BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 59, Magnolia 53

Berkeley Springs 37, Southern Fulton, Pa. 34

Bluefield 56, Graham, Va. 40

Cabell Midland 66, Indian Land, S.C. 21

Gallatin, Tenn. 56, Chapmanville 39

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, Ohio 56, John Marshall 46

Greater Beckley Christian 81, Elkins 68

Greenbrier East 63, South Charleston 60

Hurricane 55, Dixie Heights, Ky. 52

James Monroe 74, Summers County 47

Madonna 59, Oak Glen 39

Nitro 54, Charleston Charter, S.C. 36

Parkside, Md. 79, Lewis County 26

Poca 72, Scott 44

Ravenswood 62, Ripley 57

Shady Spring 56, Cabell Midland 43

St. Marys 65, Waterford, Ohio 45

Washington, Pa. 60, Linsly 52

Williamstown 55, Wirt County 53, OT

Winfield 60, North Marion 44

York Prep, S.C. 55, Morgantown 54

Ritchie County Tournament=

Consolation=

Ritchie County 68, Calhoun County 25

