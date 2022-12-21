BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absarokee 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 41
Anaconda 65, Arlee 54
Baker 78, Forsyth 33
Big Timber 52, Whitehall 36
Bigfork 77, Plains 15
Billings Central 97, Hardin 51
Charlo 57, Phillipsburg 41
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 71, Sunburst 37
Columbus 40, Joliet 38
Conrad 54, Choteau 40
Corvallis 37, Butte Central 34
Darby 56, Victor 37
Dillon 68, Butte 43
Florence 39, Stevensville 28
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 50, Culbertson 37
Jefferson (Boulder) 57, Three Forks 29
Lustre Christian 46, Scobey 38
Manhattan 48, Townsend 42
Miles City 44, Glendive 41
Park City 56, Roberts 41
Red Lodge 84, Roundup 71
Roy-Winifred 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 50
Sheridan 59, Twin Bridges 43
Terry 53, Wibaux 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
