GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 53, Oregon Episcopal 12

Banks 38, Hillsboro 34

Beaverton 48, Camas, Wash. 25

Cascade 54, Country Christian 39

Cascade Christian 43, New Hope Christian 24

Central Christian 42, Crosspoint Christian 24

Century 47, Parkrose 14

Clackamas 64, Liberty 26

Clatskanie 44, De La Salle 38

Corvallis 44, Silverton 42

Crater 62, North Eugene 20

Creswell 54, Glide 15

Damascus Christian 54, Sherman 20

Eddyville 63, Alsea 22

Etna, Calif. 61, Phoenix 38

Gervais 45, Santiam 21

Jefferson 55, Blanchet Catholic 30

Jesuit 63, Barlow 59

Jewell 42, Falls City 29

La Salle 72, Central Catholic 54

Lakeridge 48, Wilsonville 37

Lewiston, Idaho 62, Pendleton 17

Marist 42, Sweet Home 22

Marshfield 47, Brookings-Harbor 32

McMinnville 56, Dallas 14

N. Clackamas Christian 39, Grand View Christian 20

Newport 45, Siuslaw 14

North Medford 52, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 29

Open Door 36, Life Christian 20

Rogue Valley Adventist 56, Illinois Valley 24

Scappoose 34, Lake Oswego 25

Scio 33, Portland Adventist 28

Sheldon 54, Mountainside 28

Sheridan 48, Oakridge 34

South Salem 48, Lebanon 41

Springfield 50, Churchill 44

St. Mary's Academy 68, Putnam 61

Stanfield 38, Umatilla 36

Sunset 72, St. Helens 25

Thurston 49, Eagle Point 37

Tigard 62, Sandy 26

West Albany 56, Nelson 37

West Linn 58, Crescent Valley 38

Willamette 73, Ashland 20

Woodburn 55, Hood River 34

Yreka, Calif. 56, Henley 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Siletz Valley Early College vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Warrenton vs. Westside Christian, ccd.

Willamina vs. Harrisburg, ccd.

