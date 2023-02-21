BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 72, Churubusco 29
Angola 66, E. Noble 59
Beech Grove 62, Decatur Central 60
Bethesda Christian 71, Covenant Christian 58
Bloomfield 63, Bloomington South 62
Boonville 78, Tell City 44
Brownstown 67, New Albany 45
Carmel 65, Indpls Brebeuf 43
Carroll (Flora) 59, Western 53
Cass 53, Twin Lakes 42
Center Grove 61, Brownsburg 60
Christel House Manual 79, Seton Catholic 53
Clarksville 71, Austin 68
Clinton Central 58, Elwood 52
Clinton Prairie 67, Monrovia 57
Concord 60, Glenn 48
Connersville 51, Northeastern 33
Corydon 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 52, Boone Grove 51
Cowan 85, Union (Modoc) 21
Crown Point 93, Hammond Morton 47
Daleville 51, Alexandria 50
DeKalb 48, Heritage 37
Eastern Hancock 61, Pendleton Hts. 57
Ev. Day 95, Washington Catholic 45
Evansville Mater Dei 45, Evansville Central 39
Evansville North 64, Evansville Memorial 57
Fountain Central 59, Sheridan 49
Frankton 64, Knightstown 44
Fremont 72, Westview 66
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Leo 50
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48, Lakeland Christian 42
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49, Bellmont 41
Ft. Wayne Luers 84, New Haven 58
Gibson Southern 51, Forest Park 41
Greensburg 70, N. Decatur 64
Greenwood 56, Indian Creek 43
Greenwood Christian 60, Trinity Lutheran 42
Guerin Catholic 63, University 54
Hammond Central 70, Andrean 34
Hammond Noll 76, Lighthouse CPA 43
Hauser 75, Columbus Christian 39
Henryville 87, Bloomington Lighthouse 58
Heritage Christian 71, Indpls Park Tudor 64
Hobart 65, Whiting 37
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Penn 52
Indpls Cathedral 67, Zionsville 55
Indpls Chatard 67, Indpls Tech 38
Indpls N. Central 73, Fishers 62
Jeffersonville 72, Madison 49
Jennings Co. 50, Scottsburg 45
Kouts 67, River Forest 39
Lafayette Catholic 56, Crawfordsville 38
Lafayette Jeff 60, Illiana Christian 32
Lakeland 67, LaPorte LaLumiere 66
Lanesville 80, Crothersville 38
Lawrence North 67, Hamilton Southeastern 36
Liberty Christian 75, Indpls Irvington 34
Linton 68, Evansville Reitz 40
Logansport 50, Culver 35
Madison-Grant 61, Muncie Burris 58
Manchester 71, Whitko 46
Martinsville 56, Avon 52
Michigan City Marquette 69, Gary West 68
Milan 55, Madison Shawe 31
Mishawaka Marian 66, Elkhart 41
Mitchell 47, Shoals 44
Monroe Central 77, Union City 41
Munster 60, Hanover Central 48
N. Putnam 52, N. Montgomery 42
New Castle 55, Lapel 51
Noblesville 69, Mississinewa 28
NorthWood 62, S. Bend Washington 34
Northridge 66, Fairfield 54
Oak Hill 38, Northwestern 30
Paoli 49, N. Harrison 33
Parke Heritage 53, Southmont 43
Penn 85, Mishawaka 44
Plymouth 58, S. Bend St. Joseph's 56
Portage 64, Lake Station 61
Princeton 54, Heritage Hills 48
Providence 73, New Washington 37
Rensselaer 69, Lowell 41
Riverton Parke 81, S. Putnam 72
S. Bend Clay 60, Elkhart Christian 50
S. Bend Riley 61, Bowman Academy 59, OT
S. Dearborn 84, Community Christian 63
S. Decatur 61, Oldenburg 49
S. Spencer 74, Christian Academy 40
Seymour 57, Shelbyville 44
Shakamak 64, W. Vigo 58
Southern Wells 67, Wes-Del 64
Southwestern (Hanover) 68, Charlestown 59
Southwood 74, Eastbrook 44
Sullivan 76, S. Vermillion 50
Terre Haute South 64, Vincennes 52
Tippecanoe Valley 57, Warsaw 56
Tri 52, Hagerstown 45
Triton 43, Bremen 42
Vincennes (South Knox— 60, Pike Central 58
W. Noble 52, Goshen 44
W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Academy 55
Warren Central 70, Indpls Pike 47
Westfield 59, Frankfort 32
Westville 90, S. Central (Union Mills) 47
Winchester 60, Jay Co. 53
Wood Memorial 57, N. Knox 30
Woodlan 68, Prairie Hts. 66
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.