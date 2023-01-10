BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Falls Union 58, Springfield 55
Blue Mountain Union 66, Danville 48
Colchester 54, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 51
Fair Haven Union 71, Burr & Burton Academy 54
Mount Mansfield Union 56, South Burlington 46
Rice Memorial 77, Burlington 40
Rivendell, N.H. 69, Leland & Gray Union 48
Spaulding 83, Lyndon Institute 45
Twinfield Union 60, Oxbow Union 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
