PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Bagley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18

Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Annandale def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14

Avail Academy def. LILA, 25-21, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18

BOLD def. Melrose, 27-25, 17-25, 25-9, 25-16

Barnesville def. Underwood, 3-1

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Pine River-Backus, 25-14, 25-23, 25-12

Belle Plaine def. Watertown-Mayer, 24-26, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-10

Bethlehem Academy def. Maple River, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13

Blooming Prairie def. Medford, 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 15-3

Blue Earth Area def. St. James Area, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Osakis, 25-14, 26-24, 25-16

Buffalo def. Bemidji, 18-25, 25-16, 29-27, 23-25, 15-7

Byron def. Lake City, 25-20, 25-14, 18-25, 25-14

Caledonia def. Rushford-Peterson, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17

Cambridge-Isanti def. Big Lake, 13-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17

Canby def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18

Cannon Falls def. Bloomington Jefferson, 3-2

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Springfield, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17

Chatfield def. Winona Cotter, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

Chisholm def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 3-0

Cleveland def. St. Clair, 25-12, 25-21, 25-11

Cloquet def. Rock Ridge, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

Cook County def. Northeast Range, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

DeLaSalle def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Duluth East def. Proctor, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18

Eagan def. Lakeville South, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-10

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter def. North Lakes Academy, 3-0

East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19

Ely def. International Falls, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16

Fillmore Central def. Dover-Eyota, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13

Floodwood def. Two Harbors, 25-11, 25-13, 25-20

Foley def. Kimball, 3-2

Forest Lake def. Roseville, 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12

Fosston def. Roseau, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13

Frazee def. Bertha-Hewitt, 3-0

Glenville-Emmons def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-13, 25-23, 25-15

Goodhue def. Pine Island, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18

Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16

Greenway def. Hibbing, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19

Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Hermantown def. Superior, Wis., 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Park Christian, 25-17, 26-24, 0-0, 3-0

Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15

Holy Family Catholic def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16

Jordan def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

Kasson-Mantorville def. Stewartville, 25-13, 25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 15-7

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Hayfield, 25-21, 27-25, 25-17

Kingsland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19

Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

La Crescent def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Lakeview, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Martin County West, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22

Lakeville North def. Eastview, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18

Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

Legacy Christian def. United Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

Liberty Classical def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13

Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 24-26, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13

Mahtomedi def. Hill-Murray, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12

Marshall def. Worthington, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Braham, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16

Minneota def. MACCRAY, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-6

Mound Westonka def. Rockford, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24

Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-6, 25-23, 25-17

Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Murray County Central def. Red Rock Central, 3-2

NCEUH def. Win-E-Mac, 25-15, 17-25, 25-13, 25-12

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-16, 25-14, 25-7

Nevis def. Laporte, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11

New London-Spicer def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-8

New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-9

New Ulm def. Fairmont, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14

North Branch def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

Northfield def. Red Wing, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11

Northland def. McGregor, 3-2

Norwood-Young America def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17, 13-25, 15-2

Owatonna def. Mankato East, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21

PACT Charter def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-14, 25-6, 25-17

Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 3-1

Pelican Rapids def. Battle Lake, 3-2

Pequot Lakes def. Pillager, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12

Prior Lake def. Burnsville, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9

Richfield def. Fridley, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20

Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-10, 25-14

Rochester Lourdes def. Austin, 25-21, 25-10, 27-25

Rosemount def. Apple Valley, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11

Rush City def. Pine City, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15

Sacred Heart def. Red Lake, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

Sartell-St. Stephen def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14

Sauk Centre def. Benson, 3-0

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Monticello, 27-25, 25-19, 25-9

Shakopee def. Farmington, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15

Silver Bay def. Barnum, 25-16, 16-25, 25-19, 25-12

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3-1

South Ridge def. Carlton, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18

St. Anthony def. Columbia Heights, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

St. Charles def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20

St. Peter def. Waseca, 3-0

Staples-Motley def. Menahga, 3-1

Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Thief River Falls def. Red Lake Falls, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-15, 25-11, 25-23

Upsala def. Royalton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23

Wabasso def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-6, 25-21, 25-20

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Cass Lake-Bena, 3-0

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Northern Freeze, 13-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17

West Lutheran def. Spectrum, 20-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11, 15-13

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 3-1

White Bear Lake def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-23, 25-20, 12-25, 16-25, 15-8

Willmar def. Fergus Falls, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16

Windom def. Jackson County Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Yellow Medicine East def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-15, 22-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-7

