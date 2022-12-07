GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 44, Appomattox 27

Atlee 49, Armstrong 34

Bayside 53, Frank Cox 15

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35, Amelia Academy 23

Brentsville 68, James Monroe 28

Broadwater Academy 42, Nandua 38

Broadway 63, Staunton 20

Buffalo Gap 62, Nelson County 31

C.D. Hylton 54, Annandale 41

Carroll County 62, Roanoke Catholic 22

Castlewood 27, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 23

Centreville 60, Mount Vernon 55

Clarke County 38, Skyline 30

Culpeper 82, Madison County 76

East Hardy, W.Va. 54, Legacy Christian Academy 3

Fluvanna 63, Buckingham County 42

Foxcroft 38, St. Michael Catholic 17

Gainesville 54, Millbrook 37

Grafton 57, Poquoson 28

Gretna 43, Tunstall 17

Hayfield 50, Gwynn Park, Md. 44

Henrico 45, Hanover 42

Heritage (Leesburg) 41, Potomac Falls 38

Heritage (Newport News) 53, Woodside 48

Hermitage 31, Deep Run 29

Hickory 30, Cape Henry Collegiate 21

High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 69, Carlisle 32

Highland-Warrenton 27, Randolph-Macon Academy 23

Honaker 48, Lebanon 31

Hopewell 59, Prince George 23

James River 56, Cosby 32

Jamestown 53, York 41

Kecoughtan 51, Gloucester 20

Kellam 66, Green Run 25

Lafayette 42, Warhill 39

Lake Taylor 64, Granby 28

Lord Botetourt 58, Blacksburg 36

Manchester 70, Monacan 35

Manor High School 103, Churchland 9

Marion 58, Northwood 6

Menchville 55, Hampton 43

Mills Godwin 37, J.R. Tucker 14

Mountain View 47, Stuarts Draft 34

Narrows 60, Graham 55

Norcom 64, Booker T. Washington 27

Northside 55, Hidden Valley 25

Norview 75, Maury 12

Patriot 72, Colgan 53

Princess Anne 75, First Colonial 12

Rappahannock County 49, East Rockingham 33

Richmond Christian 52, Guardian Christian 11

Ridgeview 48, J.I. Burton 38

Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Temple Christian 50

Rural Retreat 35, Fort Chiswell 33

Seton School 55, The Covenant School 31

Smithfield 52, Bruton 34

Strasburg 56, Warren County 25

Tabb 41, New Kent 37

Varina 55, Patrick Henry-Ashland 49

Wakefield School 57, King Abdullah 14

Walsingham Academy 33, Veritas Classic Christian School 32

Warwick 77, Denbigh 18

Woodstock Central 49, James Wood 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

