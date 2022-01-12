BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 76, Central - Wise 30
Albemarle 67, Louisa 41
Annandale 75, TJ-Alexandria 67, OT
Battlefield 63, Freedom (South Riding) 44
Bishop McNamara, Md. 52, First Christian 42
Bishop O'Connell 51, Good Counsel, Md. 48
Bland County 85, Fort Chiswell 81, OT
Blue Ridge School 68, Va. Episcopal 42
Broadway 56, Turner Ashby 49
Buckingham County 73, Central of Lunenburg 40
Buffalo Gap 71, Waynesboro 46
Carmel 69, Guardian Christian 14
Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 48
Churchland 49, Granby 20
Courtland 65, Caroline 64
Culpeper 57, James Monroe 54
Dan River 55, Gretna 45
Dominion 70, Heritage (Leesburg) 44
Douglas Freeman 60, St. Christopher's 48
East Rockingham 73, Rappahannock County 59
Eastern View 97, Spotsylvania 38
Fairfax Christian 57, Virginia Academy 54
Fairfax Home School 46, Trinity Christian School 39
Falls Church 48, Justice High School 33
Fishburne Military 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 39
Flint Hill School 86, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 44
George Marshall 59, Herndon 49
Giles 51, Galax 50
Graham 67, Richlands 51
Grayson County 64, George Wythe-Wytheville 50
Grundy 70, Hurley 49
Hampton Christian 68, Broadwater Academy 61
Hanover 75, Armstrong 53
Hayfield 95, Mount Vernon 59
Hermitage 65, Deep Run 52
Hickory 56, Ocean Lakes 44
Hidden Valley 87, Christiansburg 81, OT
Isle of Wight Academy 44, Southampton Academy 41
John Champe 64, Osbourn 35
John Handley 66, Fauquier 31
Kecoughtan 65, Hampton 58
King's Fork High School 79, Western Branch 46
Lakeland 66, Deep Creek 61
Lancaster 73, Northumberland 43
Lebanon 66, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54
Liberty-Bealeton 55, James Wood 35
Lord Botetourt 66, Franklin County 52
Manor High School 68, Norcom 45
Martinsville 77, Magna Vista 60
Maury 78, Booker T. Washington 33
Menchville 76, Warwick 17
Middlesex 48, West Point 44
Monticello 59, Goochland 46
Narrows 74, Covington 73
Norfolk Academy 52, Greenbrier Christian 14
Norfolk Collegiate 87, Norfolk Christian School 32
North Cross 62, Eastern Mennonite 52
Northside 71, William Byrd 50
Orange County 65, Charlottesville 56
Oscar Smith 63, Kellam 46
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Blacksburg 54
Petersburg 67, Prince George 66, OT
Phoebus 97, Gloucester 27
Potomac 70, Gar-Field 60
Powhatan 39, Maggie L. Walker GS 30
Princess Anne 62, Tallwood 46
Radford 59, Floyd County 54
Richmond Christian 93, Fuqua School 34
Roanoke Catholic 67, New Covenant 17
Rye Cove 44, Castlewood 31
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Collegiate-Richmond 50
Temple Christian 42, Grace Christian 37
The New Community School 68, Grove Avenue Baptist 58
Twin Springs 57, Thomas Walker 49
Varina 80, Mechanicsville High School 36
Veritas Collegiate Academy 76, Fredericksburg Christian 70
Virginia High 66, Tazewell 44
Western Albemarle 67, Fluvanna 41
Westfield 58, Centreville 56, OT
William Fleming 59, Staunton River 18
Wilson Memorial 50, Fort Defiance 45
Woodberry Forest 58, Trinity Episcopal 46
Woodside 80, Denbigh 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/