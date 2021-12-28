BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 59, Magnolia 53
Berkeley Springs 37, Southern Fulton, Pa. 34
Bluefield 56, Graham, Va. 40
Cabell Midland 66, Indian Land, S.C. 21
Gallatin, Tenn. 56, Chapmanville 39
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, Ohio 56, John Marshall 46
Greater Beckley Christian 81, Elkins 68
Greenbrier East 63, South Charleston 60
Hurricane 55, Dixie Heights, Ky. 52
James Monroe 74, Summers County 47
Madonna 59, Oak Glen 39
Nitro 54, Charleston Charter, S.C. 36
Parkside, Md. 79, Lewis County 26
Poca 72, Scott 44
Ravenswood 62, Ripley 57
Shady Spring 56, Cabell Midland 43
St. Marys 65, Waterford, Ohio 45
Washington, Pa. 60, Linsly 52
Williamstown 55, Wirt County 53, OT
Winfield 60, North Marion 44
York Prep, S.C. 55, Morgantown 54
Ritchie County Tournament=
Consolation=
Ritchie County 68, Calhoun County 25
