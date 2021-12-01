GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Queen Creek 61, Apache Junction 22

Arete-Mesa Prep 58, Phoenix Christian 46

Avondale Westview 50, Phoenix Alhambra 15

Bagdad 21, Phoenix School-Deaf 8

Basis Charter Phoenix 31, Heritage Academy - Laveen 29

Bradshaw Mountain 49, Peoria 33

Chandler 50, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 31

Cottonwood Mingus 58, Youngker High School 43

El Mirage Dysart 50, Bullhead City Mohave 42

Flagstaff Coconino 54, Tempe 23

Fort Defiance Window Rock 70, St. Michael 28

Ganado 46, Red Mesa 42

Gilbert 38, Nogales 29

Glendale Copper Canyon 39, Mesa Red Mountain 36

Glendale Deer Valley 43, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 11

Glendale O'Connor 28, Mesa Dobson 25

Globe 40, Gilbert Classical Academy 36

Holbrook 54, Whiteriver Alchesay 49

Horizon Honors 63, Eloy Santa Cruz 20

Joseph City 54, Flagstaff Northland Prep 25

Kingman 63, Chino Valley 33

Lincoln 45, Chandler Prep 42

Mesa 70, Gilbert Highland 37

Mesa Desert Ridge 50, Mesa Skyline 37

Miami 54, San Tan Foothills 26

Morenci 63, Madison Highland Prep 30

Northwest Christian 48, Odyssey Institute 41

Page 62, Show Low 47

Perry 77, North 7

Phoenix Country Day 65, Glendale North Pointe 44

Phoenix Desert Vista 82, Phoenix South Mountain 23

Phoenix Goldwater 47, Phoenix Cortez 34

Phoenix Pinnacle 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 25

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 37, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 23

Phoenix Xavier 68, Mesa Westwood 48

Pima 87, Ft. Thomas 46

Pusch Ridge Christian 62, Vista Grande 57

Queen Creek 47, Basha 45

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 42, Arizona College Preparatory 41

Rancho Solano Prep 23, North Valley Christian Academy 14

Rio Rico 70, Tucson Cholla 13

Salome 46, Wellton Antelope 14

San Carlos 58, Gilbert Leading Edge 53

Scottsdale Prep 59, Veritas Prep, Calif. 37

Snowflake 55, Chandler Valley Christian 34

St John Paul II 70, Bisbee 44

Tuba City 56, Keams Canyon Hopi 20

Tucson Amphitheater 79, Tucson Salpointe 24

Tucson Canyon del Oro 49, Walden Grove 34

Tucson Pueblo 43, Sahuarita 33

Tucson Sahuaro 64, Douglas 37

Wickenburg 41, Florence 18

Willcox 47, Patagonia 29

Winkelman Hayden 33, Superior 22

Winslow 79, American Leadership-Gilbert 18

Yuma Cibola 89, Southwest-El Centro, Calif. 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gila Ridge vs. Lake Havasu, ccd.

Kearny Ray vs. San Manuel, ccd.

Liberty vs. Valley Vista, ccd.

Scottsdale Chaparral vs. Tucson Rincon, ccd.

Sells Baboquivari vs. Lourdes Catholic, ccd.

Tanque Verde vs. Tucson Empire, ccd.

Thatcher vs. St. Johns, ccd.

