BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 76, Central - Wise 30

Albemarle 67, Louisa 41

Annandale 75, TJ-Alexandria 67, OT

Battlefield 63, Freedom (South Riding) 44

Bishop McNamara, Md. 52, First Christian 42

Bishop O'Connell 51, Good Counsel, Md. 48

Bland County 85, Fort Chiswell 81, OT

Blue Ridge School 68, Va. Episcopal 42

Broadway 56, Turner Ashby 49

Buckingham County 73, Central of Lunenburg 40

Buffalo Gap 71, Waynesboro 46

Carmel 69, Guardian Christian 14

Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 48

Churchland 49, Granby 20

Courtland 65, Caroline 64

Culpeper 57, James Monroe 54

Dan River 55, Gretna 45

Dominion 70, Heritage (Leesburg) 44

Douglas Freeman 60, St. Christopher's 48

East Rockingham 73, Rappahannock County 59

Eastern View 97, Spotsylvania 38

Fairfax Christian 57, Virginia Academy 54

Fairfax Home School 46, Trinity Christian School 39

Falls Church 48, Justice High School 33

Fishburne Military 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 39

Flint Hill School 86, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 44

George Marshall 59, Herndon 49

Giles 51, Galax 50

Graham 67, Richlands 51

Grayson County 64, George Wythe-Wytheville 50

Grundy 70, Hurley 49

Hampton Christian 68, Broadwater Academy 61

Hanover 75, Armstrong 53

Hayfield 95, Mount Vernon 59

Hermitage 65, Deep Run 52

Hickory 56, Ocean Lakes 44

Hidden Valley 87, Christiansburg 81, OT

Isle of Wight Academy 44, Southampton Academy 41

John Champe 64, Osbourn 35

John Handley 66, Fauquier 31

Kecoughtan 65, Hampton 58

King's Fork High School 79, Western Branch 46

Lakeland 66, Deep Creek 61

Lancaster 73, Northumberland 43

Lebanon 66, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54

Liberty-Bealeton 55, James Wood 35

Lord Botetourt 66, Franklin County 52

Manor High School 68, Norcom 45

Martinsville 77, Magna Vista 60

Maury 78, Booker T. Washington 33

Menchville 76, Warwick 17

Middlesex 48, West Point 44

Monticello 59, Goochland 46

Narrows 74, Covington 73

Norfolk Academy 52, Greenbrier Christian 14

Norfolk Collegiate 87, Norfolk Christian School 32

North Cross 62, Eastern Mennonite 52

Northside 71, William Byrd 50

Orange County 65, Charlottesville 56

Oscar Smith 63, Kellam 46

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Blacksburg 54

Petersburg 67, Prince George 66, OT

Phoebus 97, Gloucester 27

Potomac 70, Gar-Field 60

Powhatan 39, Maggie L. Walker GS 30

Princess Anne 62, Tallwood 46

Radford 59, Floyd County 54

Richmond Christian 93, Fuqua School 34

Roanoke Catholic 67, New Covenant 17

Rye Cove 44, Castlewood 31

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Collegiate-Richmond 50

Temple Christian 42, Grace Christian 37

The New Community School 68, Grove Avenue Baptist 58

Twin Springs 57, Thomas Walker 49

Varina 80, Mechanicsville High School 36

Veritas Collegiate Academy 76, Fredericksburg Christian 70

Virginia High 66, Tazewell 44

Western Albemarle 67, Fluvanna 41

Westfield 58, Centreville 56, OT

William Fleming 59, Staunton River 18

Wilson Memorial 50, Fort Defiance 45

Woodberry Forest 58, Trinity Episcopal 46

Woodside 80, Denbigh 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you