 25-16, 25-17, 26-24
Fosston def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-18, 25-11, 17-25, 25-18
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 16-25, 27-25, 15-10
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-18, 25-21, 25-9
Grand Rapids def. Hibbing, 25-11, 25-14, 25-7
Hermantown def. Greenway, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Edgerton, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Brandon-Evansville, 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22
Holy Family Catholic def. Providence Academy, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23
Kimball def. Litchfield, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19
Lake of the Woods def. Warroad, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Kingsland, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23
Littlefork-Big Falls def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 26-24, 11-25, 25-25, 25-17
Madelia def. Martin County West, 15-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-6
Mahtomedi def. Orono, 22-25, 18-25, 25-13, 31-29, 15-11
Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15
Melrose def. Minnewaska, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Hill City, 25-19, 25-19, 25-10
Minneota def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-17, 25-14, 25-8
Monticello def. St. Francis, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17
North Woods def. South Ridge, 17-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-21
Northeast Range def. International Falls, 25-14, 25-10, 25-22
PACT Charter def. North Lakes Academy, 25-2, 25-8, 25-0
Park (Cottage Grove) def. New Life Academy, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21
Parkers Prairie def. Battle Lake, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16
Pelican Rapids def. Menahga, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19
Pequot Lakes def. Brainerd, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15
Perham def. Hawley, 25-14, 25-12, 16-25, 25-7
Pipestone def. Windom, 28-26, 25-18, 27-25
Red Lake Falls def. Northern Freeze, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21
Renville County West def. Yellow Medicine East, 21-25, 25-11, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12
Robbinsdale Armstrong def. St. Louis Park, 25-11, 30-28, 25-13
Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11
Rochester Mayo def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11
Rushford-Peterson def. Winona Cotter, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
Sartell-St. Stephen def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-17, 25-10, 25-9
Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-19, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22
Sebeka def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Silver Bay def. McGregor, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-14, 25-13, 25-8
St. Agnes def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-0, 25-8, 25-6
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Pierz, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12
St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
St. Peter def. New Ulm, 26-24, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13
Thief River Falls def. Crookston, 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. MACCRAY, 14-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-24
Underwood def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-11, 25-20, 25-12
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Barnesville, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Hayfield, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18
Wayzata def. East Ridge, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
West Lutheran def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-14, 25-14, 25-7
White Bear Lake def. North St. Paul, 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18
Willmar def. Alexandria, 25-21, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19
Zimmerman def. Foley, 11-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
