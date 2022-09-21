PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Bagley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Annandale def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
Avail Academy def. LILA, 25-21, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18
BOLD def. Melrose, 27-25, 17-25, 25-9, 25-16
Barnesville def. Underwood, 3-1
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Pine River-Backus, 25-14, 25-23, 25-12
Belle Plaine def. Watertown-Mayer, 24-26, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-10
Bethlehem Academy def. Maple River, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13
Blooming Prairie def. Medford, 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 15-3
Blue Earth Area def. St. James Area, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Osakis, 25-14, 26-24, 25-16
Buffalo def. Bemidji, 18-25, 25-16, 29-27, 23-25, 15-7
Byron def. Lake City, 25-20, 25-14, 18-25, 25-14
Caledonia def. Rushford-Peterson, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17
Cambridge-Isanti def. Big Lake, 13-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17
Canby def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
Cannon Falls def. Bloomington Jefferson, 3-2
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Springfield, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17
Chatfield def. Winona Cotter, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
Chisholm def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 3-0
Cleveland def. St. Clair, 25-12, 25-21, 25-11
Cloquet def. Rock Ridge, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Cook County def. Northeast Range, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
DeLaSalle def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Duluth East def. Proctor, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
Eagan def. Lakeville South, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-10
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. North Lakes Academy, 3-0
East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19
Ely def. International Falls, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16
Fillmore Central def. Dover-Eyota, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13
Floodwood def. Two Harbors, 25-11, 25-13, 25-20
Foley def. Kimball, 3-2
Forest Lake def. Roseville, 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12
Fosston def. Roseau, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13
Frazee def. Bertha-Hewitt, 3-0
Glenville-Emmons def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-13, 25-23, 25-15
Goodhue def. Pine Island, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18
Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16
Greenway def. Hibbing, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19
Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Hermantown def. Superior, Wis., 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Park Christian, 25-17, 26-24, 0-0, 3-0
Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15
Holy Family Catholic def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16
Jordan def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
Kasson-Mantorville def. Stewartville, 25-13, 25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 15-7
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Hayfield, 25-21, 27-25, 25-17
Kingsland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19
Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
La Crescent def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Lakeview, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Martin County West, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22
Lakeville North def. Eastview, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18
Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
Legacy Christian def. United Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17
Liberty Classical def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13
Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 24-26, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13
Mahtomedi def. Hill-Murray, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12
Marshall def. Worthington, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Braham, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16
Minneota def. MACCRAY, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-6
Mound Westonka def. Rockford, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24
Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-6, 25-23, 25-17
Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Murray County Central def. Red Rock Central, 3-2
NCEUH def. Win-E-Mac, 25-15, 17-25, 25-13, 25-12
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-16, 25-14, 25-7
Nevis def. Laporte, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11
New London-Spicer def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-8
New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-9
New Ulm def. Fairmont, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14
North Branch def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
Northfield def. Red Wing, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11
Northland def. McGregor, 3-2
Norwood-Young America def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17, 13-25, 15-2
Owatonna def. Mankato East, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21
PACT Charter def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-14, 25-6, 25-17
Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 3-1
Pelican Rapids def. Battle Lake, 3-2
Pequot Lakes def. Pillager, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Prior Lake def. Burnsville, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9
Richfield def. Fridley, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20
Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-10, 25-14
Rochester Lourdes def. Austin, 25-21, 25-10, 27-25
Rosemount def. Apple Valley, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11
Rush City def. Pine City, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15
Sacred Heart def. Red Lake, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Sartell-St. Stephen def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14
Sauk Centre def. Benson, 3-0
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Monticello, 27-25, 25-19, 25-9
Shakopee def. Farmington, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15
Silver Bay def. Barnum, 25-16, 16-25, 25-19, 25-12
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3-1
South Ridge def. Carlton, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18
St. Anthony def. Columbia Heights, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
St. Charles def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20
St. Peter def. Waseca, 3-0
Staples-Motley def. Menahga, 3-1
Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
Thief River Falls def. Red Lake Falls, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-15, 25-11, 25-23
Upsala def. Royalton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
Wabasso def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-6, 25-21, 25-20
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Cass Lake-Bena, 3-0
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Northern Freeze, 13-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17
West Lutheran def. Spectrum, 20-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11, 15-13
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 3-1
White Bear Lake def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-23, 25-20, 12-25, 16-25, 15-8
Willmar def. Fergus Falls, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16
Windom def. Jackson County Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Yellow Medicine East def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-15, 22-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-7
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
