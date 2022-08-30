PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Barnesville, 25-23, 25-23, 11-25, 25-14

Ashby def. Battle Lake, 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15

BOLD def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12, 15-10

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-10, 25-8, 25-17

Bagley def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Osakis, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12

Blake def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-14, 25-4, 25-7

Breck def. St. Anthony, 25-20, 25-6, 19-25, 23-25, 15-6

Breckenridge def. Hancock, 25-8, 25-18, 25-15

Burnsville def. Osseo, 25-18, 25-12, 25-7

Caledonia def. St. Charles, 25-11, 28-26, 25-13

Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 12-25, 25-21, 25-14, 26-24

Chanhassen def. Shakopee, 3-1

Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Detroit Lakes, 26-24, 25-5, 25-12

Duluth East def. Cloquet, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 15-10

Eden Prairie def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

Elk River def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-12

Farmington def. Faribault, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-10

Fillmore Central def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11

Floodwood def. Wrenshall, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18

Forest Lake def. Blaine, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-17, 17-25, 25-11, 25-16

Goodhue def. Blooming Prairie, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19

Grand Rapids def. North Branch, 25-17, 31-29, 25-11

Henning def. Underwood, 25-14, 25-18, 27-29, 26-24

Holdingford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 12-25, 18-16

Holy Angels def. Eastview, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Kasson-Mantorville def. Lake City, 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20

Lakeville South def. Edina, 25-12, 26-24, 25-15

Litchfield def. Hutchinson, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Mabel-Canton def. Kingsland, 25-11, 25-8, 25-2

Mankato East def. Red Wing, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-13

Mankato West def. Winona, 3-0

Maple Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-21, 25-16, 15-25, 25-21

Melrose def. Montevideo, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

Mesabi East def. Hibbing, 25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 25-14

Moorhead def. Buffalo, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21

New Richland-H-E-G def. Alden-Conger, 3-2

New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Norwood-Young America def. Jordan, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13

Nova Classical Academy def. DeLaSalle, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11

Park Christian def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14

Paynesville def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-17, 25-14, 25-8

Red Lake County def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-17, 25-8, 25-14

Richfield def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-14, 25-12, 20-25, 25-15

River Falls, Wis. def. Stillwater, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16

Rochester Century def. Owatonna, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14

Rogers def. Monticello, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13

Rosemount def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15

Roseville def. Spring Lake Park, 25-18, 25-22, 25-11

Rushford-Peterson def. Dover-Eyota, 3-0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Edgerton, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

Sauk Centre def. West Central, 21-25, 25-10, 25-19, 26-24

Sibley East def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 22-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22

Sleepy Eye def. Mankato Loyola, 3-0

Spectrum def. Avail Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Spring Grove def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-10, 25-6, 25-8

St. Agnes def. St. Paul Harding, 25-9, 25-19, 25-20

St. Louis Park def. Park Center, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11

St. Michael-Albertville def. Maple Grove, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23

St. Paul Highland Park def. Two Rivers, 25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14

St. Peter def. Blue Earth Area, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14

Stewartville def. Cannon Falls, 3-2

Tartan def. White Bear Lake, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22

Thief River Falls def. Perham, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

Triton def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Willmar def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17

Win-E-Mac def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24, 24-26, 15-12

Winona Cotter def. La Crescent, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you