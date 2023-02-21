BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 72, Churubusco 29

Angola 66, E. Noble 59

Beech Grove 62, Decatur Central 60

Bethesda Christian 71, Covenant Christian 58

Bloomfield 63, Bloomington South 62

Boonville 78, Tell City 44

Brownstown 67, New Albany 45

Carmel 65, Indpls Brebeuf 43

Carroll (Flora) 59, Western 53

Cass 53, Twin Lakes 42

Center Grove 61, Brownsburg 60

Christel House Manual 79, Seton Catholic 53

Clarksville 71, Austin 68

Clinton Central 58, Elwood 52

Clinton Prairie 67, Monrovia 57

Concord 60, Glenn 48

Connersville 51, Northeastern 33

Corydon 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 52, Boone Grove 51

Cowan 85, Union (Modoc) 21

Crown Point 93, Hammond Morton 47

Daleville 51, Alexandria 50

DeKalb 48, Heritage 37

Eastern Hancock 61, Pendleton Hts. 57

Ev. Day 95, Washington Catholic 45

Evansville Mater Dei 45, Evansville Central 39

Evansville North 64, Evansville Memorial 57

Fountain Central 59, Sheridan 49

Frankton 64, Knightstown 44

Fremont 72, Westview 66

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Leo 50

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48, Lakeland Christian 42

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49, Bellmont 41

Ft. Wayne Luers 84, New Haven 58

Gibson Southern 51, Forest Park 41

Greensburg 70, N. Decatur 64

Greenwood 56, Indian Creek 43

Greenwood Christian 60, Trinity Lutheran 42

Guerin Catholic 63, University 54

Hammond Central 70, Andrean 34

Hammond Noll 76, Lighthouse CPA 43

Hauser 75, Columbus Christian 39

Henryville 87, Bloomington Lighthouse 58

Heritage Christian 71, Indpls Park Tudor 64

Hobart 65, Whiting 37

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Penn 52

Indpls Cathedral 67, Zionsville 55

Indpls Chatard 67, Indpls Tech 38

Indpls N. Central 73, Fishers 62

Jeffersonville 72, Madison 49

Jennings Co. 50, Scottsburg 45

Kouts 67, River Forest 39

Lafayette Catholic 56, Crawfordsville 38

Lafayette Jeff 60, Illiana Christian 32

Lakeland 67, LaPorte LaLumiere 66

Lanesville 80, Crothersville 38

Lawrence North 67, Hamilton Southeastern 36

Liberty Christian 75, Indpls Irvington 34

Linton 68, Evansville Reitz 40

Logansport 50, Culver 35

Madison-Grant 61, Muncie Burris 58

Manchester 71, Whitko 46

Martinsville 56, Avon 52

Michigan City Marquette 69, Gary West 68

Milan 55, Madison Shawe 31

Mishawaka Marian 66, Elkhart 41

Mitchell 47, Shoals 44

Monroe Central 77, Union City 41

Munster 60, Hanover Central 48

N. Putnam 52, N. Montgomery 42

New Castle 55, Lapel 51

Noblesville 69, Mississinewa 28

NorthWood 62, S. Bend Washington 34

Northridge 66, Fairfield 54

Oak Hill 38, Northwestern 30

Paoli 49, N. Harrison 33

Parke Heritage 53, Southmont 43

Penn 85, Mishawaka 44

Plymouth 58, S. Bend St. Joseph's 56

Portage 64, Lake Station 61

Princeton 54, Heritage Hills 48

Providence 73, New Washington 37

Rensselaer 69, Lowell 41

Riverton Parke 81, S. Putnam 72

S. Bend Clay 60, Elkhart Christian 50

S. Bend Riley 61, Bowman Academy 59, OT

S. Dearborn 84, Community Christian 63

S. Decatur 61, Oldenburg 49

S. Spencer 74, Christian Academy 40

Seymour 57, Shelbyville 44

Shakamak 64, W. Vigo 58

Southern Wells 67, Wes-Del 64

Southwestern (Hanover) 68, Charlestown 59

Southwood 74, Eastbrook 44

Sullivan 76, S. Vermillion 50

Terre Haute South 64, Vincennes 52

Tippecanoe Valley 57, Warsaw 56

Tri 52, Hagerstown 45

Triton 43, Bremen 42

Vincennes (South Knox— 60, Pike Central 58

W. Noble 52, Goshen 44

W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Academy 55

Warren Central 70, Indpls Pike 47

Westfield 59, Frankfort 32

Westville 90, S. Central (Union Mills) 47

Winchester 60, Jay Co. 53

Wood Memorial 57, N. Knox 30

Woodlan 68, Prairie Hts. 66

