BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Blue Hill 32

Consolation=

Wauneta-Palisade 35, Arapahoe 34

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=

Archbishop Bergan 51, Plattsmouth 23

Omaha Roncalli 72, Ashland-Greenwood 70

Axtell Holiday Tournament=

Burwell 59, Axtell 50

Bearcat Tournament=

Bennington 66, Hastings 50

Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Wahoo 64, Seward 31

Third Place=

Elkhorn North 69, Bishop Neumann 46

Boone Central Holiday Tournament=

Adams Central 55, Broken Bow 47

Boone Central 76, Alliance 55

Brady Talon Power Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Anselmo-Merna 58, Maywood-Hayes Center 38

Consolation=

Hitchcock County 73, Brady 23

Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Elmwood-Murdock 40

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Concordia 26

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Cambridge 60, Crawford 28

Mullen 49, Dundy County-Stratton 48

Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament=

Fort Calhoun 59, Sandy Creek 29

Howells/Dodge 49, Centura 39

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic=

Chadron 62, Custer, S.D. 36

Hemingford 57, Valentine 51

Crofton Holiday Tournament=

West Point-Beemer 50, Humphrey St. Francis 38

Wynot 65, Crofton 51

DCHS Holiday Tournament=

Aquinas 40, David City 39

Palmyra 72, Douglas County West 62

DGMT Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Meridian 44, Deshler 27

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 22

East Butler Holiday Tournament=

East Butler 41, Cedar Bluffs 19

Friend 61, High Plains Community 33

Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Norfolk Catholic 55, Battle Creek 39

Third Place=

Ainsworth 58, Elkhorn Valley 55

Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Gibbon 43, Arcadia-Loup City 39

Third Place=

Bertrand 52, Elm Creek 35

Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 43, Nebraska City Lourdes 26

Syracuse 37, Freeman 11

Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=

St. Mary's 70, Sutton 28

Greg Miller Holiday Tournament=

Gothenburg 60, Gering 52

Hershey 45, Lawrence-Nelson 29

HAC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Lincoln North Star 54, Lincoln East 42

Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 44

Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 38

Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59

Hampton Tournament=

Championship=

Kenesaw 63, Harvard 33

Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ansley-Litchfield 46, Giltner 31

Third Place=

Central Valley 36, Heartland Lutheran 28

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Holdrege 53, Fairbury 40

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Arlington 52

Madison Holiday Tournament=

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Madison 43

Tekamah-Herman 72, Riverside 49

Malcolm Tournament=

Oakland-Craig 64, Centennial 30

Metro Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bellevue West 83, Gretna 58

Omaha Central 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 53

Omaha Westside 66, Elkhorn South 46

Mt. Michael Holiday Tournament=

Blair 52, Aurora 44

Elkhorn Mount Michael 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 39

Nebraska City Tournament=

Nebraska City 62, Ralston 42

Ogallala 46, Louisville 41

North Bend Central Tournament=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Guardian Angels 44

North Bend Central 80, Spalding Academy 46

North Platte Holiday Tournament=

Elkhorn 45, Beatrice 35

Platteview 69, North Platte 52

O'Neill Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

O'Neill 70, North Central 21

Consolation=

St. Paul 66, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38

Randolph Tournament=

Osmond 46, Winside 33

Stuart 55, Randolph 25

Ravenna Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Overton 59, Franklin 41

Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Columbus Lakeview 55, Schuyler 31

Columbus Scotus 61, Twin River 10

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Clarkson/Leigh 40, Fillmore Central 30

Consolation=

Fullerton 39, Shelby/Rising City 37

Sidney Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Chase County 45, Torrington, Wyo. 42

Semifinal=

Gordon/Rushville 49, McCook 48

Summerland Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Walthill 67, Summerland 46

Third Place=

Tri County Northeast 57, CWC 29

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Johnson County Central 50, Thayer Central 37

Southern 67, Nebraska Christian 61

Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

St. Edward 46, Elba 30

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Norris 60, South Sioux City 46

Waverly 63, Lincoln Christian 29

Wayne State Tournament=

Auburn 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, Homer 28

Pierce 59, Pender 25

Wayne 86, Winnebago 53

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

A Division=

Johnson-Brock 57, Raymond Central 37

Parkview Christian 83, Conestoga 55

B Division=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Falls City 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you