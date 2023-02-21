GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Conrad 60, Charter School of Wilmington 55
Milford 49, Sussex Academy 22
Newark 53, Odyssey Charter 45
Polytech 51, St. Mark's 48
Red Lion Christian Academy 61, John Dickinson 27
Smyrna 58, Appoquinimink 41
St. Elizabeth 50, Howard School of Technology 35
St. Georges Tech 65, Middletown 51
Tatnall 55, Archmere Academy 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
