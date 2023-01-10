BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Falls Union 58, Springfield 55

Blue Mountain Union 66, Danville 48

Colchester 54, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 51

Fair Haven Union 71, Burr & Burton Academy 54

Mount Mansfield Union 56, South Burlington 46

Rice Memorial 77, Burlington 40

Rivendell, N.H. 69, Leland & Gray Union 48

Spaulding 83, Lyndon Institute 45

Twinfield Union 60, Oxbow Union 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

