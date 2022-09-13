PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adrian def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18

Alden-Conger def. Mankato Loyola, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

Andover def. Forest Lake, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 16-14

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23

Belle Plaine def. Mankato East, 25-22, 25-9, 25-15

Bemidji def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Jordan, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

Big Lake def. Becker, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14, 18-25, 15-5

Blaine def. Totino-Grace, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20

Canby def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Wabasso, 25-6, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22

Centennial def. Irondale, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24

Chatfield def. Fillmore Central, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16

Chisago Lakes def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-18, 14-25, 25-16

Cleveland def. Nicollet, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9

Cloquet def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-14, 25-16, 25-10

Cretin-Derham Hall def. Two Rivers, 25-9, 25-17, 25-11

Dover-Eyota def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-18, 26-24, 25-13

Eden Prairie def. Waconia, 25-16, 25-17, 26-24

Fosston def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-18, 25-11, 17-25, 25-18

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 16-25, 27-25, 15-10

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-18, 25-21, 25-9

Grand Rapids def. Hibbing, 25-11, 25-14, 25-7

Hermantown def. Greenway, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Edgerton, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Brandon-Evansville, 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22

Holy Family Catholic def. Providence Academy, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23

Kimball def. Litchfield, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19

Lake of the Woods def. Warroad, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Kingsland, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23

Littlefork-Big Falls def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 26-24, 11-25, 25-25, 25-17

Madelia def. Martin County West, 15-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-6

Mahtomedi def. Orono, 22-25, 18-25, 25-13, 31-29, 15-11

Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15

Melrose def. Minnewaska, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Hill City, 25-19, 25-19, 25-10

Minneota def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-17, 25-14, 25-8

Monticello def. St. Francis, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17

North Woods def. South Ridge, 17-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-21

Northeast Range def. International Falls, 25-14, 25-10, 25-22

PACT Charter def. North Lakes Academy, 25-2, 25-8, 25-0

Park (Cottage Grove) def. New Life Academy, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21

Parkers Prairie def. Battle Lake, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16

Pelican Rapids def. Menahga, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19

Pequot Lakes def. Brainerd, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15

Perham def. Hawley, 25-14, 25-12, 16-25, 25-7

Pipestone def. Windom, 28-26, 25-18, 27-25

Red Lake Falls def. Northern Freeze, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21

Renville County West def. Yellow Medicine East, 21-25, 25-11, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. St. Louis Park, 25-11, 30-28, 25-13

Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11

Rochester Mayo def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11

Rushford-Peterson def. Winona Cotter, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Sartell-St. Stephen def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-17, 25-10, 25-9

Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-19, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22

Sebeka def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Silver Bay def. McGregor, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-14, 25-13, 25-8

St. Agnes def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-0, 25-8, 25-6

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Pierz, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12

St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

St. Peter def. New Ulm, 26-24, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13

Thief River Falls def. Crookston, 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. MACCRAY, 14-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-24

Underwood def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-11, 25-20, 25-12

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Barnesville, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Hayfield, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18

Wayzata def. East Ridge, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

West Lutheran def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-14, 25-14, 25-7

White Bear Lake def. North St. Paul, 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18

Willmar def. Alexandria, 25-21, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19

Zimmerman def. Foley, 11-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

