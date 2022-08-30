PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Barnesville, 25-23, 25-23, 11-25, 25-14
Ashby def. Battle Lake, 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15
BOLD def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12, 15-10
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-10, 25-8, 25-17
Bagley def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Osakis, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12
Blake def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-14, 25-4, 25-7
Breck def. St. Anthony, 25-20, 25-6, 19-25, 23-25, 15-6
Breckenridge def. Hancock, 25-8, 25-18, 25-15
Burnsville def. Osseo, 25-18, 25-12, 25-7
Caledonia def. St. Charles, 25-11, 28-26, 25-13
Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 12-25, 25-21, 25-14, 26-24
Chanhassen def. Shakopee, 3-1
Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Detroit Lakes, 26-24, 25-5, 25-12
Duluth East def. Cloquet, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 15-10
Eden Prairie def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
Elk River def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-12
Farmington def. Faribault, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-10
Fillmore Central def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Floodwood def. Wrenshall, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18
Forest Lake def. Blaine, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-17, 17-25, 25-11, 25-16
Goodhue def. Blooming Prairie, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19
Grand Rapids def. North Branch, 25-17, 31-29, 25-11
Henning def. Underwood, 25-14, 25-18, 27-29, 26-24
Holdingford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 12-25, 18-16
Holy Angels def. Eastview, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Kasson-Mantorville def. Lake City, 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20
Lakeville South def. Edina, 25-12, 26-24, 25-15
Litchfield def. Hutchinson, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Mabel-Canton def. Kingsland, 25-11, 25-8, 25-2
Mankato East def. Red Wing, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-13
Mankato West def. Winona, 3-0
Maple Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-21, 25-16, 15-25, 25-21
Melrose def. Montevideo, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22
Mesabi East def. Hibbing, 25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 25-14
Moorhead def. Buffalo, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21
New Richland-H-E-G def. Alden-Conger, 3-2
New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Norwood-Young America def. Jordan, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13
Nova Classical Academy def. DeLaSalle, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11
Park Christian def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14
Paynesville def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-17, 25-14, 25-8
Red Lake County def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-17, 25-8, 25-14
Richfield def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-14, 25-12, 20-25, 25-15
River Falls, Wis. def. Stillwater, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16
Rochester Century def. Owatonna, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14
Rogers def. Monticello, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13
Rosemount def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
Roseville def. Spring Lake Park, 25-18, 25-22, 25-11
Rushford-Peterson def. Dover-Eyota, 3-0
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Edgerton, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Sauk Centre def. West Central, 21-25, 25-10, 25-19, 26-24
Sibley East def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 22-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22
Sleepy Eye def. Mankato Loyola, 3-0
Spectrum def. Avail Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Spring Grove def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-10, 25-6, 25-8
St. Agnes def. St. Paul Harding, 25-9, 25-19, 25-20
St. Louis Park def. Park Center, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11
St. Michael-Albertville def. Maple Grove, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23
St. Paul Highland Park def. Two Rivers, 25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14
St. Peter def. Blue Earth Area, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14
Stewartville def. Cannon Falls, 3-2
Tartan def. White Bear Lake, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22
Thief River Falls def. Perham, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Triton def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Willmar def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Win-E-Mac def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24, 24-26, 15-12
Winona Cotter def. La Crescent, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
