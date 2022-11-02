PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21
Harrisburg def. Watertown, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Pierre, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Huron, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12
Sturgis Brown def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18
SDHSAA Playoff=
Class A=
First Round=
Region 1=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-13, 25-9, 25-7
Groton Area def. Webster, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
Milbank def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Quarterfinal=
Region 2=
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-15, 25-16, 25-6
Flandreau def. Florence/Henry, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23, 15-8
Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21
Sioux Valley def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Region 3=
Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18
Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10
McCook Central/Montrose def. Madison, 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-10, 25-14, 25-11
Region 4=
Canton def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22
Dakota Valley def. Parker, 25-7, 25-9, 25-7
Tea Area def. Lennox, 20-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17
Region 5=
Kimball/White Lake def. Bon Homme, 22-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22, 16-14
Mt. Vernon def. Parkston, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23
Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Wagner def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 25-2, 25-11
Region 6=
Dupree def. North Central Co-Op, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-23
Mobridge-Pollock def. McLaughlin, 25-6, 25-8, 25-11
Stanley County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19
Region 7=
Lakota Tech def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-14, 25-13
Little Wound def. St. Francis Indian, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16
Pine Ridge def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19
Winner def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15
Region 8=
Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-10, 25-8, 25-7
Hill City def. Custer, 25-9, 25-21, 25-10
St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-9
Region 4=
Quarterfinal=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 27-25, 25-23, 25-12
Region 6=
Quarterfinal=
Miller def. Crow Creek, 25-15, 25-3, 25-4
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Region 1=
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Britton-Hecla, 21-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-23
Leola/Frederick def. Langford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23
Northwestern def. Wilmot, 25-4, 25-10, 25-3
Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-6, 25-6, 25-12
Region 2=
Arlington def. James Valley Christian, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Deubrook, 25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-14, 25-18, 25-9
Region 3=
Chester def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Canistota, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Ethan def. Howard, 18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22
Region 4=
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-11, 25-12
Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17
Scotland def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11
Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-20, 25-8, 25-8
Region 5=
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-21, 25-19, 29-27
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13
Wessington Springs def. Avon, 25-16, 26-24, 25-18
Region 6=
Herreid/Selby Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14
Region 7=
Jones County def. Crazy Horse, 25-1, 25-2, 25-2
New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24
Philip def. White River, 25-15, 25-9, 25-16
Region 8=
Faith def. McIntosh, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16
Lemmon def. Bison, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24
Newell def. Harding County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22
Timber Lake def. Takini, 25-14, 25-5, 25-8
