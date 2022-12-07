GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 44, Appomattox 27
Atlee 49, Armstrong 34
Bayside 53, Frank Cox 15
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35, Amelia Academy 23
Brentsville 68, James Monroe 28
Broadwater Academy 42, Nandua 38
Broadway 63, Staunton 20
Buffalo Gap 62, Nelson County 31
C.D. Hylton 54, Annandale 41
Carroll County 62, Roanoke Catholic 22
Castlewood 27, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 23
Centreville 60, Mount Vernon 55
Clarke County 38, Skyline 30
Culpeper 82, Madison County 76
East Hardy, W.Va. 54, Legacy Christian Academy 3
Fluvanna 63, Buckingham County 42
Foxcroft 38, St. Michael Catholic 17
Gainesville 54, Millbrook 37
Grafton 57, Poquoson 28
Gretna 43, Tunstall 17
Hayfield 50, Gwynn Park, Md. 44
Henrico 45, Hanover 42
Heritage (Leesburg) 41, Potomac Falls 38
Heritage (Newport News) 53, Woodside 48
Hermitage 31, Deep Run 29
Hickory 30, Cape Henry Collegiate 21
High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 69, Carlisle 32
Highland-Warrenton 27, Randolph-Macon Academy 23
Honaker 48, Lebanon 31
Hopewell 59, Prince George 23
James River 56, Cosby 32
Jamestown 53, York 41
Kecoughtan 51, Gloucester 20
Kellam 66, Green Run 25
Lafayette 42, Warhill 39
Lake Taylor 64, Granby 28
Lord Botetourt 58, Blacksburg 36
Manchester 70, Monacan 35
Manor High School 103, Churchland 9
Marion 58, Northwood 6
Menchville 55, Hampton 43
Mills Godwin 37, J.R. Tucker 14
Mountain View 47, Stuarts Draft 34
Narrows 60, Graham 55
Norcom 64, Booker T. Washington 27
Northside 55, Hidden Valley 25
Norview 75, Maury 12
Patriot 72, Colgan 53
Princess Anne 75, First Colonial 12
Rappahannock County 49, East Rockingham 33
Richmond Christian 52, Guardian Christian 11
Ridgeview 48, J.I. Burton 38
Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Temple Christian 50
Rural Retreat 35, Fort Chiswell 33
Seton School 55, The Covenant School 31
Smithfield 52, Bruton 34
Strasburg 56, Warren County 25
Tabb 41, New Kent 37
Varina 55, Patrick Henry-Ashland 49
Wakefield School 57, King Abdullah 14
Walsingham Academy 33, Veritas Classic Christian School 32
Warwick 77, Denbigh 18
Woodstock Central 49, James Wood 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
