GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 53, Oregon Episcopal 12
Banks 38, Hillsboro 34
Beaverton 48, Camas, Wash. 25
Cascade 54, Country Christian 39
Cascade Christian 43, New Hope Christian 24
Central Christian 42, Crosspoint Christian 24
Century 47, Parkrose 14
Clackamas 64, Liberty 26
Clatskanie 44, De La Salle 38
Corvallis 44, Silverton 42
Crater 62, North Eugene 20
Creswell 54, Glide 15
Damascus Christian 54, Sherman 20
Eddyville 63, Alsea 22
Etna, Calif. 61, Phoenix 38
Gervais 45, Santiam 21
Jefferson 55, Blanchet Catholic 30
Jesuit 63, Barlow 59
Jewell 42, Falls City 29
La Salle 72, Central Catholic 54
Lakeridge 48, Wilsonville 37
Lewiston, Idaho 62, Pendleton 17
Marist 42, Sweet Home 22
Marshfield 47, Brookings-Harbor 32
McMinnville 56, Dallas 14
N. Clackamas Christian 39, Grand View Christian 20
Newport 45, Siuslaw 14
North Medford 52, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 29
Open Door 36, Life Christian 20
Rogue Valley Adventist 56, Illinois Valley 24
Scappoose 34, Lake Oswego 25
Scio 33, Portland Adventist 28
Sheldon 54, Mountainside 28
Sheridan 48, Oakridge 34
South Salem 48, Lebanon 41
Springfield 50, Churchill 44
St. Mary's Academy 68, Putnam 61
Stanfield 38, Umatilla 36
Sunset 72, St. Helens 25
Thurston 49, Eagle Point 37
Tigard 62, Sandy 26
West Albany 56, Nelson 37
West Linn 58, Crescent Valley 38
Willamette 73, Ashland 20
Woodburn 55, Hood River 34
Yreka, Calif. 56, Henley 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Siletz Valley Early College vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Warrenton vs. Westside Christian, ccd.
Willamina vs. Harrisburg, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/