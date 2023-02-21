GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Conrad 60, Charter School of Wilmington 55

Milford 49, Sussex Academy 22

Newark 53, Odyssey Charter 45

Polytech 51, St. Mark's 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, John Dickinson 27

Smyrna 58, Appoquinimink 41

St. Elizabeth 50, Howard School of Technology 35

St. Georges Tech 65, Middletown 51

Tatnall 55, Archmere Academy 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

