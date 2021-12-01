GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Queen Creek 61, Apache Junction 22
Arete-Mesa Prep 58, Phoenix Christian 46
Avondale Westview 50, Phoenix Alhambra 15
Bagdad 21, Phoenix School-Deaf 8
Basis Charter Phoenix 31, Heritage Academy - Laveen 29
Bradshaw Mountain 49, Peoria 33
Chandler 50, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 31
Cottonwood Mingus 58, Youngker High School 43
El Mirage Dysart 50, Bullhead City Mohave 42
Flagstaff Coconino 54, Tempe 23
Fort Defiance Window Rock 70, St. Michael 28
Ganado 46, Red Mesa 42
Gilbert 38, Nogales 29
Glendale Copper Canyon 39, Mesa Red Mountain 36
Glendale Deer Valley 43, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 11
Glendale O'Connor 28, Mesa Dobson 25
Globe 40, Gilbert Classical Academy 36
Holbrook 54, Whiteriver Alchesay 49
Horizon Honors 63, Eloy Santa Cruz 20
Joseph City 54, Flagstaff Northland Prep 25
Kingman 63, Chino Valley 33
Lincoln 45, Chandler Prep 42
Mesa 70, Gilbert Highland 37
Mesa Desert Ridge 50, Mesa Skyline 37
Miami 54, San Tan Foothills 26
Morenci 63, Madison Highland Prep 30
Northwest Christian 48, Odyssey Institute 41
Page 62, Show Low 47
Perry 77, North 7
Phoenix Country Day 65, Glendale North Pointe 44
Phoenix Desert Vista 82, Phoenix South Mountain 23
Phoenix Goldwater 47, Phoenix Cortez 34
Phoenix Pinnacle 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 25
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 37, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 23
Phoenix Xavier 68, Mesa Westwood 48
Pima 87, Ft. Thomas 46
Pusch Ridge Christian 62, Vista Grande 57
Queen Creek 47, Basha 45
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 42, Arizona College Preparatory 41
Rancho Solano Prep 23, North Valley Christian Academy 14
Rio Rico 70, Tucson Cholla 13
Salome 46, Wellton Antelope 14
San Carlos 58, Gilbert Leading Edge 53
Scottsdale Prep 59, Veritas Prep, Calif. 37
Snowflake 55, Chandler Valley Christian 34
St John Paul II 70, Bisbee 44
Tuba City 56, Keams Canyon Hopi 20
Tucson Amphitheater 79, Tucson Salpointe 24
Tucson Canyon del Oro 49, Walden Grove 34
Tucson Pueblo 43, Sahuarita 33
Tucson Sahuaro 64, Douglas 37
Wickenburg 41, Florence 18
Willcox 47, Patagonia 29
Winkelman Hayden 33, Superior 22
Winslow 79, American Leadership-Gilbert 18
Yuma Cibola 89, Southwest-El Centro, Calif. 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gila Ridge vs. Lake Havasu, ccd.
Kearny Ray vs. San Manuel, ccd.
Liberty vs. Valley Vista, ccd.
Scottsdale Chaparral vs. Tucson Rincon, ccd.
Sells Baboquivari vs. Lourdes Catholic, ccd.
Tanque Verde vs. Tucson Empire, ccd.
Thatcher vs. St. Johns, ccd.
