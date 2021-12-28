BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Blue Hill 32
Consolation=
Wauneta-Palisade 35, Arapahoe 34
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=
Archbishop Bergan 51, Plattsmouth 23
Omaha Roncalli 72, Ashland-Greenwood 70
Axtell Holiday Tournament=
Burwell 59, Axtell 50
Bearcat Tournament=
Bennington 66, Hastings 50
Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Wahoo 64, Seward 31
Third Place=
Elkhorn North 69, Bishop Neumann 46
Boone Central Holiday Tournament=
Adams Central 55, Broken Bow 47
Boone Central 76, Alliance 55
Brady Talon Power Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Anselmo-Merna 58, Maywood-Hayes Center 38
Consolation=
Hitchcock County 73, Brady 23
Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Elmwood-Murdock 40
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Concordia 26
Cambridge Holiday Tournament=
Cambridge 60, Crawford 28
Mullen 49, Dundy County-Stratton 48
Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament=
Fort Calhoun 59, Sandy Creek 29
Howells/Dodge 49, Centura 39
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic=
Chadron 62, Custer, S.D. 36
Hemingford 57, Valentine 51
Crofton Holiday Tournament=
West Point-Beemer 50, Humphrey St. Francis 38
Wynot 65, Crofton 51
DCHS Holiday Tournament=
Aquinas 40, David City 39
Palmyra 72, Douglas County West 62
DGMT Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Meridian 44, Deshler 27
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 22
East Butler Holiday Tournament=
East Butler 41, Cedar Bluffs 19
Friend 61, High Plains Community 33
Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Norfolk Catholic 55, Battle Creek 39
Third Place=
Ainsworth 58, Elkhorn Valley 55
Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Gibbon 43, Arcadia-Loup City 39
Third Place=
Bertrand 52, Elm Creek 35
Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 43, Nebraska City Lourdes 26
Syracuse 37, Freeman 11
Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=
St. Mary's 70, Sutton 28
Greg Miller Holiday Tournament=
Gothenburg 60, Gering 52
Hershey 45, Lawrence-Nelson 29
HAC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Lincoln North Star 54, Lincoln East 42
Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 44
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 38
Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59
Hampton Tournament=
Championship=
Kenesaw 63, Harvard 33
Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Ansley-Litchfield 46, Giltner 31
Third Place=
Central Valley 36, Heartland Lutheran 28
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Holdrege 53, Fairbury 40
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Arlington 52
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Madison 43
Tekamah-Herman 72, Riverside 49
Malcolm Tournament=
Oakland-Craig 64, Centennial 30
Metro Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bellevue West 83, Gretna 58
Omaha Central 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 53
Omaha Westside 66, Elkhorn South 46
Mt. Michael Holiday Tournament=
Blair 52, Aurora 44
Elkhorn Mount Michael 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Nebraska City Tournament=
Nebraska City 62, Ralston 42
Ogallala 46, Louisville 41
North Bend Central Tournament=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Guardian Angels 44
North Bend Central 80, Spalding Academy 46
North Platte Holiday Tournament=
Elkhorn 45, Beatrice 35
Platteview 69, North Platte 52
O'Neill Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
O'Neill 70, North Central 21
Consolation=
St. Paul 66, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38
Randolph Tournament=
Osmond 46, Winside 33
Stuart 55, Randolph 25
Ravenna Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Overton 59, Franklin 41
Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=
Columbus Lakeview 55, Schuyler 31
Columbus Scotus 61, Twin River 10
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Clarkson/Leigh 40, Fillmore Central 30
Consolation=
Fullerton 39, Shelby/Rising City 37
Sidney Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Chase County 45, Torrington, Wyo. 42
Semifinal=
Gordon/Rushville 49, McCook 48
Summerland Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Walthill 67, Summerland 46
Third Place=
Tri County Northeast 57, CWC 29
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Johnson County Central 50, Thayer Central 37
Southern 67, Nebraska Christian 61
Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
St. Edward 46, Elba 30
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Norris 60, South Sioux City 46
Waverly 63, Lincoln Christian 29
Wayne State Tournament=
Auburn 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, Homer 28
Pierce 59, Pender 25
Wayne 86, Winnebago 53
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
A Division=
Johnson-Brock 57, Raymond Central 37
Parkview Christian 83, Conestoga 55
B Division=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Falls City 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/