GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 61, Ellwood Christian Academy 14

Addison 60, Tharptown 53

Ardmore 63, Oakwood Adventist Academy 16

Athens 54, Decatur 31

Autaugaville 51, Billingsley 20

B.T. Washington 57, Sidney Lanier 42

Beulah 44, Valley 42

Blount 70, B.C. Rain 4

Brewbaker Tech 56, Keith 23

Brookwood 53, Oak Grove 18

Carroll-Ozark 41, Abbeville 39

Carver-Birmingham 66, Parker 34

Catholic-Montgomery 57, Calhoun 17

Central-Tuscaloosa 50, Hillcrest 43

Chilton County 44, Thompson 42

Colbert Heights 26, Waterloo 23

Cullman 73, Madison Academy 51

Davidson 64, Theodore 50

Decatur Heritage 64, Lawrence County 59

Demopolis 58, American Christian Academy 53

Deshler 64, Mars Hill Bible 38

Douglas 63, Brindlee Mountain 43

East Lawrence 47, Athens Bible 31

East Limestone 43, Columbia 27

Elba 42, Samson 39

Elkmont 50, West Limestone 49

Etowah 40, Boaz 38

Eufaula 68, Dothan 50

Fairview 49, Hanceville 22

Faith Christian 56, Coosa Christian 28

Florala 51, Straughn 19

Francis Marion 65, Choctaw County 35

Gadsden 54, Fort Payne 42

Gaston 49, West End 46

Geneva 48, Slocomb 16

Good Hope 39, New Hope 24

Hackleburg 55, Cherokee 16

Haleyville 58, Winfield 31

Hatton 51, Whitesburg Christian 21

Hayden 60, Southeastern 43

Hazel Green 62, Sparkman 45

Hewitt-Trussville 66, Oak Mountain 33

Hubbard 41, Colbert County 33

Isabella 58, Jemison 33

J.F. Shields 38, Excel 15

J.U. Blacksher 57, Monroe County 42

Kinston 52, New Brockton 34

Locust Fork 52, J.B. Pennington 32

Madison County 49, Randolph School 22

Marion County 13, Saint Bernard Prep 6

McAdory 40, Shades Valley 27

McIntosh 73, Fruitdale 40

Minor 55, Woodlawn 25

Montevallo 50, Thorsby 28

Mortimer Jordan 55, Spain Park 37

Mountain Brook 57, Helena 32

Northridge 43, Hamilton 40

Opelika 56, Benjamin Russell 44

Orange Beach 32, Robertsdale 28

Paul Bryant 46, Sipsey Valley 14

Pelham 55, Homewood 40

Phil Campbell 58, Red Bay 50

Pike Road 49, Marbury 36

Pisgah 66, Section 12

Plainview 54, Sylvania 47

Prattville Christian Academy 65, St. James 29

Priceville 55, West Morgan 27

Reeltown 45, Central Coosa 35

Rogers 57, Central-Florence 46

Russell County 55, Barbour County 42

Saint Luke's Episcopal 22, Mobile Christian 21

Sand Rock 75, Fyffe 54

Smiths Station 39, Beauregard 13

South Lamar 58, Berry 36

Southside-Selma 70, Central-Hayneville 19

St. Clair County 51, Ashville 18

St. Michael Catholic 43, Elberta 13

Stanhope Elmore 81, B. T. Washington Magnet 24

Sulligent 50, Carbon Hill 34

Susan Moore 76, Appalachian 21

T.R. Miller 70, Jay, Fla. 38

Talladega County Central 43, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 32

Tanner 58, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 30

Tremont High School, Miss. 49, Vina 35

UMS-Wright 57, Murphy 29

Victory Chr. 49, Alabama School for the Deaf 27

Vinemont 56, Westminster Christian Academy 38

W.S. Neal 40, McKenzie 27

Wenonah 53, Tarrant 17

Wilcox Central 53, R.C. Hatch 32

Williamson 44, McGill-Toolen 30

Winston County 70, Lynn 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

